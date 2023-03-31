How long is Minecraft Legends? Main story length & completionist run

Wondering how long the story of Minecraft Legends is? Don’t worry – our handy guide has everything you need to know about the main story length and how long it can take for a completionist run.

Minecraft Legends is the upcoming open-world real-time strategy game from Mojang Studios after Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. Most of the creatures and elements involved are retained from the main survival game but come with a different twist.

In Minecraft Legends, you and your friends are noble steed riders who are on a mission to protect the world from Piglins. So, if you are wondering about the game’s main story length and how long it may take for a completionist run, our guide here has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Mojang The lobby supports up to four players.

How long is Minecraft Legends?

The single-player mode of Minecraft Legends will roughly take 18 hours to complete. Of course, it ultimately depends on how you decide to spend time in the game. If you want to explore every corner of the world and interact with every creature, then your playthrough will be longer.

And if you are aiming for 100% completion, expect your playtime to be significantly higher. We will update this section with accurate information once the game comes out in April. The Minecraft spin-off has both multiplayer and co-op modes, so there’s more opportunity for you to crank up the in-game hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The game will also have full crossplay support at launch. This means you and your gang can enjoy the title no matter which platform you choose to purchase the game on. Don’t want to purchase the game? No worries — Minecraft Legends will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass and if you have a valid subscription, you’ll be able to enjoy the game without purchasing.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s everything related to the main story length & completionist run of Minecraft Legends. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:

Will Minecraft Legends be free-to-play? | Minecraft Legends PC Requirements | Will Minecraft Legends have multiplayer or co-op | Best Minecraft seeds in 2023 | Best Minecraft Bedrock shaders | Minecraft Trails & Tales Update | Best Minecraft house ideas