When does NBA 2K24 Season 2 start? What to expect

With the end of Season 1 of NBA 2K24 drawing closer, here’s an overview on when basketball fans can expect Season 2 to begin.

Season 1 of NBA 2K24 went live when the game launched in early September, and with it came a number of rewards for both MyTeam and MyCareer, as well as VC and additional rewards for those who bought one of the two battle passes.

Looking ahead, one might be wondering when the next season of 2K24 will begin.

Here’s what you will need to know about the start of Season 2 of NBA 2K24.

Season 2 of NBA 2K24 will begin on October 20, 2023. The next season will launch immediately after the conclusion of Season 1.

Now, we should note that 2K as of this writing has not officially confirmed the start time for the new season. Traditionally, though, 2K has released new seasons of NBA 2K24 at 11 AM ET.

A couple of things to note about Season 2. One, no details on the MyTeam and MyCareer rewards have been released as of this writing.

Second, be mindful that the Season 1 reward path will expire, and new rewards will take its place.

Third, it’s also important to note that Season 2 will also see the addition of a new Badge perk in MyCareer. Season 1 saw the Scholar perk in effect, but 2K stated prior to the launch that the active season-based perk would be switched out when the new season begins.

