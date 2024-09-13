NBA 2K25 Sept 13 update patch notes: The City Framerate issues & Takeover meter fix

NBA 2K 25 released a minor update that addresses a few glitches and exploits in The City and fixes an issue with the Takeover Meter.

The first few days and weeks of a new 2K release are always exciting, as players learn what does and doesn’t work best compared to other titles. For example, it’s always a competition to find the best MyPlayer builds for MyCareer.

In addition, players also set out on a mission to discover the best jumpshot animations or which Badges to stay away from.

A new title also means there will be a few issues that need to be ironed out. This latest update addresses a few of those glitches. And, 2K assured fans that the team is working to resolved the most user-impacting issues being reported.

Here are the complete patch notes.

The City

Addressed user-reported framerate issues when playing games in ELITE/RISE/ Beach Courts

A number of fixes/improvements made ti the Squad Finder feature

The Shut It Down feature will now function as expected when playing Streetball Co-Op games

Resolved an exploit in The Track that allowed users to achieve unrealistic times

Fixed a disconnect that could occur when playing games with NBA players in MyCourt

Gameplay

Addressed a user-reported situation where players were prevented from being substituted when on extended hot streaks

Fixed an issue that would cause the Takeover meter to drop down to Tier 1 if already at Tier 5 when the Team Chemistry meter is filled

MyNBA

Arenas will now appear correctly when playing with All-Time teams at home in MyNBA

Expansion teams will now have a proper floor when playing NBA Cup games in MyNBA

MyTeam

Fixed a user-reported disconnect that could occur at the start of Showdown and Salary Cap games

PC