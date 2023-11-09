NBA 2K24 November ratings update: Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard changes

The NBA 2K24 developers made a significant ratings update in mid-November, one that saw stars like Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic jump in the ratings department.

The 2023-24 NBA season is in session, and believe it or not, we’re already a couple of weeks into the campaign.

On November 9, the NBA 2K24 team released a new ratings update for the game’s rosters, and several stars and rising athletes got overall boosts. However, others were not as fortunate.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the players that went up and down in the NBA 2K24 November ratings update.

2K

A look at the notable movers

76ers big man Joel Embiid is averaging over 30 points a game, and the NBA 2K team noticed. Embiid went over one point in the latest NBA 2K24 ratings update, as he now sits at 97 OVR.

Article continues after ad

Embiid wasn’t the only start to receive an increase. NBA 2K22 cover athlete Luka Doncic is up one point to 96 OVR.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, two young stars have gotten their due. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is up to a 90 OVR, a two-point increase. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama also received a two-point boost, up to 86 OVR.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Cameron Thomas (+6, 82 OVR), Ausar Thompson (+6, 82 OVR), and Chet Holmgren (+6, 83 OVR) received big jumps in the November NBA 2K24 ratings update. The same could be said for Scottie Barnes (+3, 86 OVR) of the Raptors and Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell (+1, 96 OVR).

However, there were also some notable fallers. Kawhi Leonard dropped two overall points to 92 OVR, while Trae Young went down one point to 88 OVR.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

November 9 ratings changes in NBA 2K24

Here’s a look at all the movers in the November 9 NBA 2K24 ratings update:

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 88 OVR (-1)

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+2)

Onyeka Okongwu: 81 OVR (+1)

Clint Capela: 81 OVR (-1)

Jalen Johnson: 79 OVR (+4)

Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas: 82 OVR (+6)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 80 OVR (-1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 79 OVR (+2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (+1)

Day’Ron Sharpe: 74 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porziņģis: 87 OVR (+1)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (-1)

Derrick White: 83 OVR (+1)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 85 OVR (-1)

P.J. Washington: 80 OVR (+3)

Mark Williams: 80 OVR (+3)

Gordon Hayward: 80 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 85 OVR (-1)

Zach LaVine: 84 OVR (-2)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (-2)

Alex Caruso: 79 OVR (+1)

Jevon Carter: 76 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 75 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 75 OVR (-2)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 85 OVR (-1)

Max Strus: 77 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 72 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 72 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 96 OVR (+1)

Kyrie Irving: 89 OVR (-1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 80 OVR (+2)

Dereck Lively II: 79 OVR (+7)

Grant Williams: 79 OVR (+3)

Dwight Powell: 77 OVR (+1)

Seth Curry: 75 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun: 77 OVR (+1)

Peyton Watson: 75 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 75 OVR (+1)

Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (+3)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 85 OVR (+1)

Jalen Duren: 83 OVR (+4)

Ausar Thompson: 82 OVR (+6)

Alec Burks: 77 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 76 OVR (-2)

Marcus Sasser: 75 OVR (+5)

Joe Harris: 75 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)

Klay Thompson: 83 OVR (-2)

Chris Paul: 82 OVR (-3)

Andrew Wiggins: 79 OVR (-3)

Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)

Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (+2)

Moses Moody: 75 OVR (+2)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 72 OVR (+3)

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun: 84 OVR (+1)

Fred VanVleet: 82 OVR (-1)

Jalen Green: 82 OVR (-1)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+2)

Jabari Smith Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Reggie Bullock: 74 OVR (-2)

Jock Landale: 73 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR (+2)

Obi Toppin: 79 OVR (+1)

Bennedict Mathurin: 79 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 78 OVR (+2)

Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-2)

Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers

D’Angelo Russell: 80 OVR (-2)

Christian Wood: 78 OVR (-1)

Gabe Vincent: 76 OVR (-3)

Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-2)

Ziaire Williams: 73 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler: 94 OVR (-1)

Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+2)

Kevin Love: 76 OVR (-1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard: 93 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 82 OVR (-2)

MarJon Beauchamp: 76 OVR (+3)

Jae Crowder: 76 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 75 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+2)

Naz Reid: 81 OVR (+2)

Shake Milton: 74 OVR (-2)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 73 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum: 85 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram: 84 OVR (-1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 82 OVR (-1)

Dyson Daniels: 76 OVR (+1)

Jordan Hawkins: 75 OVR (+3)

Matt Ryan: 72 OVR (+2)

New York Knicks

R.J. Barrett: 83 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 83 OVR (-2)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 78 OVR (-2)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 77 OVR (+1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: 83 OVR (+6)

Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (-2)

Luguentz Dort: 80 OVR (+2)

Cason Wallace: 75 OVR (+3)

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (+2)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 79 OVR (-2)

Moritz Wagner: 77 OVR (+1)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitadze: 75 OVR (+1)

Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (-1)

Anthony Black: 74 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 74 OVR (-3)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Maxey: 87 OVR (+2)

Tobias Harris: 82 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

De’Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (-2)

Paul Reed: 75 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkić: 80 OVR (-1)

Eric Gordon: 78 OVR (+2)

Josh Okogie: 76 OVR (-1)

Yuta Watanabe: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers

Shaedon Sharpe: 82 OVR (+4)

Deandre Ayton: 82 OVR (-1)

Robert Williams III: 81 OVR (-1)

Scoot Henderson: 75 OVR (-3)

Jabari Walker: 73 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 70 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+2)

Devin Vassell: 82 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 79 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 77 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 76 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 74 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Kevin Huerter: 78 OVR (-2)

Davion Mitchell: 74 OVR (-1)

Chris Duarte: 74 OVR (-1)

Colby Jones: 71 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+3)

Pascal Siakam: 85 OVR (-1)

Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (+3)

Gary Trent Jr.: 76 OVR (-3)

Jalen McDaniels: 75 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

John Collins: 81 OVR (+1)

Walker Kessler: 81 OVR (-2)

Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (-1)

Collin Sexton: 78 OVR (-2)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (-2)

Ochai Agbaji: 75 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma: 84 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 81 OVR (-1)

Deni Avdija: 79 OVR (+3)

Corey Kispert: 76 OVR (-1)

Delon Wright: 75 OVR (-2)

Mike Muscala: 73 OVR (-2)

Johnny Davis: 72 OVR (+1)

Ryan Rollins: 71 OVR (+3)

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments | NBA 2K24 controls guide for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Switch | NBA 2K24 MyCareer: All Contact Dunk requirements | All NBA 2K24 Dribble animation requirements | Best jumpshots in NBA 2K24

Article continues after ad