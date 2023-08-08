The narrator was an addition to Minecraft that was introduced in the game‘s Java Edition in the 1.12 update but some players may want to turn the feature off so here’s exactly how you can do that.

Mojang has added a lot of great features to Minecraft since the game was first released back in 2011, and one of the most recent additions is the game’s narrator.

The narrator in Minecraft does exactly what you would expect, they read aloud almost every aspect of the game as the player enjoys their time in the sandbox world. From the in-game text, kill feeds, and messages. The narrator will read everything for you, which can be extremely helpful for certain players and is a great accessibility inclusion.

Some players may want to turn the narrator off however as it can be distracting, especially if you want to soak up all of Minecraft’s sound effects to get more immersed in the experience. So here’s exactly how you can turn off the narrator.

Mojang The narrator is a new addition to Minecraft.

How to turn off the narrator in Minecraft

To turn off the narrator feature for Minecraft on Xbox and PlayStation, simply follow the steps below:

Navigate to the Settings menu.

Select the ‘Accessibility’ tab.

A menu will open that includes the UI Screen Reader option.

Toggle the option off and this will mute the narrator.

For PC players, here’s a rundown of how to turn the narrator off in the game:

Hold down the CTRL button and B button simultaneously.

This will open the voice and sound menu.

The narrator can be turned off from here.

Lastly, if you’re playing the Pocket Edition of Minecraft on mobile or console, follow the steps below:

Open the Settings menu.

Navigate to chat settings.

In the bottom left, you can find the narrator toggle button.

Press the button to disable the narrator.

There you have it, that’s exactly how you can turn off the narrator in Minecraft on all platforms! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

