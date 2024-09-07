NBA 2K25: Best camera settings & how to change it

Here’s a look at our recommendations for the best camera settings in NBA 2K25.

Much like with other sports games, the camera has a big effect in NBA 2K25. Having the right setup can make a major difference with seeing the whole court, finding open players, and timing shots. But, how to change in 2K25 can be somewhat tricky, especially in online play in The City.

Here’s a look at how to change the camera angle in 2K25, plus recommended settings.

How to change camera in Single-Player

It’s significantly easier to change the camera settings in single-player action. Press Pause to enter the menu and then scroll over to ‘Camera.’ Then, enter the Camera menu to flick through the different options available.

Not only can players control the actual camera, but also the zoom, height, and auto flip to the offensive possession zone, amongst other options.

Be mindful, however, that changing the settings in single-player modes won’t carry over to The City.

How to change camera in The City

To change the camera settings for park play in The City, hit the D-Pad to go through the same options.

Best camera settings

Ideally, these are the settings to run with for 2K:

2K Low

Zoom : 5

: 5 Height : 7

: 7 Auto Flip: On

Ideally, pick a camera angle that will give a good look at the court and all the players on it, but also one where you can see the shot release without being too far away from the action. 2K Low is a good compromise.

A slightly higher height helps with the broad visuals, as does a lower Zoom.

Those looking for a less competitive, but authentic experience should choose the Broadcast angle. However, there are also Nosebleed angles that make it look like the view is from an actual seat in the upper deck.

