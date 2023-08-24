New NBA 2K24 MyCareer changes confirmed for Badges, shot meters & height limits

On social media, NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang confirmed more details on what the community can expect from MyCareer in NBA 2K24. Among those details include height limits and how shot meters will work.

During the week of August 28, 2K is set to unveil new changes that are coming to both MyTeam and MyCareer in NBA 2K24.

One of the lead developers for 2K24, though, did not wait until then to reveal what’s ahead for the community.

On social media, Mike Wang confirmed a few new tidbits of info on MyCareer, including height limits and the number of new Badges in 2K24.

2K

New NBA 2K24 details unveiled by Mike Wang

On X (Twitter), NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang confirmed several details about NBA 2K24 MyCareer and created avatars. The NBA 2K24 dev released the maximum heights for each position.

Point guards will be capped to 6’8”, while Centers will be at 7’3”.

As far as minimums are concerned, point guards can be as low as 5’7”, while centers can be at minimum 6’7”.

Additionally, Wang stated that shot meters from 2K23 will be back for this year and at least 10 new ones will be in 2K24. And, shot timing will not change based on shot location.

This isn’t the first time that Wang has used social media to interact with the community and confirm changes. Earlier in the summer, Wang confirmed that NBA 2K24 will see the removal of Quick Drops and the Limitless Takeoff Badge.

Speaking of Badges, we don’t have a definitive list of what Badges will be in 2K24. But Wang did note that 24 new Badges will be in this year’s game.

In other NBA 2K-related news, the developers released new information on the Mamba Moments mode on August 24. Mamba Moments will highlight some of Kobe Bryant’s most memorable moments from his NBA career.