How big is Minecraft Legends? Download size on console and PC

Are you wondering how big Minecraft Legends is? Don’t worry – our handy guide has everything you need to know about Minecraft Legends’ download size on consoles and PC.

It’s only a matter of days before Minecraft Legends finally releases worldwide for various devices and platforms. This is a fresh open-world strategy spinoff from Mojang Studios after releasing the evergreen Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons where players need to save the world from the mighty Piglins.

Now, for every new game, one of the main things that players want to know is the download size of the game. Since it will release on both consoles and PC, the game sizes are going to be different as well.

So, if you are wondering how big the game is, here’s a complete rundown of the download size on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

Minecraft Legends download size on PC and consoles

The download size of Minecraft Legends on PC is 10.71 GB. This was while installing the game from the Xbox PC app, so you can expect a similar size if you’ve purchased the game on Steam.

On Xbox Series X, the download size will be approximately 7.2 GB. You can expect a similar size for Xbox One and Xbox Series S. The download sizes on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are yet to be revealed, but we will update this section as soon as something concrete surfaces online.

The download size for Nintendo Switch will be approximately 6.6 GB, which is a lot smaller when compared to the other consoles. The main reason for this is that the Switch is a handheld console and is not as powerful as the other ones.

Also, remember that the game could come with a day one patch update on the day of launch, which will increase the download size even further. Since the game is available on a plethora of platforms, the installation sizes will be different for each one.

So, there you have it — that’s everything related to the download size of Minecraft Legends. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:

