What is the MCAA? TikTok obsessed with Minecraft college football trend

The MCAA has taken TikTok and social media by storm, with fans becoming obsessed with the Minecraft-themed college football videos. Here’s what you need to know.

Any sports fan who uses TikTok will have definitely curated their For You Page to include highlights from games and hype videos. This is especially true if you love College Football, as you can’t swipe across TikTok these days without hearing Rocky Top on a clip.

However, it isn’t just actual game highlights that go viral. You’ve got a subgenre of creators who use Minecraft to parody real-life leagues and create their own stories. They’re impressive and typically very funny.

Well, that’s where the MCAA has come from. TikTokers have been using Minecraft to create highlights from fictional games.

They include the likes of Ole Moo – which is a play on Old Miss – Villager Tech – which is the Minecraft version of Virginia Tech – and Creeper A&M – which is obviously Texas A&M. Oh, and there is a Boston College clone known as Blockston College.

With numerous colleges being animal-related, players are represented by that animal. So, yes, anyone doing a post-game press conference as a cow will only say moo. Oh, and they’ll fight that way too.

Yes, this is seriously what’s going viral on social media at the minute.

On top of game highlights, you’ve also got parodies of iconic college entrances, tours of stadiums – both recreations of real-life ones and fake stadiums – and even full broadcasts.

If you’re a fan of the Big 10 in real life, welcome to the Pig 10 in Minecraft. And yes, they’ve even redone the classic Maps intro video as well.

Others have even taken viral moments from the ongoing College Football season and placed them in the MCAA Universe.

We’ve had the Ole Moo band being told to stop playing during offensive snaps. That actually happened during the FSU vs Memphis game earlier this season.

Teams are ranked in-game as they are in real life. That has caused plenty of frustration from fans, as usual.

“Ending up on MCAA TikTok is the best thing that’s happened to me this week,” said one enamored fan. “Has anyone put the MCAA in CFB25 yet? A Pig State dynasty would go crazy,” another said.

“The MCAA universe on TikTok has me completely enthralled. If you’re not keeping up with the likes of Ole Moo and Pig State, what are you even doing,” another tweeted.

With basketball season just around the corner, we’ll have to wait and see if the MCAA follows there too. March Madness would go crazy in the Minecraft world.