NBA 2K25 best Point Guard builds for MyCareer & MyPlayer

A meta point guard build is essential for any NBA 2K25 team wanting to win, with this position being the most impactful in the game.

PGs are expected to be the primary ball handler, using their elite dribbling and playmaking to create open looks for either themselves or other teammates. A bad point guard can single-handedly ruin an otherwise promising line-up, and it’s the same for poorly optimized builds that can’t fill this essential role properly.

Article continues after ad

The MyPlayer Build is unforgiving, with even a single attribute being slightly too low or too high ruining a build. Using suboptimal stats can lock you out of the best jumpshots and best dunk packages, leaving both you and your teammates regretting these mistakes down the line.

Thankfully, this can be avoided by using our recommended PG builds, designed to dominate the NBA, Pro-Am, and The City alike. Here are the best point guard builds in NBA 2K25.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

2-Way Inside-Out Iso Creator

Dexerto

Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 174 lbs

174 lbs Wingspan: 6’9″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 78

78 Driving Layup: 77

77 Driving Dunk: 93

93 Standing Dunk: 38

38 Post Control: 37

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 81

81 Three-Point Shot: 91

91 Free Throw: 73

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 85

85 Ball Handle: 92

92 Speed With Ball: 91

Defense

Interior Defense: 40

40 Perimeter Defense: 85

85 Steal: 85

85 Block: 35

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 26

26 Defensive Rebound: 45

Physicals

Speed: 87

87 Agility: 77

77 Strength: 46

46 Vertical: 80

This is the best PG build in NBA 2K25, with the 2-Way Inside-Out Iso Creator being the most well-rounded point guard possible. It has lethal slashing with 93 Driving Dunk, can shoot from anywhere with 91 Three-Point Shot, and has elite dribbling with 92 Ball Handling. This build is even a strong defender, having both 85 Perimeter Defense and 85 Steal.

For badges, it gets access to both HoF Lightning Launch and HoF Aerial Wizard, as well as several meta gold badges like Interceptor, Set Spot Specialist, Shifty Shooter, and Dimer. These are great, as they allow this build to takeover a game by either scoring or setting up teammates for easy looks. Regardless of your preferred mode, there will never be a time where this isn’t a top-tier build.

Article continues after ad

Shot-Creating 3-Level Threat

Dexerto

Height: 6’0″

6’0″ Weight: 165 lbs

165 lbs Wingspan: 6’3″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 71

71 Driving Layup: 85

85 Driving Dunk: 25

25 Standing Dunk: 25

25 Post Control: 32

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 86

86 Three-Point Shot: 96

96 Free Throw: 84

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 85

85 Ball Handle: 92

92 Speed With Ball: 91

Defense

Interior Defense: 36

36 Perimeter Defense: 83

83 Steal: 85

85 Block: 33

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 25

25 Defensive Rebound: 38

Physicals

Speed: 86

86 Agility: 85

85 Strength: 52

52 Vertical: 59

Sharpshooters have been dominating 2K since day one. Unsurprisingly, NBA 2K25 is no exception. This Steph Curry-like build has an outrageous 96 Three-Point Shot, as well as 92 Ball Handling, and 91 Speed With Ball. This make it extremely dangerous on the ball, as even the slightest lapse from a defender will see a long-range bomb being drained shortly after.

Article continues after ad

While this PG is less well rounded than others and not the best defender due to its short height, it’s worth the trade-off to unlock HoF Limitless Range, Set Shot Specialist, and Deadeye. It also has HoF Lightning Launch and Shifty Shooter, letting you weave in and out of screens, greening shots with ease the moment you get open. If you want to score as many points as possible, this is the build for you.

Article continues after ad

3 & D Point

Dexerto

Height: 6’6″

6’6″ Weight: 200 lbs

200 lbs Wingspan: 7’2″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 58

58 Driving Layup: 70

70 Driving Dunk: 73

73 Standing Dunk: 25

25 Post Control: 30

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 73

73 Three-Point Shot: 83

83 Free Throw: 63

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

75 Ball Handle: 75

75 Speed With Ball: 75

Defense

Interior Defense: 70

70 Perimeter Defense: 97

97 Steal: 96

96 Block: 74

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 26

26 Defensive Rebound: 57

Physicals

Speed: 85

85 Agility: 85

85 Strength: 65

65 Vertical: 67

While most point guards are expected to create plays or score in isolation, a defensive-minded PG can be just as valuable in the right hands. This build is a dominant defender designed to stop the other team from scoring, with 97 Perimeter Defense, 96 Steal, and a 7’2″ wingspan making it a nightmare matchup. It can even guard the rim reasonably well and stop fastbreaks, as it has 70 Interior Defense and 74 Block.

You’ll want to be making the most of this build’s HoF Challenger, On-Ball Menace, Pick Dodger, Interceptor, and Glove to disrupt the other team, force turnovers, and get stop after stop. On offence, you’ll mainly be playing off ball and shooting open threes, but this build’s 75 Ball Handling and Pass Accuracy is enough to make plays when needed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

3-Level-Scoring Playmaker

Dexerto

Height: 6’5″

6’5″ Weight: 180 lbs

180 lbs Wingspan: 7’1″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 67

67 Driving Layup: 80

80 Driving Dunk: 87

87 Standing Dunk: 33

33 Post Control: 42

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 80

80 Three-Point Shot: 83

83 Free Throw: 65

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 92

92 Ball Handle: 92

92 Speed With Ball: 86

Defense

Interior Defense: 33

33 Perimeter Defense: 74

74 Steal: 73

73 Block: 31

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 25

25 Defensive Rebound: 40

Physicals

Speed: 85

85 Agility: 80

80 Strength: 42

42 Vertical: 75

If you’ve ever watched the likes of John Stockton, Steve Nash, or Chris Paul, you’ll know scoring isn’t the only way for a point guard to win games. Playmaking can be just as valuable, and this build takes advantage of that by having 92 Pass Accuracy, 92 Ball Handling, and 86 Speed With Ball. These are perfect for playing the pick and roll with your center and finding open teammates.

When they receive your passes, there’s a good chance they’ll score too, as this build gets HoF Dimer. You aren’t just limited to passing though, with stats like 87 Driving Dunk, 80 Driving Layup, 83 Three-Point Shot, and 80 Mid-Range Shot giving you plenty of options to score. One potential downside is that it isn’t the best defender on paper, but this build’s above-average height and long wingspan mitigate that.

Article continues after ad

Walking Bucket

Dexerto

Height: 5’9″

5’9″ Weight: 162 lbs

162 lbs Wingspan: 6’1″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 77

77 Driving Layup: 97

97 Driving Dunk: 25

25 Standing Dunk: 25

25 Post Control: 28

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 89

89 Three-Point Shot: 99

99 Free Throw: 82

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

75 Ball Handle: 93

93 Speed With Ball: 92

Defense

Interior Defense: 25

25 Perimeter Defense: 60

60 Steal: 60

60 Block: 25

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 25

25 Defensive Rebound: 33

Physicals

Speed: 87

87 Agility: 83

83 Strength: 32

32 Vertical: 57

First of all, Walking Bucket is the coolest name imaginable, and it’s also an apt description of this build’s unbelievable upsides. With a 99 Three-Point Shot, 97 Driving Layup, 93 Ball Handle, and 89 Mid-Range Shot, your defender is going to have a bad time guarding you. Even a pure Lockdown will struggle to stop this diminutive PG from scoring buckets for fun.

Article continues after ad

There’s no effective strategy to stopping this build, as it gets five Legend-tier badges: Deadeye, Limitless Range, Mini Marksman, Set Shot Specialist, and Shifty Shooter. That’s in addition to HoF Lightning Launch, Layup Mixmaster, and Float Game, giving it unrivaled offensive versatility. However, it is 5’9″ and doesn’t have a defending stat above 60, so you’ll need teammates to help out on the other end of the floor.

Article continues after ad

That’s all for the best center builds in NBA 2K25. For more MyCareer guides, check out the best builds for all positions, how to get VC fast, and where to claim daily rewards. You’ll also want to read our shot meter breakdown and use the best camera settings to make the most of your experience.