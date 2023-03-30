Is Minecraft Legends crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, PC & Switch?

Minecraft Legends, the upcoming action-strategy title by Mojang Studios, can be best enjoyed with friends. But will Minecraft Legends be cross-platform? Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends’ crossplay on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Mojang Studios is back with Minecraft Legends, a new action-strategy video game that will catch everyone’s attention. This is the third game of the franchise after Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons where you ride a noble steed to protect the world from pesky Piglins’ invasion.

As we all know, Minecraft is best enjoyed with a bunch of friends. So, if you’re wondering whether Minecraft Legends has crossplay support or not, here’s everything you need to know.

Mojang As seen in the Developer Direct showcase, Minecraft Legends is easily enjoyed with friends.

Will Minecraft Legends have cross-platform support?

Fortunately, Minecraft Legends will have full cross-platform and crossplay across all the platforms i.e, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. This means no matter on what platform you and your friends choose to play the game, you can create a lobby and enjoy it together.

Minecraft Legends will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass. As a result, you may either opt to purchase the game from Steam or choose the Game Pass route. Remember, you will need to log in to your Microsoft account to enable crossplay. So, you will need to create an account if you don’t have one at the moment.

Once the game is out, we will update this section with all the necessary information for you to have a seamless crossplay experience. So, be sure to check back on April 18, 2023!

What platforms will Minecraft Legends be available on?

At launch, Minecraft Legends will be available on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Windows

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

This list is quite small when you compare it to the plethora of platforms on which the original Minecraft is available to play.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the crossplay and cross-platform support of Minecraft Legends. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:

