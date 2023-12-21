NBA 2K24 December 21 ratings update: Embiid, AD rise

Here’s a look at which players rose and fell in the December 21 ratings update in NBA 2K24.

Just before the Christmas holiday, the NBA 2K24 team released a new ratings update to reflect what’s been going on in The Association over the past month.

Since the last ratings update, the NBA crowned its first In-Season Tournament champion, and several players that shined during it received some increases. However, there were also a few notable names that saw their overalls drop.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a complete recap of the December 21 ratings update in NBA 2K24.

A look at the notable movers

Almost a month ago, Mavericks star Luka Doncic was dropped down to a 95 OVR. On December 21, the 2K team raised him back to a 96 OVR, as he was one of several stars to get a jump.

Article continues after ad

Kawhi Leonard (91 OVR), Anthony Davis (93 OVR), Giannis Antetokounmpo (97 OVR), and Joel Embiid (98 OVR) all received one-point increases. Embiid is just a point shy of a 99 OVR, not a shock given that the 76ers star led the NBA in points per game as of the 21st.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

2K

Speaking of statistical leaders assists leader Tyrese Haliburton received yet another increase. The Pacers star jumped up two points, as he now sits at 94 OVR.

As for notable decreases, King big man Domantas Sabonis and T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards both got downgraded in the latest update.

These are all the changes from the latest NBA 2K24 ratings update:

Article continues after ad

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 89 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+1)

AJ Griffin: 74 OVR (-1)

Wesley Matthews: 71 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas: 81 OVR (-1)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 74 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum: 94 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 83 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier III: 82 OVR (+2)

Miles Bridges: 80 OVR (-1)

Gordon Hayward: 79 OVR (+1)

Ish Smith: 72 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 84 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 81 OVR (+4)

Patrick Williams: 77 OVR (+2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 75 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 75 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus: 77 OVR (-1)

Tristan Thompson: 74 OVR (+1)

Dean Wade: 73 OVR (+2)

Sam Merrill: 73 OVR (+3)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 96 OVR (+1)

Dante Exum: 78 OVR (+4)

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (-1)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Jaden Hardy: 74 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr.: 82 OVR (-1)

Reggie Jackson: 78 OVR (+1)

Christian Braun: 77 OVR (-1)

Julian Strawther: 74 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 83 OVR (-1)

Ausar Thompson: 80 OVR (-2)

Marvin Bagley III: 78 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 78 OVR (-1)

Marcus Sasser: 77 OVR (+1)

Killian Hayes: 76 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 76 OVR (+2)

Alec Burks: 75 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Livers: 73 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney: 78 OVR (-1)

Andrew Wiggins: 77 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 77 OVR (+2)

Brandin Podziemski: 76 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (+1)

Jalen Green: 82 OVR (-1)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+1)

Tari Eason: 80 OVR (+2)

Jeff Green: 78 OVR (+1)

Jae’Sean Tate: 75 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 94 OVR (+2)

Myles Turner: 83 OVR (-1)

Buddy Hield: 79 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 91 OVR (+1)

Ivica Zubac: 81 OVR (+1)

P.J. Tucker: 74 OVR (-1)

Joshua Primo: 72 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 93 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (-1)

Taurean Prince: 76 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 74 OVR (-1)

Max Christie: 72 OVR (+1)

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 86 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

David Roddy: 74 OVR (+1)

Bismack Biyombo: 73 OVR (-2)

Vince Williams Jr.: 73 OVR (+4)

Jacob Gilyard: 72 OVR (-1)

Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 80 OVR (+3)

Caleb Martin: 79 OVR (+2)

Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+1)

Orlando Robinson: 73 OVR (+3)

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97 OVR (+1)

Damian Lillard: 92 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 82 OVR (-1)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Andre Jackson Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

A.J. Green: 72 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 89 OVR (-1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 87 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gobert: 85 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 80 OVR (+1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 75 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (+1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (+1)

Trey Murphy III: 80 OVR (+1)

Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (+1)

Naji Marshall: 77 OVR (+2)

Dyson Daniels: 75 OVR (-1)

Jordan Hawkins: 74 OVR (-1)

Cody Zeller: 73 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson: 89 OVR (+2)

Julius Randle: 85 OVR (+2)

R.J. Barrett: 81 OVR (-2)

Immanuel Quickley: 80 OVR (-2)

Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (+2)

Jericho Sims: 72 OVR (-2)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 95 OVR (+1)

Cason Wallace: 76 OVR (+1)

Kenrich Williams: 75 OVR (-1)

Aleksej Pokusevski: 74 OVR (-2)

Vasilije Micić: 73 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner: 84 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (+2)

Jalen Suggs: 79 OVR (+1)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (-2)

Goga Bitadze: 76 OVR (-1)

Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: 98 OVR (+1)

De’Anthony Melton: 77 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 76 OVR (+2)

Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (+1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 74 OVR (-2)

Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (+1)

Chimezie Metu: 75 OVR (+1)

Keita Bates-Diop: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons: 84 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 82 OVR (-1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 82 OVR (+2)

Scoot Henderson: 76 OVR (+1)

Skylar Mays: 74 OVR (-1)

Toumani Camara: 73 OVR (+1)

Duop Reath: 72 OVR (+5)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 77 OVR (-1)

Jeremy Sochan: 76 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 76 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 73 OVR (-1)

Julian Champagnie: 70 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Keegan Murray: 83 OVR (+3)

Kevin Huerter: 77 OVR (-2)

JaVale McGee: 76 OVR (-1)

Keon Ellis: 70 OVR (+2)

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+1)

Pascal Siakam: 86 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)

Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)

Chris Boucher: 75 OVR (-1)

Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (-1)

Gradey Dick: 70 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton: 80 OVR (+2)

Keyonte George: 76 OVR (+2)

Ochai Agbaji: 75 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio: 75 OVR (+2)

Washington Wizards

Tyus Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Deni Avdija: 78 OVR (-1)

Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (+1)

Corey Kispert: 77 OVR (+1)

Bilal Coulibaly: 76 OVR (+2)

Mike Muscala: 72 OVR (-1)

That’s it for the December 21 NBA 2K24 ratings update. Be sure to check out more of our NBA 2K24 coverage.