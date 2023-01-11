Xbox and Bethesda have announced the Developer Direct Livestream to give fans an in-depth look at some of the biggest games the companies have planned in 2023. Here’s how to watch the Developer Direct Livestream, as well as the game set to appear in the presentation.

The slate of games due to arrive in 2023 already looks pretty stacked, with plenty of major releases on the cards. Many of these come courtesy of Xbox and Bethesda after Microsoft acquired the Fallout developer back in 2021.

With the new year firmly underway, the pair are wasting no time in showing off what they have planned for the coming months, as the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct has been announced for January 2023.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct Livestream, and all of the games fans can look forward to seeing.

Contents

Both Xbox and Bethesda have announced that the showcase will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.

There is currently no word on how long the livestream will last, but the announcement on Xbox Wire did hint that more details will be revealed leading up to the event.

How to watch Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct Livestream

The Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct event will be available both on the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels, and on the Bethesda YouTube and Twitch channels.

Article continues after ad

Once the livestream has come to an end, it will remain on those channels so anyone who wasn’t able to watch it at the time can catch up on all the announcements.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct Livestream: Confirmed games

Microsoft have already confirmed that the Xbox & Bethesda Developer Direct Livestream will cover four of the biggest games being worked on at both publishers right now. Three of these titles are still in development, while the other is set to receive a major update in 2023.

Check out every game set to feature in the Developer Direct Livestream below:

Redfall : Single-player and multiplayer gameplay from the upcoming FPS being developed by Arkane Austin, the team behind the Dishonored series.

: Single-player and multiplayer gameplay from the upcoming FPS being developed by Arkane Austin, the team behind the Dishonored series. Forza Motorsport : The “next generation” of the long-running racing sim is set to be shown, including the first look at gameplay.

: The “next generation” of the long-running racing sim is set to be shown, including the first look at gameplay. Minecraft Legends : An in-depth look at the PvP Minecraft spin-off set to release in spring 2023.

: An in-depth look at the PvP Minecraft spin-off set to release in spring 2023. Elder Scrolls Online: ZeniMax Online Studio Director, Matt Firor, will show off ESO’s next major update, including a new region of Tamriel to explore.

Will Starfield be at the Developer Direct Livestream?

Sadly, the Developer Direct Livestream won’t feature any news or gameplay from Starfield, the hotly-anticipated sci-fi RPG in development at Bethesda. However, anticipating that fans would be eager for an update, the publishers confirmed that a closer look at the game isn’t too far away.

Article continues after ad

“To dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, a standalone show is in the works,” says the Xbox Wire article.

Starfield is currently slated to release in the first half of 2023, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long for another gameplay demo.

For more on the games featured at the Developer Direct Livestream, and more of the biggest upcoming games, be sure to check out our other hubs:

Redfall | Minecraft Legends | Forza Motorsport 8 | Starfield | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Dragon Age 4