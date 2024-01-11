NBA 2K24 Jan 11 ratings update: Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic rise

Trae Young, Luka Doncic, and Jalen Brunson were among the players who received a ratings increase in the NBA 2K24 January 11 update.

January 12 will mark the launch of Season 4 in NBA 2K24. But before then, 2K refreshed the ratings of NBA players in NBA 2K24 on January 11.

The latest ratings update saw players from across the league get their numbers adjusted, including stars like Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry.

Here’s a look at the update.

A look at the notable movers

The latest NBA 2K24 ratings update saw Trae Young jump up to a 90 OVR, the second time in a month in which the Hawks star received an increase. The same could be said for Luka Doncic, who’s now up to a 97 OVR in 2K24.

2K

Meanwhile, in New York, both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle received increases. Brunson received a +1, which puts him at 90 OVR, while Randle is now at 86 OVR after his boost. New Knick OG Anunoby received a +2 OVR boost to 82 OVR.

Other notable risers include Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Davis, and Ja Morant.

These are all the changes from the latest NBA 2K24 ratings update:

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 90 OVR (+1)

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Johnson: 80 OVR (+1)

Bruno Fernando: 73 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges: 85 OVR (-1)

Cameron Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 79 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 79 OVR (-2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)

Day’Ron Sharpe: 76 OVR (+2)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 75 OVR (+1)

Royce O’Neale: 74 OVR (-1)

Jalen Wilson: 70 OVR (+2)

Boston Celtics

Derrick White: 85 OVR (+2)

Luke Kornet: 76 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 75 OVR (+1)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 72 OVR (-1)

Neemias Queta: 71 OVR (+3)

Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller: 79 OVR (+1)

Nick Richards: 78 OVR (+1)

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR (+1)

Cody Martin: 75 OVR (+1)

Nick Smith Jr.: 72 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 85 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (+1)

Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (+1)

Dalen Terry: 73 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: 86 OVR (+3)

Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (+1)

Craig Porter: 75 OVR (+2)

Sam Merrill: 75 OVR (+2)

Georges Niang: 74 OVR (+2)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 97 OVR (+1)

Dante Exum: 79 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Josh Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Seth Curry: 74 OVR (-1)

A.J. Lawson: 72 OVR (+5)

Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson: 77 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Jordan: 76 OVR (+1)

Christian Braun: 76 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 84 OVR (+1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 79 OVR (+1)

Ausar Thompson: 79 OVR (-1)

Marvin Bagley III: 77 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Stewart: 76 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 76 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (-1)

Killian Hayes: 75 OVR (-1)

Joe Harris: 74 OVR (-1)

Kevin Knox II: 72 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 95 OVR (-1)

Klay Thompson: 81 OVR (-1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 78 OVR (+1)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 77 OVR (+3)

Brandin Podziemski: 77 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 76 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun: 86 OVR (+1)

Fred VanVleet: 84 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (-2)

Cam Whitmore: 75 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 93 OVR (-1)

Myles Turner: 85 OVR (+2)

Bennedict Mathurin: 81 OVR (+1)

Obi Toppin: 79 OVR (-1)

Andrew Nembhard: 76 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (+1)

James Harden: 87 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 82 OVR (+1)

Daniel Theis: 75 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 73 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 94 OVR (+1)

D’Angelo Russell: 79 OVR (-2)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 78 OVR (-1)

Christian Wood: 76 OVR (-2)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (-1)

Max Christie: 73 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 73 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant: 93 OVR (+1)

Marcus Smart: 81 OVR (+1)

Ziaire Williams: 74 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 74 OVR (-2)

David Roddy: 73 OVR (-1)

John Konchar: 72 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro: 84 OVR (-1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 77 OVR (-2)

Nikola Jović: 75 OVR (+2)

Josh Richardson: 75 OVR (-1)

Haywood Highsmith: 74 OVR (-1)

Jamal Cain: 71 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez: 81 OVR (-1)

Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (+1)

MarJon Beauchamp: 76 OVR (+1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 86 OVR (-1)

Jaden McDaniels: 79 OVR (-1)

Kyle Anderson: 75 OVR (-2)

Jordan McLaughlin: 74 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 73 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (-1)

Herbert Jones: 79 OVR (-1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 90 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (+2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 80 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 78 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 77 OVR (-1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 76 OVR (-1)

Miles McBride: 75 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 82 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 80 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero: 87 OVR (+2)

Jalen Suggs: 80 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)

Goga Bitadze: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 76 OVR (-1)

Gary Harris: 75 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers

De’Anthony Melton: 78 OVR (+1)

Paul Reed: 76 OVR (+1)

Robert Covington: 76 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker: 94 OVR (-1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 82 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+2)

Chimezie Metu: 76 OVR (+1)

Nassir Little: 75 OVR (-1)

Drew Eubanks: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 74 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 81 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 80 OVR (-2)

Scoot Henderson: 77 OVR (+1)

Jabari Walker: 76 OVR (+1)

Duop Reath: 74 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 74 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 87 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 78 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 77 OVR (+1)

Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (-2)

Julian Champagnie: 73 OVR (+3)

Sandro Mamukelashvili: 73 OVR (+1)

Dominick Barlow: 70 OVR (+3)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR (+2)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)

JaVale McGee: 75 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam: 87 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)

Jontay Porter: 70 OVR (+3)

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton: 82 OVR (+2)

Jordan Clarkson: 80 OVR (+2)

Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Christopher: 72 OVR (-2)

Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma: 82 OVR (-2)

Deni Avdija: 79 OVR (+1)

Daniel Gafford: 79 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 78 OVR (-1)

Danilo Gallinari: 76 OVR (-1)

Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (-1)

Johnny Davis: 73 OVR (-1)

This was the first roster and ratings update for NBA 2K24 in 2024.