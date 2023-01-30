Will Minecraft Legends be free-to-play?

With Mojang’s Minecraft Legends on its way to release, many have been wondering whether Minecraft Legends will be free to play. We’ve got all the answers you need, here.

With its release date approaching, many are looking ahead to plan for their purchase of Minecraft Legends, often wondering whether it will be available on Xbox Game Pass or if it will be free to play in general. After all, if you want to enjoy this game with friends or on your own, it’s always worth knowing how much it will cost, if at all.

With that in mind, we’ve put together everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends, including whether it will be a free game.

Will Minecraft Legends be free?

Mojang Minecraft Legends will only be free if you already own Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately, no. As stated on the Minecraft Legends FAQs “The price of Minecraft Legends will vary based on your preferred gaming platform” meaning most will have to pay for the game upon its release in April.

However, if you have Xbox Game Pass, then the game will be available there, making it free in a sense, although you will still need to purchase a subscription.

How much will Minecraft Legends cost?

We know that Minecraft Legends will be available to buy in two different versions, each costing a different price. These are as follows:

Standard Edition: $39.99

$39.99 Deluxe Edition: $49.99

The Standard Editon will be the base game and the Deluxe Edition will include the base game and a Deluxe Skin pack.

So, that’s all we know about Minecraft Legends and its status as a free game. While waiting for the game to come out, take a look at some of our other Minecraft and Minecraft Legends content:

