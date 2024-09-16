NBA 2K25 players concerned shooting buffs will actually “kill” game already

NBA 2K25 players are actually begging the devs to not buff the shooting mechanics as they worry it’ll actually “kill” the game already.

Over the last few years, the shooting in NBA 2K has undergone a fair few changes. Most of the changes have centered on badges, with those badges that reduce the effect of fatigue on shots being much more valuable than others. Jumpshot animations are still key, too.

However, in the last two installments of 2K, players have also seen the shooting meter change. In 2K25 there is another change, the addition of the risk-reward settings. Players have already been experimenting with them to figure out which is best, and according to 2KLabs, turning the shot meter off and using the High Risk-Reward setting will bring in the buckets.

NBA 2K dev Mike Wang responded to that finding, noting that there is animation fluctuation with green windows for shots in place to “increase the skill gap” for players.

Dexerto / 2K You can change a variety of shot meter options in 2K25.

Since that came out, fans have been concerned that shooting is going to be buffed. And, well, they don’t want that to happen.

“I hope there’s no change. I already shoot 55%. If they change it I’ll never miss and I don’t want that. Once you buff shooting I guarantee the game will die within a month just like every other 2K,” one player said.

“I for one, absolutely hated when they buffed shooting last year. They need to leave it,” another chimed in.

“It’s forcing team play because the best way to win is getting easy open shots. Two’s are viable. The game is good, the player base needs to adjust,” another said. “Buffing threes will turn this game into every other 2k where you just find the cheesiest dribble animations and dribble out the shot clock and green every three,” another player chimed in.

Others believe that, regardless of complaints, things will change before long. “At the end of the day, 2k is a business. I see them buffing shooting next patch,” said one.

There has been no confirmation that changes are in store, but 2K were quick to tweak things last year. So, we’ll wait and see if they follow the same path this time around.