Everything in Marvel Snap Bloodstone season update: Release date, new cards, more

Marvel Snap’s October 2023 season, Bloodstone, is on the horizon, so let’s see everything that will be coming to the game.

Werewolf By Night, the MCU Special Presentation, aired in October 2022 and captured the attention of many superhero fans. The black-and-white style accented the MCU’s first deep foray into the horror side of the universe, introducing both monsters and monster hunters.

Characters like Elsa Bloodstone, Ted Sallis (aka Man-Thing), and Jack Russell (aka Werewolf by Night) became household names. And now they’re coming to Marvel Snap.

Here’s everything you can expect to see in Marvel Snap’s Bloodstone season.

Contents

The new Marvel Snap season will begin on October 3, 2023. During this season, players will be able to participate in the monthly Conquest challenge, purchase bundles from the Werewolf by Night-themed cosmetics, and receive rewards from the monthly battle pass.

That battle pass will include both the Premium Season Pass, available for $9.99 and unlocks the premium reward track, along with the Premium+ bundle, which costs $14.99 and skips the first ten tiers. Players who do not purchase either season pass will still be able to claim some rewards from the free track.

Marvel Snap Bloodstone season new cards

The new season will feature four new cards, with most of them inspired by the characters from Werewolf by Night.

First up is Elsa Bloodstone, a 2-cost, 2-power card, which gains 3 power each time you play another card to fill a location. Elsa would fit in great in decks where you’ll be looking to fill up locations, such as those with Ultron or Doctor Doom.

Next is Man-Thing, a 4-cost, 5-power card with an Ongoing ability. Each 1, 2, and 3-cost card at this location has -2 power. This means that Man-Thing would be a great counter to those Ultron decks that Elsa Bloodstone would like so much.

Nico Minoru, who is not a character from Werewolf by Night, is a 1-cost, 2-power card that casts a spell after you play your next card. The spell changes each turn, so Nico Minoru may fit into a variety of decks.

The Black Knight, a member of the Midnight Suns, also joins Marvel Snap. A 1-cost, 2-power card, after you discard a card, you will add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s Power. The Black Knight will naturally pair with Blade and others in a discard deck.

Finally, we have the Werewolf by Night himself, a 3-cost, 3-power card which moves and gains 2 power whenever you play another On Reveal card. He will fit in perfectly well with other On Reveals and his friend, Elsa Bloodstone.

Marvel Snap Bloodstone new locations

The Bloodstone season will also bring with it two new locations. First is The Abbey, where the first player to put exactly 2 cards there draws a card. It’s a great location for those playing a Devil Dinosaur deck.

Second is Hotel Inferno. After you play a card here this turn, you destroy the top card of your opponent’s deck. Those running Destroy decks will love staying at the Hotel Inferno.