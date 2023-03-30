Minecraft Legends is a highly anticipated Mojang strategy game featuring all the beloved elements of Minecraft, just with a lot more fighting and a few more tactics – but will Minecraft Legends be an open-world game or will it stick to styles inspired by Minecraft Dungeons? Let’s find out.

Minecraft Legends is taking the franchise to new heights and styles with its strategic design. However, it still retains the same blocky feel, keeping the characters, pesky mobs, and accessible nature – but, with all those similarities, will Minecraft Legends be open-world or will it have levels like Minecraft Dungeons?

Thanks to some handy trailers, and an explanation from Mojang themselves, we do have an answer. So, let’s find out if Minecraft Legends will be an open-world game or whether it will follow in the footsteps of Minecraft Dungeons.

Is Minecraft Legends an open-world game?

Mojang Explore the vast overworld with no limitations in Minecraft Legends.

Yes, Minecraft Legends will have an open-world style in both its traditional strategy experience and PvP sections.

This is thanks to Mojang’s official statement in which they described the game as “a vivid open world filled with treasures and perils.” There is no word whether the open-world design will be as vast as Minecraft or if it will have a smaller map, but players will be able to explore the overworld freely, collecting resources and allies or just galloping on their horse.

So, that’s everything you need to know about whether Minecraft Legends is an open-world game. While waiting for the game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft and Minecraft Legends content:

