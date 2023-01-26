Will Minecraft Legends have multiplayer or co-op?

Minecraft Legends is the new highly anticipated strategy game soon to be released by Mojang, but does it have multiplayer or co-op capabilities? We have all the answers right here.

Minecraft Legends is on the horizon with its release date finally revealed and more gameplay shared in the Xbox Developers Direct showcase. This new information has got many players wondering if Minecraft Legends will have any multiplayer or co-op capabilities like Minecraft Dungeons or the ever-popular Minecraft.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends’ multiplayer and co-op capabilities, as well as more detail about what you can do in the strategy game.

Does Minecraft Legends have co-op and multiplayer?

Mojang As seen in the Developer Direct showcase, Minecraft Legends is easily enjoyed with friends.

Yes, Minecraft Legends has co-op and competitive multiplayer options within its gameplay.

As seen through the trailers, we know that Minecraft will support either solo, cooperative, or competitive play using both PvE and PvP scenarios.

During the PvE, you can work with your friends to grow your army, build structures, and take on those nasty Piglins.

However, if you’re looking for a bit more combat between friends or other players, you can join in on the eight-player PvP. In this section, you’re split into teams of four and are tasked with devising strategies and using the environment around you to take down your enemies.

That’s everything we know about Minecraft Legends’ co-op and multiplayer capabilities. While waiting for the game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides:

