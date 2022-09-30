NBA 2K23 locker codes (October 2022) – How to get free VC, trophy packs & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

NBA 2K23 locker codes gives players access to everything from free VC to trophy packs, so here’s everything you need to know about how to redeem them in October 2022.

NBA 2K have been incorporating locker codes into their games for a while now, and NBA 2K23 continues the trend of offering players free goodies. However, these codes are relatively hard to come by and tend to have either a short redemption period or a limited number of activations — so make sure to claim them fast.

Therefore, if you want to get hold of the rewards, you’ll need to be quick and ensure you’re checking for new releases regularly. This page will be updated often, revealing new codes for you to cash in. Without further adieu, here are all the currently working NBA 2K23 locker codes in October 2022, as well as how you can redeem them in a few short steps.

Updated September 30, 2022, to confirm code validity. No codes were added.

Contents:

Working NBA 2K23 locker codes

As of September 30, 2022, there is currently one locker code available to claim in NBA 2K23. These codes typically expire after a week, so it’s likely that new ones will arrive soon.

Locker Code Reward MYTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC (NEW) Silencers Pack (Expires September 30, 2022)

NBA 2K23’s Twitter page typically uploads codes with a strict limit on how many can be redeemed, so be sure to check their page too for any additional updates.

How to redeem locker codes in NBA 2K23

Visual Concepts Make sure to put the codes in carefully when redeeming.

With codes coming and going rapidly in the game, it’s worth knowing exactly where and how to enter the locker codes, so follow this list of steps to get your rewards in no time:

Load the game up Go into the ‘Myteam‘ menu Go to the Community Hub section Click ‘Locker Codes’ Put the code in carefully

All expired NBA 2K23 locker codes

When the working locker codes, expire they will be moved to the below table alongside any rewards that they previously redeemed:

Expired NBA 2K23 locker codes Rewards JPPGB-24J8S-VVJZQ-65GD6-533J7 30-minute 2x XP Coin, 3 Gatorade Boosts, and a shirt CONGRATS-HOF-HARDAWAY Heat Trophy Locker Code Option Pack CONGRATS-HOF-MANU Spurs Trophy Case Locker Code Option Pack 2KDAY-IN-MyTEAM-NBA2K23 2KDay Option Pack

What are locker codes used for?

Locker codes in NBA 2K23 serve to grant you rewards and help you progress. You can get anything from VC, the in-game currency, to cosmetic packs, to high-profile players, so it’s well worth redeeming if you get the chance.

Ultimately, despite the codes usually expiring quickly or having a limit on the number of people who can redeem them, NBA 2K23 locker codes are extremely useful and will help you progress further through the seasons and the game in general.

So there you have it — those are all the currently working locker codes for NBA 2K23 in October 2022. For additional tips and tricks, be sure to check out some of our other NBA 2K23 guides:

Best NBA 2K23 builds for each position | Best NBA 2K23 dribble moves & skill controls | NBA 2K Mobile codes | How to increase teammate grade in NVA 2K23 MyCareer | All Ronnie 2K locations | Best Finishing badges in NBA 2K23 | Best Defense & Rebounding badges in NBA 2K23 | Best Playmaking badges in NBA 2K23 | Best Shooting badges in NBA 2K23