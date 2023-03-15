Minecraft Legends PC Requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

Minecraft Legends is a brand-new take on the successful, long-running franchise and the game does have PC requirements to be able to enjoy it. We’ll show you the minimum and recommended specs required to play Minecraft Legends.

It’s hard to believe the cultural impact that Minecraft has had on the gaming world, let alone the financial success the franchise has generated. That looks set to continue with the release of Minecraft Legends in 2023.

From countless rereleases of the original game to a fully-fledged Minecraft movie, Mojang’s behemoth shows no signs of stopping. The latest entry in Minecraft features a fully third-person perspective and there will be a fair amount of exploring and combat to enjoy.

Article continues after ad

For the full PC Requirements for Minecraft Legends, we’ve provided you with all the information you need to know.

Mojang

Minecraft Legends minimum specs

If you don’t have the most powerful PC in the world then fear not, here are the basic, minimum specs necessary to play Minecraft Legends:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-446 (2.8 GHz) or equivalent

Intel Core i5-446 (2.8 GHz) or equivalent Memory: 8 GM RAM

8 GM RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon 285 or Intel HD 520 or equivalent DX12 GP

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon 285 or Intel HD 520 or equivalent DX12 GP DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 24 GB available space

Minecraft Legends recommended specs

Minecraft Legends isn’t going to break new ground for visual presentation, but if you want it to look as flashy as possible, then here are the recommended specs:

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-446 (3.4 GHz) or equivalent

Intel Core i5-446 (3.4 GHz) or equivalent Memory: 8 GM RAM

8 GM RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD FX-4100 Graphics

NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD FX-4100 Graphics DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 24 GB available space

You should now have the information that will tell you how efficiently you can run Minecraft Legends. For more guides on the game, check out our other articles below:

Article continues after ad

Will Minecraft Legends have multiplayer or co-op? | Will Minecraft Legends be free-to-play? | Will Minecraft Legends be on Xbox Game Pass?