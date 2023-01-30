How to play Dungeons and Dragons: Where to buy D&D starter set

Getting started playing Dungeons and Dragons can be intimidating, but with the right gear and handbooks, anyone can jump into an epic adventure. Here is everything you need to buy for a D&D starter set to get playing.

Diving into Dungeons & Dragons can be an intimidating task, especially for those who don’t know what they need in their D&D starter set. Gaming store shelves are lined with thick sourcebooks, dice, screens, and figurines – which can overwhelm even the most ambitious gamers.

However, getting a D&D starter set together doesn’t have to be its own multi-session story. To start playing D&D, fans only need a few simple tools and items – some of which can even be found online instead of at big game stores or hobby shops.

Article continues after ad

Below is everything players need to know to build their D&D starter set, and where to buy everything that could be useful.

Wizard of the Coast

Where to get a D&D Player’s Handbook

One of the most important items players will need to start playing D&D is a Player’s Handbook.

Currently, Wizards of the Coast is printing the handbook for 5th Edition, which details everything fans need to know about combat rules, races, classes, and general gameplay. The book also offers lore that can be tweaked or reimagined to fit a campaign or a player’s desired setting.

Below are several places to purchase the Player’s Handbook for your D&D starter set:

Article continues after ad

Where to buy D&D dice & which sets to get

When buying dice for a tabletop game, players will need a special set of polyhedral dice. This set will contain 7 different dice. A D20, D12, D10, D8, D6, and D4. Players can get these dice in a range of colors, materials, and styles. However, when getting started, picking something simple can be the best way to go.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below are some different styles of dice for your D&D starter set:

Where to buy D&D game Starter Sets

For those who are worried about trying to piece things together on their own, Wizards of the Coast offers a different type of D&D Starter set. These box sets include a short adventure, character sheets, dice, and shorthand copies of the Dungeon Master’s Guide and Player’s Handbook. Below are the places to look for these pre-built sets:

Article continues after ad

As players get their footing, they can start purchasing different sourcebooks, upgrade dice, or even invest in miniature figures for playing in person on sprawling D&D maps.

The possibilities for the expansion tabletop game are endless – and will always offer something new and exciting for every adventurer in the party.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.