NBA 2K25: Release date, features, more

In July 2024, 2K confirmed first details for NBA 2K25. Initial features announced included the release date, cover athletes, as well as a major update for PC players.

It’s that time of year again. The yearly installment of the NBA 2K franchise was confirmed in July 2024 by the development team, as the franchise looks to turn the page towards the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

First details included in 2K’s July 10 announcement was the confirmation of three cover athletes, console information, and an update regarding the future of next-gen compatibility with PC.

Here’s a look at everything we know about NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 will be released on September 6, 2024, worldwide. 2K confirmed this on July 10, 2024.

This date lines up well with when past NBA 2K games have released. The yearly installment typically comes in early September. NBA 2K24 released on September 8, 2024.

Cover athletes

Celtics star Jayson Tatum will be the cover athlete for the standard edition of NBA 2K25.

2K

A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces will be on the cover of the WNBA Edition and All-Star Edition, the latter of which will be shared alongside Tatum.

NBA legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Vince Carter will be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition. Carter will be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in October 2024.

What consoles will NBA 2K25 be available for?

NBA 2K25 will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One owners will be treated the old-gen edition of the game.

Will NBA 2K25 be next-gen for PC?

Yes, NBA 2K25 will be next-gen for the PC and including features included on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S editions.

This means that The City, MyNBA, and ProPlay will be available to PC owners, something that was not the case since the franchise went next-gen in 2020.

Known features & additions

2K confirmed some details on what’s ahead for 2K25 in July 2024.

The development team indicated there would be changes coming to MyCareer and MyTeam, including a modified version of The City.

Additionally, 2K25 will include a sixth era for MyNBA. More details will be announced throughout the summer.

Be sure to check out what’s happening across other sports games releasing this summer, including College Football 25 and Madden 25.