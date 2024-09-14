GamingNBA 2K

All NBA 2K25 Dribble animation requirements: Crossovers, size-ups & more

Chris Studley
Donovan Mitchell NBA 2K252K

Every Dribble animation in NBA 2K25 MyCareer has an attribute requirement, so here’s a handy cheat sheet for all the different types.

Constructing the ideal MyPlayer in NBA 2K25 requires serious attention to detail. It includes ensuring the Speed isn’t too low, the 3-Point shot is high enough, and the Ball Handle attribute meets requirements for specific animations.

Animations modeled after NBA players have specific requirements. So, here’s the requirements for every single one.

All NBA 2K25 Dribbling and Playmaking animation requirements

Here’s a breakdown of all the Dribble and Playmaking animations in NBA 2K25, sorted by type.

Pass Style

NameRequirements
FundamentalNone

Dribble Style

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalSpeed with Ball 40+
ProSpeed with Ball 70+
Giannis AntetokounmpoSpeed with Ball 60+ AND Height at least 6’10”
LaMelo BallSpeed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Paolo BancheroSpeed with Ball 65+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Devin BookerSpeed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jaylen BrownSpeed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Stephen CurrySpeed with Ball 91+ AND Height under 6’5”
Luka DoncicSpeed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin DurantSpeed with Ball 65+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Anthony EdwardsSpeed with Ball 76+ AND Height under 6’5”
Darius GarlandSpeed with Ball 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jalen GreenSpeed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Tyrese HaliburtonSpeed with Ball 79+ AND Height under 6’10”
James HardenSpeed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingSpeed with Ball 94+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesSpeed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Nikola JokicSpeed with Ball 55+ AND Height under 6’10”
Zach LaVineSpeed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Damian LillardSpeed with Ball 91+ AND Height under 6’5”
Dejounte MurraySpeed with Ball 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Austin ReavesSpeed with Ball 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Donovan MitchellSpeed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Domantas SabonisSpeed with Ball 40+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Jayson TatumSpeed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Russell WestbrookSpeed with Ball 87+ AND Height under 6’5”
Ja MorantSpeed with Ball 85+ AND Height under 6’15”
Coby WhiteSpeed with Ball 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Zion WilliamsonSpeed with Ball 60+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Trae YoungSpeed with Ball 90+ AND Height under 6’5”

Signature Size-Ups

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Rafer AlstonBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Giannis AntetokounmpoBall Handle 74+
Carmelo AnthonyBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
LaMelo BallBall Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10”
Lonzo BallBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Desmond BaneBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Mike BibbyBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Devin BookerBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Cade CunninghamBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”
Baron DavisBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Luka DoncicBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Penny HardawayBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
James HardenBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Scoot HendersonBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jrue HolidayBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+
Allen IversonBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jason KiddBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jeremy LinBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kyle LowryBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’5”
Stephon MarburyBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
CJ McCollumBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’5”
Donovan MitchellBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Ja MorantBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5”
Steve NashBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jordan PooleBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Derrick RoseBall Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5”
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
D’Angelo RussellBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Ben SimmonsBall Handle 65+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Isaiah ThomasBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Dwyane WadeBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Kemba WalkerBall Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5”
Russell WestbrookBall Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jason WilliamsBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Zion WilliamsonBall Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

A Ball Handle rating of at least 80 will unlock a fair amount of them, but a rating of 85 would give MyCareer players access to more Size-Ups packages.

Regular Breakdown Combo

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Rafer AlstonBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Giannis AntetokounmpoBall Handle 74+ AND Height at least 6’10”
LaMelo BallBall Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10”
Lonzo BallBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Paolo BancheroBall Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Devin BookerBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jaylen BrownBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Mike ConleyBall Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’5”
Cade CunninghamBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Luka DoncicBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5”
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5”
Markelle FultzBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Steve FrancisBall Handle 95+ AND Height under 6’5”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Eric GordonBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jalen GreenBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Penny HardawayBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Tim HardawayBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
James HardenBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Scoot HendersonBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jrue HolidayBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Reggie JacksonBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Allen IversonBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Stephon MarburyBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Donovan MitchellBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Ja MorantBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jordan PooleBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Austin ReavesBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Derrick RoseBall Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5”
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
D’Angelo RussellBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Isaiah ThomasBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Klay ThompsonBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Kemba WalkerBall Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5”
Russell WestbrookBall Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’10”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jason WilliamsBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Zion WilliamsonBall Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Aggressive Breakdown Combo

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Rafer AlstonBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Giannis AntetokounmpoBall Handle 74+ AND Height at least 6’10”
LaMelo BallBall Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10”
Lonzo BallBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Paolo BancheroBall Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Devin BookerBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jaylen BrownBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Cade CunninghamBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Luka DoncicBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5”
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5”
Steve FrancisBall Handle 95+ AND Height under 6’5”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Eric GordonBall Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Jalen GreenBall Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Penny HardawayBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10”
Tim HardawayBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
James HardenBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Scoot HendersonBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jrue HolidayBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Brandon IngramBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Allen IversonBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Reggie JacksonBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Michael JordanBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Damian LilliardBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Stephon MarburyBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
CJ McCollumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jaden McDanielsBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Donovan MitchellBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Ja MorantBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jordan PooleBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Austin ReavesBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Derrick RoseBall Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5”
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
D’Angelo RussellBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Isaiah ThomasBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Klay ThompsonBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Kemba WalkerBall Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5”
Russell WestbrookBall Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Andrew WigginsBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jason WilliamsBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Zion WilliamsonBall Handle 70+
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Escape Moves

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Giannis AntetokounmpoBall Handle 74+ AND Height at least 6’10”
LaMelo BallBall Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10”
Devin BookerBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”
Luka DoncicBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Joel EmbiidBall Handle 55+ AND Height at least 6’10”
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
James HardenBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBal Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Allen IversonBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Ja MorantBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”

Combo Moves

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10”
Bradley BealBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Devin BookerBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5”
James HardenBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Allen IversonBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Ja MorantBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jordan PooleBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Crossovers

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Cole AnthonyBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Lonzo BallBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
LaMelo BallBall Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10”
Paolo BancheroBall Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Devin BookerBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jaylen BrownBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Mike ConleyBall Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’5”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Luka DoncicBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5”
Markelle FultzBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Josh GiddeyBall Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Tyrese HaliburtonBall Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10”
James HardenBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Scoot HendersonBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Brandon IngramBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Allen IversonBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Michael JordanBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Donovan MitchellBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Malik MonkBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Ja MorantBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jordan PooleBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Austin ReavesBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10”
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
D’Angelo RussellBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Russell WestbrookBall Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jason WilliamsBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Zion WilliamsonBall Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Behind the Backs

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Devin BookerBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Luka DoncicBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5”
De’Aaron FoxBall Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5”
Markelle FultzBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Tyrese HaliburtonBall Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Allen IversonBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Kyle KuzmaBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Damian LillardBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Tyrese MaxeyBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’5”
Ja MorantBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Scottie PippenBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jordan PooleBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Domantas SabonisBall Handle 76+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Andrew WigginsBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Spins

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”
Anthony DavisBall Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’10”
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Luka DoncicBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5”
Joel EmbiidBall Handle 55+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Tyrese HaliburtonBall Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10”
Penny HardawayBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Nikola JokicBall Handle 55+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Ja MorantBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”
Steve NashBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Terry Rozier IIIBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Karl-Anthony TownsBall Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Andrew WigginsBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Hesitations

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
LaMelo BallBall Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10”
Paolo BancheroBall Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Bradley BealBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Larry BirdBall Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Kobe BryantBall Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Stephen CurryBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”
DeMar DeRozanBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Luka DoncicBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kevin DurantBall Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5”
Anthony EdwardsBall Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Tyrese HaliburtonBall Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10”
James HardenBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
LeBron JamesBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Ja MorantBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5”
Chris PaulBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5”
Scottie PippenBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Rajon RondoBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Coby WhiteBall Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”

Stepbacks

NameRequirements
BasicNone
NormalBall Handle 40+
ProBall Handle 70+
Giannis AntetokounmpoBall Handle 74+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Devin BookerBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Jimmy ButlerBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Luka DoncicBall Handle 84+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Joel EmbiidBall Handle 55+ AND Height at least 6’10”
Darius GarlandBall Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5”
Paul GeorgeBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Tyrese HaliburtonBall Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10”
James HardenBall Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kyrie IrvingBall Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5”
Zach LaVineBall Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10”
Kawhi LeonardBall Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Jayson TatumBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Klay ThompsonBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Kemba WalkerBall Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5”
Andrew WigginsBall Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”
Trae YoungBall Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Triple Threat Styles

NameRequirements
NormalNone
BasicNone
ProNone
Devin BookerNone
Kobe BryantNone
Stephen CurryNone
Luka DoncicNone
Joel EmbiidNone
LeBron JamesNone
Michael JordanNone
Zach LaVineNone
Zion WilliamsonNone

Park Flashy Passes

NameRequirements
Behind BackNone
Elbow PassNone
Kick PassNone
No LookNone
SwaggerNone
Tap PassNone
WizardNone

Park flashy passes can be performed by pressing B/Circle twice in Park games.

Be sure to check out the answers for every 2KTV episode question in NBA 2K25.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.