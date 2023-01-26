Minecraft Legends is the highly anticipated strategy game that will soon expand upon the Minecraft franchise, but when it does, will it be on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s all you need to know about Minecraft Legends and whether it will launch on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass is filled with hundreds of titles, all free to play as long as you’re subscribed to the service. The roster of titles to enjoy changes regularly with games leaving and new titles being added, often on the day of their initial release.

Such a feature means most fans of a title often wonder if their favorite game will be coming to Game Pass. Minecraft Legends is no different, which is why we’ve put together everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends and if it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Mojang Minecraft Legends will be playable on Xbox Game Pass upon release.

Will Minecraft Legends be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Minecraft Legends will arrive on Xbox Game Pass as soon as it releases in April. This means it will be available for Xbox and PC players, as long as they are subscribed to the Microsoft subscription service.

If you want to get hold of Minecraft Legends for your PC or Xbox you can always purchase Xbox Game Pass, with the first month coming in at $1/£1 then $9.99/£7.99 a month after that.

That’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends being on Xbox Game Pass. While waiting for the game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft guides:

