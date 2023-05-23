How to put Legend of Zelda’s Master Sword into your D&D game

Looking to add The Legend of Zelda’s Master Sword to your D&D campaign? Look no further, as here’s everything you need to know, including some handy pre-built stat blocks.

The Legend of Zelda is a thrilling universe filled with all the foundations of a fantastic D&D campaign. It’s got elves, weapons, monsters, tons of puzzles, and a rich story to truly sink your teeth into. So, it comes as no surprise that many players will be looking to implement the legendary Master Sword into their campaign.

Whether you’re a DM looking to reward your Zelda-loving players with an awesome weapon or if you’re planning a themed campaign or one-shot, we’ve got everything you need to add the Master Sword into your D&D game.

Alternatively, if you’re wanting to put in Links arch-nemesis, we have a guide on how to add Ganon into your D&D game, as well as how you can play the Hero of Hyrule himself, Link.

How to make your own Master Sword in D&D

The Master Sword is one of the most powerful weapons in the game, so it would naturally have to be a +3 magical sword. On top of this, due to the Master Sword’s length and width, we’d argue it counts as a Longsword.

Next, as it has always been in Zelda, the Master Sword will be awoken when near a distinct threat. So, if you’re looking to implement Ganon, this would be a great time to awaken the item. Alternatively, to give the player wielding the tool an added bonus, you can extend this to dungeons.

Of course, if you’re currently using the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom, being able to fuse anything to the weapon is imperative. So you could implement a skill to fuse certain weapons with it. This would give the Master Sword extra damage, an ability, or a specific type of damage on top of its current powers.

In conclusion, we’d build the Master Sword like this:

Type : Longsword

: Longsword Damage : +3 / 1d8 Piercing damage

: +3 / 1d8 Piercing damage Abilities : You can fuse one item to the sword. It costs the fused weapon in gold and takes 1 day. When fused the Master Sword gains one property from the other weapon. When in its awakened state (near Ganon or a dungeon) the weapon deals an extra 1d6 Radiant Damage.

: You can fuse one item to the sword. It costs the fused weapon in gold and takes 1 day. When fused the Master Sword gains one property from the other weapon. When in its awakened state (near Ganon or a dungeon) the weapon deals an extra 1d6 Radiant Damage. Prerequisites: Good alignment

A Pre-built Master Sword Build

While creating your own version of the Master Sword is perfect for a lot of DM’s, sometimes you need a quick way to incorporate this legendary weapon into your one-shot or campaign.

With that in mind, we recommend checking out this homebrew creation for one of the best Master Sword builds out there. Depending on your character’s levels and their skills, you may want to consider making the damage higher or lower or implementing a few additional skills, but that’s up to you.

Essential elements when implementing the Master Sword

Naturally, when using the Master Sword, you’ll need to be a good creature. After all, the sword is technically legendary and only really fit for a hero like Link.

On top of this, taking inspiration from our linked prebuilt creation, implementing a vow of silence onto the player could be a particularly interesting roleplay element, allowing players to find creative ways around conversations.

Lastly, it’s vital to remember that the Master Sword is a legendary weapon and therefore should be treated as such. If Link had a hard time finding the weapon, so should the players.

There you have it, that’s how you can implement the Master Sword into your DnD game. While preparing for your next Dungeons & Dragons session, take a look at some of our other handy Zelda and D&D guides:

