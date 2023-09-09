NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch

Welcome to the ultimate NBA 2K24 controls guide, tailored for every platform: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Whether you’re a veteran of the NBA 2K series or a rookie picking up the basketball series for the first time, mastering the controls is the key to dominating on the court.

This guide is designed to provide you with a comprehensive overview of the game’s controls, ensuring you have all the tools to execute perfect plays, make game-winning shots, and lock down your opponents on defense. From basic offense and defense controls to off-ball movements, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s dive in and get you ready to ball out in NBA 2K24 with our controls guide.

NBA 2K24 Controls Guide – Beginners

2K24 offense controls

Action Xbox PS Switch Pass A X B Bounce Pass B O A Lob Pass Y ▲ X Shoot X ■ Y Call Play Left Bumper L1 L Icon Pass Right Bumper R1 R Post Up Left Trigger L2 ZL Sprint Right Trigger R2 ZR Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Left Stick Pro Stick Right Stick Right Stick Right Stick Call Timeout Back Share – Pause Start Options + Gameplay HUD DPAD UP DPAD UP DPAD UP OTFC Substitutions DPAD DOWN DPAD DOWN DPAD DOWN OTFC Quick Plays / Offense Strategy DPAD LEFT DPAD LEFT DPAD LEFT Points of Emphasis DPAD RIGHT DPAD RIGHT DPAD RIGHT

2K24 defense controls

Action Xbox PS Switch Player Swap (closest to ball) A X B Take Charge / Flop / Chuck B O A Block / Rebound Y ▲ X Steal X ■ Y Double Team Left Bumper L1 L Icon Swap Right Bumper R1 R Intense-D Left Trigger L2 ZL Sprint Right Trigger R2 ZR Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Left Stick Hands Up / Shot Contest Right Stick Up Right Stick Up Right Stick Up Onball Steal Right Stick Down Right Stick Down Right Stick Down Hands Out Left Right Stick Left Right Stick Left Right Stick Left Hands Out Right Right Stick Right Right Stick Right Right Stick Right Intentional Foul Back Share – Pause Start Options + Coaching DPAD DPAD DPAD

2K24 offense off-ball controls

Action Xbox PS Switch Call for Ball A X B Set Screen B O A Rebound Y ▲ X Tell CPU To Shoot X ■ Y Post Up Left Trigger L2 ZL Sprint Right Trigger R2 ZR Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Left Stick Off-Ball Cut Right Stick Right Stick Right Stick

2K24 defense off-ball controls

Action Xbox PS Switch Player Swap A X B Take Charge / Flop / Chuck B O A Block / Rebound Y ▲ X Steal X ■ Y Post Engage Left Trigger L2 ZL Sprint Right Trigger R2 ZR Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Left Stick Deny Ball Right Stick Right Stick Right Stick

And there you have it, a complete rundown of the NBA 2K24 controls for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles.