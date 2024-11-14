NBA 2K25 Review: NBA 2K25 review: A small step forward but not a slam dunk

NBA 2K 25 introduces much-needed gameplay and presentation improvements, but unresolved issues from other titles still rear their ugly head and hold the series back from reaching the highs we all look back on fondly.

For everything that NBA 2K25 does right, microtransactions damper the overall experience, and this is not an isolated incident. NBA 2K23 community members protested MyCareer after being forced to spend money on Virtual Currency to upgrade their players, and 2K24 players raised the same concerns.

Without spending VC, you often feel outmatched by opponents online, which also applies to MyTeam. Nothing changed in NBA 2K25. Yet, despite problems underneath the surface, all of the new features draw me in and keep me coming back for more.

Price: $69.99 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch), $69.99 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Developer: Visual Concepts

Release Date: September 6, 2024

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

NBA 2K25 trailer

2K24 unveiled a new technology called ProPLAY, designed to replicate NBA superstars’ signature jump shots, dunks, layups, dribble moves, and more. Unfortunately, the feature didn’t translate correctly, making the animations choppy and unnatural.

Thankfully, 2K25 took a drastic step forward. Dribbling is the best it’s been in years. I wouldn’t consider myself a highly skilled player, but using Kyrie Irving’s signature Dribble Breakdown to embarrass a defender or scoring with Luka Doncic’s go-to shot was easy and satisfying.

In saying that, the system still needs fine-tuning. The overall gameplay still needs to be faster, as players are sluggish and don’t move how freak athletes should. This was especially noticeable when defenders got stuck in cement instead of rotating on help defense or ball handlers failed to push the pace in transition.

Overall, Visual Concepts deserves praise for creating smooth and authentic animations, and I am confident ProPLAY will only continue to improve.

Shooting advancements get contested by community members

As a fan of competitive game modes, I always appreciate a developer introducing a mechanic that separates high-level and low-skilled players. However, 2K25’s attempt to appease casual and competitive users only causes more division.

Shot canceling allows you to break out of a shot into a different move or drive to the basket. If mastered, you can keep defenders on their toes and guessing. Shot Timing Profiles is a new feature that rewards players for consistent excellent-time releases. Choosing the High-Risk Reward setting gives you an advantage over regular shooting because you have a higher chance of getting perfect releases if you time it well.

Similarly, Rhythm Shooting creates a skill gap because it challenges players to mimic a shooting motion with the right stick and rewards smooth movements. After getting used to all three and combining them, I enjoyed having more control over my makes and misses.

However, that is all negated by the randomness added to three-point shooting. NBA2KLab discovered that the excellent shot timing window significantly shrinks after the fourth consecutive three-point shot made in a row, making it nearly impossible to score more than four consecutively.

NBA 2K25 game director Mike Wang argued that this change was implemented to bring three-point field goal percentage in line with NBA players, but I don’t think you should punish being good at the game.

Despite that, all of the shooting changes are a welcome addition.

Core game modes are what you expect

Unlike the new features, there isn’t much to say about the game modes. If you are a series veteran, you already know what to expect, and it’s relatively straightforward for newcomers.

MyGM introduced a new RPG-inspired point allocation system and perks, which are welcome changes. Yet, tedious dialogue, tasks, and owners’ unrealistic expectations made me enjoy being a general manager in MyNBA’s stripped-down version more.

I especially enjoyed the different eras available. This title added The Steph Era, and it was an engaging challenge taking over a team and trying to prevent the Warriors dynasty from happening.

MyTeam didn’t live up to expectations. I usually love Ultimate Team game modes in sports titles, but after completing both offline Domination grinds, I thought it would put me in an excellent position to compete online. However, I struggled to find other ways to earn MT and add valuable cards to my team without spending money.

MyTeam had some unique promo events with exciting cards, but I wish they were more attainable. I had a similar experience in MyCareer. Playing offline and progressing naturally in NBA games is enjoyable.

But the second I tried to get into the Park and play online, I felt severely outmatched. Spending VC to upgrade your pro is possible, but I had no interest in doing so.

Dexerto Review Score: 3/5

If you can put aside microtransactions playing a significant role in MyCareer, MyTeam, and a few other minor grievances, 2K25 is an excellent purchase for any basketball fan. Every new shooting and dribbling mechanic perfectly serves their role and helps create an authentic experience.

This is the closest I have felt to stepping into the shoes of my favorite NBA superstars, and the gameplay alone is enough to leave you wanting more.

For more information on how we score video games, check out our scoring guidelines here.