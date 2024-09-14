All NBA 2K25 Dribble animation requirements: Crossovers, size-ups & more

Every Dribble animation in NBA 2K25 MyCareer has an attribute requirement, so here’s a handy cheat sheet for all the different types.

Constructing the ideal MyPlayer in NBA 2K25 requires serious attention to detail. It includes ensuring the Speed isn’t too low, the 3-Point shot is high enough, and the Ball Handle attribute meets requirements for specific animations.

Animations modeled after NBA players have specific requirements. So, here’s the requirements for every single one.

Article continues after ad

All NBA 2K25 Dribbling and Playmaking animation requirements

Here’s a breakdown of all the Dribble and Playmaking animations in NBA 2K25, sorted by type.

Pass Style

Name Requirements Fundamental None

Dribble Style

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Speed with Ball 40+ Pro Speed with Ball 70+ Giannis Antetokounmpo Speed with Ball 60+ AND Height at least 6’10” LaMelo Ball Speed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Paolo Banchero Speed with Ball 65+ AND Height at least 6’10” Devin Booker Speed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jaylen Brown Speed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Stephen Curry Speed with Ball 91+ AND Height under 6’5” Luka Doncic Speed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant Speed with Ball 65+ AND Height at least 6’5” Anthony Edwards Speed with Ball 76+ AND Height under 6’5” Darius Garland Speed with Ball 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Jalen Green Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Tyrese Haliburton Speed with Ball 79+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Speed with Ball 94+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Nikola Jokic Speed with Ball 55+ AND Height under 6’10” Zach LaVine Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Damian Lillard Speed with Ball 91+ AND Height under 6’5” Dejounte Murray Speed with Ball 86+ AND Height under 6’10” Austin Reaves Speed with Ball 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Donovan Mitchell Speed with Ball 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Domantas Sabonis Speed with Ball 40+ AND Height at least 6’10” Jayson Tatum Speed with Ball 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Russell Westbrook Speed with Ball 87+ AND Height under 6’5” Ja Morant Speed with Ball 85+ AND Height under 6’15” Coby White Speed with Ball 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Zion Williamson Speed with Ball 60+ AND Height at least 6’5” Trae Young Speed with Ball 90+ AND Height under 6’5”

Signature Size-Ups

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Rafer Alston Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 74+ Carmelo Anthony Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10” Lonzo Ball Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Desmond Bane Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Mike Bibby Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Devin Booker Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5” Baron Davis Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Luka Doncic Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5” Paul George Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Penny Hardaway Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10” Scoot Henderson Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jrue Holiday Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ Allen Iverson Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jason Kidd Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Jeremy Lin Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Kyle Lowry Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’5” Stephon Marbury Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” CJ McCollum Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’5” Donovan Mitchell Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Ja Morant Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5” Steve Nash Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jordan Poole Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Derrick Rose Ball Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5” Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” D’Angelo Russell Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Ben Simmons Ball Handle 65+ AND Height at least 6’5” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Isaiah Thomas Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Dwyane Wade Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Kemba Walker Ball Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5” Russell Westbrook Ball Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5” Coby White Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Jason Williams Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Zion Williamson Ball Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’5” Trae Young Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

A Ball Handle rating of at least 80 will unlock a fair amount of them, but a rating of 85 would give MyCareer players access to more Size-Ups packages.

Regular Breakdown Combo

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Rafer Alston Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 74+ AND Height at least 6’10” LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10” Lonzo Ball Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Paolo Banchero Ball Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10” Devin Booker Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jaylen Brown Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Mike Conley Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’5” Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5” DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Luka Doncic Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5” Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5” De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5” Markelle Fultz Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Steve Francis Ball Handle 95+ AND Height under 6’5” Darius Garland Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Paul George Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Eric Gordon Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Jalen Green Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Penny Hardaway Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Tim Hardaway Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” James Harden Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10” Scoot Henderson Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jrue Holiday Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Reggie Jackson Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Allen Iverson Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Stephon Marbury Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Donovan Mitchell Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Ja Morant Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jordan Poole Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Austin Reaves Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Derrick Rose Ball Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5” Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” D’Angelo Russell Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Isaiah Thomas Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Klay Thompson Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Kemba Walker Ball Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5” Russell Westbrook Ball Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’10” Coby White Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Jason Williams Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Zion Williamson Ball Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’5” Trae Young Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Aggressive Breakdown Combo

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Rafer Alston Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 74+ AND Height at least 6’10” LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10” Lonzo Ball Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Paolo Banchero Ball Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10” Devin Booker Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jaylen Brown Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Cade Cunningham Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5” DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Luka Doncic Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5” Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5” De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5” Steve Francis Ball Handle 95+ AND Height under 6’5” Darius Garland Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Paul George Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Eric Gordon Ball Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’5” Jalen Green Ball Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10” Penny Hardaway Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” Tim Hardaway Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” James Harden Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10” Scoot Henderson Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jrue Holiday Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Brandon Ingram Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Allen Iverson Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Reggie Jackson Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Michael Jordan Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Damian Lilliard Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Stephon Marbury Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” CJ McCollum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Jaden McDaniels Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Donovan Mitchell Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Ja Morant Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jordan Poole Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Austin Reaves Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Derrick Rose Ball Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5” Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” D’Angelo Russell Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Isaiah Thomas Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Klay Thompson Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Kemba Walker Ball Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5” Russell Westbrook Ball Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5” Coby White Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Andrew Wiggins Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jason Williams Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Zion Williamson Ball Handle 70+ Trae Young Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Escape Moves

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 74+ AND Height at least 6’10” LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10” Devin Booker Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5” Luka Doncic Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5” Joel Embiid Ball Handle 55+ AND Height at least 6’10” De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5” Darius Garland Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Paul George Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” James Harden Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Bal Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Allen Iverson Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Ja Morant Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5”

Combo Moves

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10” Bradley Beal Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Devin Booker Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5” Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5” James Harden Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Allen Iverson Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Ja Morant Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5” Jordan Poole Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Coby White Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Trae Young Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Crossovers

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Cole Anthony Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Lonzo Ball Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10” Paolo Banchero Ball Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10” Devin Booker Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jaylen Brown Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Mike Conley Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’5” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5” DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Luka Doncic Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5” Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5” Markelle Fultz Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Darius Garland Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Paul George Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Josh Giddey Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Tyrese Haliburton Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10” Scoot Henderson Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Brandon Ingram Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Allen Iverson Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Michael Jordan Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Donovan Mitchell Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Malik Monk Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Ja Morant Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jordan Poole Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Austin Reaves Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” D’Angelo Russell Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Russell Westbrook Ball Handle 87+ AND Height under 6’5” Coby White Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Jason Williams Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Zion Williamson Ball Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’5” Trae Young Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Behind the Backs

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Devin Booker Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Luka Doncic Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5” Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5” De’Aaron Fox Ball Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5” Markelle Fultz Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Darius Garland Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Paul George Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Tyrese Haliburton Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Allen Iverson Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Kyle Kuzma Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Damian Lillard Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Tyrese Maxey Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’5” Ja Morant Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Scottie Pippen Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jordan Poole Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Domantas Sabonis Ball Handle 76+ AND Height at least 6’10” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Coby White Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Andrew Wiggins Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Trae Young Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Spins

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5” Anthony Davis Ball Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’10” DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Luka Doncic Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5” Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5” Joel Embiid Ball Handle 55+ AND Height at least 6’10” Darius Garland Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Tyrese Haliburton Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10” Penny Hardaway Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Nikola Jokic Ball Handle 55+ AND Height at least 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’10” Ja Morant Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5” Steve Nash Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Terry Rozier III Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Karl-Anthony Towns Ball Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’10” Coby White Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Andrew Wiggins Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Trae Young Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Hesitations

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ LaMelo Ball Ball Handle 91+ AND Height under 6’10” Paolo Banchero Ball Handle 75+ AND Height at least 6’10” Bradley Beal Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Larry Bird Ball Handle 70+ AND Height at least 6’5” Kobe Bryant Ball Handle 88+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Stephen Curry Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5” DeMar DeRozan Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Luka Doncic Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’10” Kevin Durant Ball Handle 73+ AND Height at least 6’5” Anthony Edwards Ball Handle 76+ AND Height under 6’5” Darius Garland Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Paul George Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Tyrese Haliburton Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” LeBron James Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Ja Morant Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’5” Chris Paul Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’5” Scottie Pippen Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Rajon Rondo Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’5” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Coby White Ball Handle 85+ AND Height under 6’5”

Stepbacks

Name Requirements Basic None Normal Ball Handle 40+ Pro Ball Handle 70+ Giannis Antetokounmpo Ball Handle 74+ AND Height at least 6’10” Devin Booker Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Jimmy Butler Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Luka Doncic Ball Handle 84+ AND Height at least 6’10” Joel Embiid Ball Handle 55+ AND Height at least 6’10” Darius Garland Ball Handle 84+ AND Height under 6’5” Paul George Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Tyrese Haliburton Ball Handle 79+ AND Height under 6’10” James Harden Ball Handle 86+ AND Height under 6’10” Kyrie Irving Ball Handle 90+ AND Height under 6’5” Zach LaVine Ball Handle 80+ AND Height under 6’10” Kawhi Leonard Ball Handle 70+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Jayson Tatum Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Klay Thompson Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Kemba Walker Ball Handle 89+ AND Height under 6’5” Andrew Wiggins Ball Handle 75+ AND Height under 6’10” AND Height at least 6’5” Trae Young Ball Handle 92+ AND Height under 6’5”

Triple Threat Styles

Name Requirements Normal None Basic None Pro None Devin Booker None Kobe Bryant None Stephen Curry None Luka Doncic None Joel Embiid None LeBron James None Michael Jordan None Zach LaVine None Zion Williamson None

Park Flashy Passes

Name Requirements Behind Back None Elbow Pass None Kick Pass None No Look None Swagger None Tap Pass None Wizard None

Park flashy passes can be performed by pressing B/Circle twice in Park games.

Be sure to check out the answers for every 2KTV episode question in NBA 2K25.