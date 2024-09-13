NBA 2K25 Sept 13 update patch notes: The City Framerate issues & Takeover meter fix

NBA 2K25 Sept 13 update patch notes: The City Framerate issues & Takeover meter fix2K Sports
NBA 2K 25 released a minor update that addresses a few glitches and exploits in The City and fixes an issue with the Takeover Meter.
The first few days and weeks of a new 2K release are always exciting, as players learn what does and doesn’t work best compared to other titles. For example, it’s always a competition to find the best MyPlayer builds for MyCareer.
In addition, players also set out on a mission to discover the best jumpshot animations or which Badges to stay away from.
A new title also means there will be a few issues that need to be ironed out. This latest update addresses a few of those glitches. And, 2K assured fans that the team is working to resolved the most user-impacting issues being reported.
NBA 2K25 Sept 13 update full patch notes
Here are the complete patch notes.
The City
- Addressed user-reported framerate issues when playing games in ELITE/RISE/ Beach Courts
- A number of fixes/improvements made ti the Squad Finder feature
- The Shut It Down feature will now function as expected when playing Streetball Co-Op games
- Resolved an exploit in The Track that allowed users to achieve unrealistic times
- Fixed a disconnect that could occur when playing games with NBA players in MyCourt
Gameplay
- Addressed a user-reported situation where players were prevented from being substituted when on extended hot streaks
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Takeover meter to drop down to Tier 1 if already at Tier 5 when the Team Chemistry meter is filled
MyNBA
- Arenas will now appear correctly when playing with All-Time teams at home in MyNBA
- Expansion teams will now have a proper floor when playing NBA Cup games in MyNBA
MyTeam
- Fixed a user-reported disconnect that could occur at the start of Showdown and Salary Cap games
PC
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “Sim To The Next Appearance” option from activating as expected in MyCareer when playing on monitors with a particularly high refresh rate
- Resolved an issue that could cause long hangs during the initial launch sequence
This patch went live for PS5 and PC owners of the game on September 13. As of this writing, it’s yet to go live on Xbox Series X|S.