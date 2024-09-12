Best NBA 2K25 builds for MyCareer & MyPlayer

MyCareer is by far the most popular game mode in NBA 2K25, letting players create their own builds and use them to dominate the NBA, Pro-Am, and The City.

However, the MyPlayer Builder is extremely complicated. It features 5 positions, 21 attributes, and a huge range of heights, weights, and wingspans, all of which dictate exactly what your build can do. It can be very unforgiving, with having just one stat too low potentially locking you out of the best jumpshots and best dunk packages.

Get any of these wrong, and you could end up wasting over 300,000 VC on a player that isn’t even worth using. As such, jumping into the builder without a plan is a bad idea.

To help you figure out what to make, we’ve put together the best builds in NBA 2K25 for each position, including attributes, key badges, and how to get the most out of each of them.

Best PG build

Archetype: Inside-Out Iso Specialist

Inside-Out Iso Specialist Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 174 lbs

174 lbs Wingspan: 6’9″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 78

78 Driving Layup: 77

77 Driving Dunk: 93

93 Standing Dunk: 41

41 Post Control: 40

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 81

81 Three-Point Shot: 91

91 Free Throw: 83

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

75 Ball Handle: 92

92 Speed With Ball: 91

Defense

Interior Defense: 40

40 Perimeter Defense: 83

83 Steal: 85

85 Block: 36

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 30

30 Defensive Rebound: 45

Physicals

Speed: 87

87 Agility: 77

77 Strength: 46

46 Vertical: 80

This is a scoring-focused point guard that excels in isolation plays and scoring points by any means necessary. With a 91 Three-Point Shot, 81 Mid-Range Shot, and 93 Driving Dunk, this build is lethal anywhere on the court and will force opponents to send double teams to slow you down.

Making sure you get at least 92 Ball Handle is extremely important, as this not only unlocks every dribble move in the game but also Gold Unpluckable, a meta badge that makes protecting the ball much easier. Likewise, 91 Speed With Ball unlocks HoF Lightning Launch, letting you fly past opponents before they can react.

While this build is clearly a powerhouse on offence, it’s also a surprisingly capable defender. 83 Perimeter Defense is enough to cause opposing players serious issues, and 85 Steal lets you punish sloppy passes and force turnovers. You won’t be your team’s primary defender, but you won’t be a human turnstile that leaks points either.

Best SG build

Archetype: 2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator

2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator Height: 6’5″

6’5″ Weight: 194 lbs

194 lbs Wingspan: 6’9″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 68

68 Driving Layup: 67

67 Driving Dunk: 87

87 Standing Dunk: 32

32 Post Control: 31

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 83

83 Three-Point Shot: 93

93 Free Throw: 76

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 78

78 Ball Handle: 80

80 Speed With Ball: 75

Defense

Interior Defense: 77

77 Perimeter Defense: 85

85 Steal: 91

91 Block: 67

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 25

25 Defensive Rebound: 57

Physicals

Speed: 85

85 Agility: 77

77 Strength: 73

73 Vertical: 75

This Shooting Guard is a Sharpshooter that can drain threes from deep, as it has Gold Limitless Range. This not only opens up space for teammates, but also makes you a huge threat capable of consistently punishing weak coverage. If you play against a poor defender, don’t be surprised if you single-handedly carry your team to victory by just outscoring the opposition.

While a 93 Three-Point Shot is the build’s standout stat, this SG is far from just a shooter. It also has 87 Driving Dunk for driving inside and 80 Ball Handling to create your own shot without the need for screens. Furthermore, 85 Speed ensures this SG is highly mobile, letting you shake defenders and get open for shots. Frankly, this build is an absolute nightmare for defenders to deal with.

However, what’s most impressive is how great a defender this build is. A 91 Steal and 85 Perimeter Defense is practically Lockdown Defender territory, while 77 Interior Defense makes it surprisingly capable at stopping shots at the rim too. This means even if your jumpshots aren’t landing, you’ll be able to contribute by playing impactful defense.

Best SF build

Archetype: Wing Stopper

Wing Stopper Height: 6’7″

6’7″ Weight: 222 lbs

222 lbs Wingspan: 7’3″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 67

67 Driving Layup: 67

67 Driving Dunk: 87

87 Standing Dunk: 37

37 Post Control: 51

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 69

69 Three-Point Shot: 79

79 Free Throw: 76

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 78

78 Ball Handle: 70

70 Speed With Ball: 56

Defense

Interior Defense: 70

70 Perimeter Defense: 92

92 Steal: 96

96 Block: 84

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 25

25 Defensive Rebound: 59

Physicals

Speed: 80

80 Agility: 80

80 Strength: 85

85 Vertical: 75

This small forward is a signature Lockdown Defender, a build designed to stop others from scoring and cause ball handlers all kinds of problems. The combination of a 96 Steal, 92 Perimeter Defense, a long wing span, and both HoF Glove and HoF Interceptor makes this one of the hardest builds to go up against.

It’s also extremely mobile, being capable of keeping up with guards and wings alike, letting you freely switch onto whoever is causing the most problems. You’ll even be able to even cover big men when needed, with this build’s 84 Block and 85 Strength making it difficult to beat at the rim.

Your offence is fairly limited but effective nonetheless, largely focused on hitting open threes and making well-timed backdoor cuts. A 78 Three-Point Shot makes corner threes easy enough to hit consistently, especially if your teammates are using Dimer. For cuts, you can rely on 87 Driving Dunk to get the job done, with this unlocking Silver Posterizer and Pro Contact Dunk animations.

Best PF build

Archetype: Inside-Out Scoring Threat

Inside-Out Scoring Threat Height: 6’9″

6’9″ Weight: 212 lbs

212 lbs Wingspan: 7’4″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 75

75 Driving Layup: 80

80 Driving Dunk: 89

89 Standing Dunk: 81

81 Post Control: 48

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 68

68 Three-Point Shot: 78

78 Free Throw: 58

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

75 Ball Handle: 75

75 Speed With Ball: 68

Defense

Interior Defense: 70

70 Perimeter Defense: 73

73 Steal: 85

85 Block: 88

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 85

85 Defensive Rebound: 70

Physicals

Speed: 83

83 Agility: 71

71 Strength: 83

83 Vertical: 80

Our power forward build is designed to be a jack of all trades big man that can space the floor, score inside, grab rebounds, and hold its own on defense. While it doesn’t excel in any particular area, a well-rounded build like this has an incredibly high skill ceiling, so experienced players will be able to dominate with this PF.

83 Speed is a huge upside, as this will make you faster than the majority of matchups. That’s great for scoring points in transition, as well as cutting to the basket for easy points, which is ideal given the build’s 89 Driving Dunk and HoF Aerial Wizard. It also has 81 Standing Dunk and 80 Driving Layup, so you’ll have plenty of options to finish at the rim.

Don’t shy away from handling the ball from time to time either, as 75 Ball Handling unlocks some great dribbling moves that most other PFs don’t get. That includes the likes of Jimmy Butler, Paul George, and Penny Hardaway, all of which have animations capable of breaking down defenders. This build is hard to master, but can do almost everything once you figure it out.

Best C build

Archetype: Playmaking Inside-Out Threat

Playmaking Inside-Out Threat Height: 7’0″

7’0″ Weight: 241 lbs

241 lbs Wingspan: 7’5″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 76

76 Driving Layup: 49

49 Driving Dunk: 69

69 Standing Dunk: 90

90 Post Control: 61

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 69

69 Three-Point Shot: 79

79 Free Throw: 57

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 87

87 Ball Handle: 52

52 Speed With Ball: 31

Defense

Interior Defense: 77

77 Perimeter Defense: 41

41 Steal: 67

67 Block: 93

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 96

96 Defensive Rebound: 83

Physicals

Speed: 71

71 Agility: 51

51 Strength: 91

91 Vertical: 83

This center is a dominant Glass Cleaner that cleans up rebounds on both ends of the floor. It gets access to both HoF Boxout Beast and HoF Rebound Chaser, making it extremely difficult to beat on the glass. After grabbing a defensive rebound, you can utilize its 87 Pass Accuracy and Gold Break Starter to make outlet passes and earn easy assists.

Outside of rebounding, your offensive game mostly consists of putbacks, shooting open threes, and setting screens. The last of those is by far the most important, with 91 Strength unlocking Gold Brick Wall, letting you set hard screens that help your teammates get open looks.

On the other end of the floor, 93 Block makes you a serious threat to opposing Slashers, who are going to have a bad time if they don’t respect your Gold Paint Patroller and HoF High-Flying Deniar. Just be aware that this build isn’t exactly a versatile defender. However, it will do a great job of guarding other centers and protecting the rim.

