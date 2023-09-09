GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch

NBA 2K242K Games

Welcome to the ultimate NBA 2K24 controls guide, tailored for every platform: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Whether you’re a veteran of the NBA 2K series or a rookie picking up the basketball series for the first time, mastering the controls is the key to dominating on the court.

This guide is designed to provide you with a comprehensive overview of the game’s controls, ensuring you have all the tools to execute perfect plays, make game-winning shots, and lock down your opponents on defense. From basic offense and defense controls to off-ball movements, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s dive in and get you ready to ball out in NBA 2K24 with our controls guide.

Contents

NBA 2K24 Controls Guide – Beginners

2K24 offense controls

ActionXboxPSSwitch
PassAXB
Bounce PassBOA
Lob PassYX
ShootXY
Call PlayLeft BumperL1L
Icon PassRight BumperR1R
Post UpLeft TriggerL2ZL
SprintRight TriggerR2ZR
Move PlayerLeft StickLeft StickLeft Stick
Pro StickRight StickRight StickRight Stick
Call TimeoutBackShare
PauseStartOptions+
Gameplay HUDDPAD UPDPAD UPDPAD UP
OTFC SubstitutionsDPAD DOWNDPAD DOWNDPAD DOWN
OTFC Quick Plays / Offense StrategyDPAD LEFTDPAD LEFTDPAD LEFT
Points of EmphasisDPAD RIGHTDPAD RIGHTDPAD RIGHT

2K24 defense controls

ActionXboxPSSwitch
Player Swap (closest to ball)AXB
Take Charge / Flop / ChuckBOA
Block / ReboundYX
StealXY
Double TeamLeft BumperL1L
Icon SwapRight BumperR1R
Intense-DLeft TriggerL2ZL
SprintRight TriggerR2ZR
Move PlayerLeft StickLeft StickLeft Stick
Hands Up / Shot ContestRight Stick UpRight Stick UpRight Stick Up
Onball StealRight Stick DownRight Stick DownRight Stick Down
Hands Out LeftRight Stick LeftRight Stick LeftRight Stick Left
Hands Out RightRight Stick RightRight Stick RightRight Stick Right
Intentional FoulBackShare
PauseStartOptions+
CoachingDPADDPADDPAD

2K24 offense off-ball controls

ActionXboxPSSwitch
Call for BallAXB
Set ScreenBOA
ReboundYX
Tell CPU To ShootXY
Post UpLeft TriggerL2ZL
SprintRight TriggerR2ZR
Move PlayerLeft StickLeft StickLeft Stick
Off-Ball CutRight StickRight StickRight Stick

2K24 defense off-ball controls

ActionXboxPSSwitch
Player SwapAXB
Take Charge / Flop / ChuckBOA
Block / ReboundYX
StealXY
Post EngageLeft TriggerL2ZL
SprintRight TriggerR2ZR
Move PlayerLeft StickLeft StickLeft Stick
Deny BallRight StickRight StickRight Stick

And there you have it, a complete rundown of the NBA 2K24 controls for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles.

