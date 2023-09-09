NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch
Welcome to the ultimate NBA 2K24 controls guide, tailored for every platform: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Whether you’re a veteran of the NBA 2K series or a rookie picking up the basketball series for the first time, mastering the controls is the key to dominating on the court.
This guide is designed to provide you with a comprehensive overview of the game’s controls, ensuring you have all the tools to execute perfect plays, make game-winning shots, and lock down your opponents on defense. From basic offense and defense controls to off-ball movements, we’ve got you covered.
Let’s dive in and get you ready to ball out in NBA 2K24 with our controls guide.
Contents
- 2K24 offense controls
- 2K24 defense controls
- 2K24 offense off-ball controls
NBA 2K24 Controls Guide – Beginners
2K24 offense controls
|Action
|Xbox
|PS
|Switch
|Pass
|A
|X
|B
|Bounce Pass
|B
|O
|A
|Lob Pass
|Y
|▲
|X
|Shoot
|X
|■
|Y
|Call Play
|Left Bumper
|L1
|L
|Icon Pass
|Right Bumper
|R1
|R
|Post Up
|Left Trigger
|L2
|ZL
|Sprint
|Right Trigger
|R2
|ZR
|Move Player
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Pro Stick
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Call Timeout
|Back
|Share
|–
|Pause
|Start
|Options
|+
|Gameplay HUD
|DPAD UP
|DPAD UP
|DPAD UP
|OTFC Substitutions
|DPAD DOWN
|DPAD DOWN
|DPAD DOWN
|OTFC Quick Plays / Offense Strategy
|DPAD LEFT
|DPAD LEFT
|DPAD LEFT
|Points of Emphasis
|DPAD RIGHT
|DPAD RIGHT
|DPAD RIGHT
2K24 defense controls
|Action
|Xbox
|PS
|Switch
|Player Swap (closest to ball)
|A
|X
|B
|Take Charge / Flop / Chuck
|B
|O
|A
|Block / Rebound
|Y
|▲
|X
|Steal
|X
|■
|Y
|Double Team
|Left Bumper
|L1
|L
|Icon Swap
|Right Bumper
|R1
|R
|Intense-D
|Left Trigger
|L2
|ZL
|Sprint
|Right Trigger
|R2
|ZR
|Move Player
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Hands Up / Shot Contest
|Right Stick Up
|Right Stick Up
|Right Stick Up
|Onball Steal
|Right Stick Down
|Right Stick Down
|Right Stick Down
|Hands Out Left
|Right Stick Left
|Right Stick Left
|Right Stick Left
|Hands Out Right
|Right Stick Right
|Right Stick Right
|Right Stick Right
|Intentional Foul
|Back
|Share
|–
|Pause
|Start
|Options
|+
|Coaching
|DPAD
|DPAD
|DPAD
2K24 offense off-ball controls
|Action
|Xbox
|PS
|Switch
|Call for Ball
|A
|X
|B
|Set Screen
|B
|O
|A
|Rebound
|Y
|▲
|X
|Tell CPU To Shoot
|X
|■
|Y
|Post Up
|Left Trigger
|L2
|ZL
|Sprint
|Right Trigger
|R2
|ZR
|Move Player
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Off-Ball Cut
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
2K24 defense off-ball controls
|Action
|Xbox
|PS
|Switch
|Player Swap
|A
|X
|B
|Take Charge / Flop / Chuck
|B
|O
|A
|Block / Rebound
|Y
|▲
|X
|Steal
|X
|■
|Y
|Post Engage
|Left Trigger
|L2
|ZL
|Sprint
|Right Trigger
|R2
|ZR
|Move Player
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Deny Ball
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
And there you have it, a complete rundown of the NBA 2K24 controls for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles.