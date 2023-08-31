All NBA 2K24 Badge requirements: Ratings & Thresholds explained

With NBA 2K24 set to be released worldwide imminently, it’s time to plan out builds for MyCareer and The City. But in order to do that, it helps to know the Badge requirements.

In NBA 2K24, MyPlayers will have to deal with a different way to progress their Badges. But on top of that, Badges will also be limited, based on what a player’s specific max stats are.

For example, a stat like Ball Handle and how high it is will affect whether a player will have Bronze or Silver Badges, or have Hall of Fame potential.

Here’s an overview on the stat requirements for all the Badges in NBA 2K24, and how players can build up to Hall of Fame status.

NBA 2K24 Badge Requirements

Thanks to 2K Sports producer Zach Timmerman, we now know what the Badge Requirements are for each of the 77 Badges in 2K24.

Here’s a look at the rating requirements for each tiers, as well as maximum & minimum heights if applicable:

NBA 2K24 Badge Requirements for Inside Scoring

Name Maximum/Minimum Height Bronze Silver Gold Hall of Fame Acrobat 6’11 (Max.) Driving Layup 64 Driving Layup 78 Driving Layup 84 Driving Layup 90 Fearless Finisher None Strength 55 AND either Close Shot 68 or Driving Layup 70 Strength 60 AND either Close Shot 77 or Driving Layup 80 Strength 65 AND either Close Shot 86 or Driving Layup 87 Strength 67 AND either Close Shot 95 or Driving Layup 96 Float Game None Driving Layup 60 Driving Layup 68 Driving Layup 77 Driving Layup 88 Giant Slayer 7’0” (Max.) Close Shot 55 or Driving Layup 59 Close Shot 62 or Driving Layup 65 Close Shot 75 or Driving Layup 74 Close Shot 88 or Driving Layup 85 Masher None Close Shot 68 Close Shot 77 Close Shot 84 Close Shot 94 Pro Touch None Close Shot 51 or Driving Layup 51 Close Shot 60 or Driving Layup 60 Close Shot 70 or Driving Layup 70 Close Shot 80 or Driving Layup 80 Scooper None Driving Layup 61 Driving Layup 68 Driving Layup 77 Driving Layup 88 Posterizer None Driving Dunk 73 and Vertical 70 Driving Dunk 86 and Vertical 75 Driving Dunk 93 and Vertical 80 Driving Dunk 99 and Vertical 85 Precision Dunker None Driving Dunk 71 or Standing Dunk 71 Driving Dunk 83 or Standing Dunk 81 Driving Dunk 90 or Standing Dunk 90 Driving Dunk 97 or Standing Dunk 96 Rise Up 6’4” (Min.) Standing Dunk 72 and Vertical 60 Standing Dunk 81 and Vertical 63 Standing Dunk 90 and Vertical 67 Standing Dunk 98 and Vertical 70 Aerial Wizard None Vertical 58 AND either Driving Layup 57 or Driving Dunk 64 or Standing Dunk 60 Vertical 67 AND either Driving Layup 69 or Driving Dunk 75 or Standing Dunk 72 Vertical 72 AND either Driving Layup 78 or Driving Dunk 84 or Standing Dunk 84 Vertical 84 AND either Driving Layup 87 or Driving Dunk 95 or Standing Dunk 92 Bunny None Driving Layup 62 or Driving Dunk 68 Driving Layup 72 or Driving Dunk 77 Driving Layup 84 or Driving Dunk 86 Driving Layup 94 or Driving Dunk 93 Fast Twitch None Close Shot 71 or Standing Dunk 73 Close Shot 81 or Standing Dunk 83 Close Shot 90 or Standing Dunk 92 Close Shot 98 or Standing Dunk 99 Slithery None Driving Layup 68 or Driving Dunk 70 Driving Layup 80 or Driving Dunk 82 Driving Layup 91 or Driving Dunk 93 Driving Layup 97 or Driving Dunk 94 Spin Cycle None Driving Layup 55 or Driving Dunk 56 Driving Layup 64 or Driving Dunk 69 Driving Layup 70 or Driving Dunk 75 Driving Layup 82 or Driving Dunk 85 Two Step None Driving Layup 60 or Driving Dunk 63 Driving Layup 68 or Driving Dunk 70 Driving Layup 74 or Driving Dunk 78 Driving Layup 83 or Driving Dunk 86 Bulldozer 6’5” (Min.) Strength 74 Strength 84 Strength 92 Strength 96 Whistle None Close Shot 73 or Driving Layup 74 or Driving Dunk 75 or Mid-Range Shot 73 or Three-Point Shot 77 Close Shot 84 or Driving Layup 85 or Driving Dunk 86 or Mid-Range Shot 85 or Three-Point Shot 86 Close Shot 92 or Driving Layup 95 or Driving Dunk 95 or Mid-Range Shot 93 or Three-Point Shot 94 Close Shot 99 or Driving Layup 99 or Driving Dunk 99 or Mid-Range Shot 99 or Three-Point Shot 99 Backdown Punisher 6’4” (Min.) Post Control 57 and Strength 70 Post Control 67 and Strength 79 Post Control 79 and Strength 86 Post Control 89 and Strength 95 Dream Shake None Post Control 63 AND either Close Shot 57 or Mid-Range Shot 59 Post Control 70 AND either Close Shot 64 or Mid-Range Shot 67 Post Control 81 AND either Close Shot 75 or Mid-Range Shot 77 Post Control 90 AND either Close Shot 88 or Mid-Range Shot 84 Dropstepper None Post Control 64 Post Control 75 Post Control 84 Post Control 95 Post Spin Technician None Post Control 60 Post Control 72 Post Control 81 Post Control 90 Hook Specialist None Close Shot 60 and Post Control 50 Close Shot 71 and Post Control 62 Close Shot 83 and Post Control 74 Close Shot 92 and Post Control 86 Post Fade Phenom None Post Control 59 AND either Close Shot 65 or Mid-Range Shot 61 Post Control 65 AND either Close Shot 77 or Mid-Range Shot 71 Post Control 75 AND either Close Shot 86 or Mid-Range Shot 79 Post Control 85 AND either Close Shot 93 or Mid-Range Shot 86

NBA 2K24 Badge Requirements for Perimeter Shooting

Name Maximum/Minimum Height Bronze Silver Gold Hall of Fame Middy Magician None Mid-Range Shot 59 Mid-Range Shot 72 Mid-Range Shot 84 Mid-Range Shot 92 Agent 3 6’11” (Max.) Three-Point Shot 76 Three-Point Shot 86 Three-Point Shot 94 Three-Point Shot 98 Claymore None Three-Point Shot 60 Three-Point Shot 70 Three-Point Shot 82 Three-Point Shot 92 Corner Specialist None Three-Point Shot 65 Three-Point Shot 76 Three-Point Shot 85 Three-Point Shot 94 Limitless Range None Three-Point Shot 85 Three-Point Shot 92 Three-Point Shot 96 Three-Point Shot 99 Blinders None Mid-Range Shot 70 or Three-Point Shot 70 Mid-Range Shot 83 or Three-Point Shot 79 Mid-Range Shot 89 or Three-Point Shot 90 Mid-Range Shot 97 or Three-Point Shot 97 Catch & Shoot None Mid-Range Shot 60 or Three-Point Shot 63 Mid-Range Shot 70 or Three-Point Shot 74 Mid-Range Shot 82 or Three-Point Shot 85 Mid-Range Shot 93 or Three-Point Shot 95 Comeback Kid None Mid-Range Shot 53 or Three-Point Shot 56 Mid-Range Shot 64 or Three-Point Shot 68 Mid-Range Shot 75 or Three-Point Shot 79 Mid-Range Shot 86 or Three-Point Shot 89 Deadeye None Mid-Range Shot 75 or Three-Point Shot 75 Mid-Range Shot 84 or Three-Point Shot 84 Mid-Range Shot 90 or Three-Point Shot 92 Mid-Range Shot 98 or Three-Point Shot 99 Green Machine None Mid-Range Shot 61 or Three-Point Shot 64 Mid-Range Shot 76 or Three-Point Shot 78 Mid-Range Shot 88 or Three-Point Shot 89 Mid-Range Shot 95 or Three-Point Shot 95 Guard Up None Mid-Range Shot 59 or Three-Point Shot 60 Mid-Range Shot 71 or Three-Point Shot 74 Mid-Range Shot 82 or Three-Point Shot 87 Mid-Range Shot 91 or Three-Point Shot 94 Open Looks None Mid-Range Shot 54 or Three-Point Shot 58 Mid-Range Shot 72 or Three-Point Shot 75 Mid-Range Shot 86 or Three-Point Shot 88 Mid-Range Shot 90 or Three-Point Shot 93 Space Creator 6’11” (Max.) Mid-Range Shot 64 or Three-Point Shot 65 Mid-Range Shot 76 or Three-Point Shot 78 Mid-Range Shot 88 or Three-Point Shot 87 Mid-Range Shot 96 or Three-Point Shot 94 Spot Finder None Acceleration 45 AND either Close Shot 55 or Mid-Range Shot 55 or Three-Point Shot 60 Acceleration 68 AND either Close Shot 70 or Mid-Range Shot 69 or Three-Point Shot 75 Acceleration 80 AND either Close Shot 80 or Mid-Range Shot 79 or Three-Point Shot 86 Acceleration 93 AND either Close Shot 91 or Mid-Range Shot 90 or Three-Point Shot 93 Free Points None Free Throw 71 Free Throw 80 Free Throw 90 Free Throw 99 Slippery Off-Ball 6’9” (Max.) Acceleration 57 Acceleration 71 Acceleration 84 Acceleration 92

NBA 2K24 Badge Requirements for Passing

Name Maximum/Minimum Height Bronze Silver Gold Hall of Fame Bail Out 6’10” (Max.) Pass Accuracy 87 Pass Accuracy 91 Pass Accuracy 95 Pass Accuracy 99 Break Starter None Pass Accuracy 68 Pass Accuracy 75 Pass Accuracy 86 Pass Accuracy 92 Dimer None Pass Accuracy 56 Pass Accuracy 73 Pass Accuracy 89 Pass Accuracy 96 Needle Threader None Pass Accuracy 77 Pass Accuracy 84 Pass Accuracy 91 Pass Accuracy 98 Post Playmaker 6’6” (Min.) Pass Accuracy 57 AND either Post Control 55 or Offensive Rebound 58 Pass Accuracy 74 AND either Post Control 67 or Offensive Rebound 69 Pass Accuracy 83 AND either Post Control 79 or Offensive Rebound 78 Pass Accuracy 90 AND either Post Control 88 or Offensive Rebound 88 Relay Passer None Pass Accuracy 60 Pass Accuracy 76 Pass Accuracy 89 Pass Accuracy 95 Special Delivery None Pass Accuracy 69 Pass Accuracy 75 Pass Accuracy 83 Pass Accuracy 91 Touch Passer None Pass Accuracy 74 Pass Accuracy 82 Pass Accuracy 90 Pass Accuracy 95

NBA 2K24 Badge Requirements for Ball Handling

Name Maximum//Minimum Height Bronze Silver Gold Hall of Fame Ankle Breaker 6’9” (Max.) Ball Handle 62 Ball Handle 75 Ball Handle 85 Ball Handle 93 Big Driver 6’10” (Min.) Ball Handle 55 AND Speed with Ball 40 AND Acceleration 40 Ball Handle 62 AND Speed with Ball 48 AND Acceleration 48 Ball Handle 65 AND Speed with Ball 55 AND Acceleration 55 Ball Handle 69 AND Speed with Ball 65 AND Acceleration 60 Blow By 6’11” (Max.) Ball Handle 67 AND Speed with Ball 62 AND Acceleration 61 Ball Handle 84 AND Speed with Ball 75 AND Acceleration 73 Ball Handle 92 AND Speed with Ball 83 AND Acceleration 83 Ball Handle 97 AND Speed with Ball 89 AND Acceleration 90 Handles for Days 7’0” (Max.) Ball Handle 69 AND Stamina 90 Ball Handle 80 AND Stamina 93 Ball Handle 91 AND Stamina 96 Ball Handle 95 AND Stamina 99 Hyperdrive 6’10” (Max.) Speed with Ball 69 AND Speed 72 Speed with Ball 75 AND Speed 80 Speed with Ball 83 AND Speed 82 Speed with Ball 91 AND Speed 90 Killer Combos 6’10” (Max.) Ball Handle 75 Ball Handle 87 Ball Handle 93 Ball Handle 98 Physical Handles 6’10” (Max.) Ball Handle 60 AND Strength 60 Ball Handle 66 AND Strength 63/ Ball Handle 73 AND Strength 73 Ball Handle 80 AND Strength 83 Speed Booster 6’9” (Max.) Ball Handle 76 AND Speed with Ball 72 AND either Speed 75 or Acceleration 79 Ball Handle 81 AND Speed with Ball 75 AND either Speed 81 or Acceleration 83 Ball Handle 92 AND Speed with Ball 83 AND either Speed 86 or Acceleration 87 Ball Handle 95 AND Speed with Ball 91 AND either Speed 92 or Acceleration 93 Triple Strike 6’11” (Max.) Ball Handle 57 AND Speed with Ball 41 AND Acceleration 42 Ball Handle 68 AND Speed with Ball 66 AND Acceleration 65 Ball Handle 80 AND Speed with Ball 77 AND Acceleration 75 Ball Handle 90 AND Speed with Ball 89 AND Acceleration 85 Unpluckable None Post Control 57 or Ball Handle 70 Post Control 68 or Ball Handle 80 Post Control 80 or Ball Handle 92 Ball Handle 98

NBA 2K24 Badge Requirements for Defensive & Rebounding

Name Maximum/Minimum Height Bronze Silver Gold Hall of Fame Brick Wall 6’6” (Min.) Strength 72 Strength 83 Strength 90 Strength 99 Anchor 6’7” (Min.) Interior Defense 61 AND Block 77 Interior Defense 72 AND Block 87 Interior Defense 77 AND Block 92 Interior Defense 85 AND Block 99 Chasedown Artist 6’3” (Min.) Block 68 AND Speed 50 AND Vertical 60 Block 78 AND Speed 60 AND Vertical 74 Block 87 AND Speed 66 AND Vertical 80 Block 94 AND Speed 71 AND Vertical 83 Post Lockdown 6’6” (Min.) Interior Defense 74 AND Strength 70 Interior Defense 82 AND Strength 78 Interior Defense 88 AND Strength 84 Interior Defense 96 AND Strength 89 Ankle Braces None Perimeter Defense 64 Perimeter Defense 78 Perimeter Defense 89 Perimeter Defense 94 Challenger None Perimeter Defense 71 Perimeter Defense 82 Perimeter Defense 87 Perimeter Defense 94 Clamps None Perimeter Defense 75 AND Strength 45 Perimeter Defense 85 AND Strength 50 Perimeter Defense 93 AND Strength 55 Perimeter Defense 99 AND Strength 60 Fast Feet 6’9” (Max.) Perimeter Defense 72 AND Acceleration 70 Perimeter Defense 83 AND Acceleration 73 Perimeter Defense 92 AND Acceleration 77 Perimeter Defense 97 AND Acceleration 82 Off-Ball Pest None Perimeter Defense 58 Perimeter Defense 68 Perimeter Defense 80 Perimeter Defense 90 Pick Dodger 6’10” (Max.) Perimeter Defense 74 Perimeter Defense 84 Perimeter Defense 91 Perimeter Defense 98 Glove 7’0” (Max.) Steal 72 Steal 85 Steal 91 Steal 99 Interceptor None Steal 60 Steal 81 Steal 89 Steal 95 Right Stick Ripper 7’0” (Max.) Steal 70 Steal 84 Steal 90 Steal 96 Immovable Enforcer 6’5” (Min.) Strength 71 Strength 82 Strength 90 Strength 95 94 Feet 6’8” (Max.) Perimeter Defense 76 and Stamina 87 Perimeter Defense 81 and Stamina 90 Perimeter Defense 88 and Stamina 95 Perimeter Defense 93 and Stamina 99 Pogo Stick 6’4” (Min.) Vertical 60 AND either Block 79 or Offensive Rebound 78 or Defensive Rebound 78 Vertical 68 AND either Block 85 or Offensive Rebound 81 or Defensive Rebound 81 Vertical 75 AND either Block 93 or Offensive Rebound 91 or Defensive Rebound 91 Vertical 83 AND either Block 97 or Offensive Rebound 97 or Defensive Rebound 97 Work Horse None Stamina 89 AND either Interior Defense 65 or Perimeter Defense 72 Stamina 92 AND either Interior Defense 72 or Perimeter Defense 79 Stamina 95 AND either Interior Defense 82 or Perimeter Defense 86 Stamina 99 AND either Interior Defense 93 or Perimeter Defense 94 Boxout Beast 6’3” (Min.) Strength 70 AND either Offensive Rebound 59 or Defensive Rebound 60 Strength 72 AND either Offensive Rebound 77 or Defensive Rebound 77 Strength 84 AND either Offensive Rebound 85 or Defensive Rebound 85 Strength 90 AND either Offensive Rebound 93 or Defensive Rebound 93 Rebound Chaser None Offensive Rebound 60 or Defensive Rebound 60 Offensive Rebound 83 or Defensive Rebound 83 Offensive Rebound 92 or Defensive Rebound 92 Offensive Rebound 99 or Defensive Rebound 99

These requirements, as mentioned previously, have been confirmed by the NBA 2K24 team.