NBA 2K24 Season 2 to add new Wembaymama and Wilt MyTeam cards, new MyPlayer templates

A list of the notable NBA 2K24 Season 2 rewards was unveiled on October 18, including new MyPlayer templates and a 94 OVR Wilt Chamberlain, among others.

Right before Season 1 in NBA 2K24 is set to end on October 20, the developers of the basketball game have unveiled what’s to come in Season 2.

The new season, per 2K, will include some “out-of-this-world” rewards for both MyTeam and MyCareer.

Some of those will include futuristic MyCareer gear and a freakish superstar in the making who will get an upgrade in MyTeam.

Article continues after ad

2K

NBA 2K24 Season 2 rewards announced

In the October 18 Courtside Report, the 2K team unveiled some of the virtual items that can be found in the NBA 2K24 Season 2 MyCareer/MyTeam reward path.

Article continues after ad

For MyCareer, individuals will once again find banners and 2XP coins. Levels 20 and 30 will feature a Slime BMX Bike and Mascot Costume, respectively. And at Level 40, current-gen 2K24 players will get another Floor Setter. Old-gen players will be rewarded with an Extra Badge Point.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The 2K team will also add over 20 NBA player and legend MyPlayer templates to the builder. Some of the names included in the template content update include Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Blake Griffin, and Dwight Howard.

Article continues after ad

MyTeam players will receive a 90 OVR Free Agent Victor Wembayama to begin Season 2. Throughout the season, individuals will be able to grind either through MyTeam or MyCareer to get the Level 40 reward: a 94 OVR Wilt Chamberlain.

Article continues after ad

2K

Other MyTeam rewards include Diamond Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the Ultimate Season reward and an Amethyst Gregg Popovich Coach card at Level 35.

For those who plan on purchasing one of the two season passes, some of the additional rewards include 45,000 VC, 25,000 MT, an Amethyst Donovan Mitchell, and a Carbon Fiber Cyborg Suit for MyCareer.

Article continues after ad

Season 2 of NBA 2K24 will begin on October 20.