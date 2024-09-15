NBA 2K25: Best Shooting Guard builds for MyCareer

NBA 2K25: Best Shooting Guard builds for MyCareer2K
Our best shooting guards builds for NBA 2K25 MyCareer include options for creating the next great pure shooter, to more balanced setups.
The shooting guard, or two guard, position in basketball is critical for generating offense. This is because two guards are typically well-equipped to find open space with speed and put down either deep mid-range shots, or three-pointers.
Thus, one will likely want a similar build in NBA 2K25, one that will have the right attributes and badges to lay down jumpers.
So, here’s a look at our picks for the best shooting guards builds for 2K25.
Shooting Build
- Height: 6’3″
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’7″
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 79
- Driving Layup: 76
- Driving Dunk: 45
- Standing Dunk: 47
- Post Control: 40
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 93
- Three-Point Shot: 94
- Free Throw: 78
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 76
- Ball Handle: 90
- Speed With Ball: 85
Defense
- Interior Defense: 47
- Perimeter Defense: 73
- Steal: 80
- Block: 40
Rebounding
- Offensive Rebound: 43
- Defensive Rebound: 49
Physicals
- Speed: 86
- Agility: 87
- Strength: 76
- Vertical: 81
Smaller guards that want to be active beyond the arc need several high-attribute categories, namely great shot attributes, but also Speed and Ball Handle. 90 Ball Handle will give two guards access to most of the best dribbling packages for smaller guards, and the 86 Speed should be more than serviceable. The pass accuracy isn’t great for this build, it’s purely meant for shooting.
This build excels though, to little shock, shooting. It’s got very little emphasis is on inside scoring, since most points by the two guard will be scored in the interior. This one has 93 Mid-Range and 94 Three-Point shot attributes, perfect for a monstrous scorer.
The Three-Point attribute of 94 might seem excessive, since anything in the 80s is more than adequate. But, it does provide an extra boost and unlock Gold Badges for Limitless Range and Mini Marksman. Smaller guards will want Mini Marksman, simply because it boosts shots made over taller defenders. Limitless Range increases the range of a makeable three-point shot.
Aside from those Badges, it also has Gold in Handles for Days, Interceptor, Deadeye, and Hall of Fame for Set Shot Specialist. The Hall of Fame Set Shot Badge will come in handy in the Park.
Hybrid Shooter/Passer
- Height: 6’5″
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’9″
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 79
- Driving Layup: 72
- Driving Dunk: 42
- Standing Dunk: 43
- Post Control: 37
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 93
- Three-Point Shot: 90
- Free Throw: 75
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 82
- Ball Handle: 85
- Speed With Ball: 85
Defense
- Interior Defense: 46
- Perimeter Defense: 71
- Steal: 85
- Block: 36
Rebounding
- Offensive Rebound: 42
- Defensive Rebound: 47
Physicals
- Speed: 82
- Agility: 83
- Strength: 66
- Vertical: 70
This build is somewhat similar to the Shooting build. The Hybrid shooter/passer has 93 Mid-Range and 90 Three-Point, slightly lower than its counterpart, but still enough to get Hall of Fame Set Shot Specialist and Gold Deadeye. However, there are some minor tweaks.
Arguably the biggest difference is the increased Pass Accuracy. 82 Pass Accuracy will help the distribution game, as it unlocks Gold Dimer. Dimer is a Badge that when used in the half-court, passes to open shooters will yield a shot percentage boost. It’s a great one to use in 3v3 play where there’s more open court.
The Ball Handle attributes are also adequate enough to have access to most dribbling animations, plus retain Silver Strong Handle and Unpluckable.
Balanced Build
- Height: 6’5″
- Weight: 215 lbs
- Wingspan: 6’9″
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 80
- Driving Layup: 75
- Driving Dunk: 49
- Standing Dunk: 43
- Post Control: 37
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 86
- Three-Point Shot: 89
- Free Throw: 75
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 82
- Ball Handle: 85
- Speed With Ball: 80
Defense
- Interior Defense: 50
- Perimeter Defense: 85
- Steal: 85
- Block: 38
Rebounding
- Offensive Rebound: 45
- Defensive Rebound: 50
Physicals
- Speed: 84
- Agility: 83
- Strength: 75
- Vertical: 79
As the name implies, this build won’t excel in one particular area. Don’t worry, though, it makes up for that with sheer versatility. If you’re not sure what you want to specialize in yet, this is the build you should go with.
This Balanced build includes 85 Perimeter Defense, which unlocks Gold Off-Ball Pest. Off-Ball Pest makes it more easier for user players to hold on to their matchup. And, with 83 Agility and 84 Speed, it should keep up with builds with ones that may be a tick faster.
Still, the two guard should never neglect the offensive attributes. It still has Gold Dimer and Set Shot Specialist, plus Gold Strong Handle.
Be sure to check some of our other guides on best builds in NBA 2K25, including ones for the small forward position.