When does NBA 2K24 Season 1 start? What to expect

The launch of NBA 2K24 is quickly approaching. Here’s an overview on what we know about the start of NBA 2K24 Season 1 and what the community can expect.

The start of a new basketball season is upon us, as is the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise.

NBA 2K24 is set to launch worldwide on September 8 and bring several new features and changes. Among the changes we know of so far include the addition of Mamba Moments and re-designed gameplay.

But, what about the start of Season 1? Here’s what has been confirmed.

As of this writing, 2K has not officially confirmed a start date for Season 1 of NBA 2K24.

However, 2K players can expect the first season of NBA 2K24 to be released on the release date if precedent is any indication. Season 1 of 2K23 dropped on the game’s release date.

The community should expect more information on Season 1 during launch week, when the developers promised more information.

As far as what the NBA 2K community should expect, the developers already noted that there will be reward paths for both MyTeam and MyCareer in Seasons. This is similar to how Seasons ran in 2K23.

However, there are two notable changes coming to Seasons for NBA 2K24. One, the progression track system for Seasons will put MyTeam and MyCareer rewards into one linear path.

Second, 2K implemented a new battle pass called Season Pass. Thanks to 2K, we already know a few of the rewards that will be available through the Season Pass for the first season.

Individuals can purchase one of two different paid tiers to get additional rewards and perks.

