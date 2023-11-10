Fan recreates iconic weapons from The Legend of Zelda series in LEGO

This creative Reddit user has made a custom LEGO The Legend of Zelda weapon set so amazing it makes us wonder why Nintendo and LEGO haven’t done it themselves.

LEGO has made great strides into the video game world with excellent sets from the Super Mario, Minecraft, Sonic the Hedgehog lines, and many more gaming franchises.

Unfortunately, LEGO has left out the Legend of Zelda series of the fun its fellow gaming characters are receiving. We seemingly came close when rumors and apparent leaks of LEGO Legend of Zelda sets spread like wildfire in early 2023.

Despite the vast success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so far, LEGO hasn’t revealed any LEGO The Legend of Zelda sets.

LEGO and Nintendo may not answer the call, but Reddit user brxstr whipped out their LEGO blacksmith kit and crafted something spectacular.

LEGO The Legend of Zelda Master Sword and Hylian Shield

This set is so impressive it’s almost beyond words. The small details of the Triforce on the Master Sword and achieving an appropriate length must have been challenging while giving the sword the strength to hold its form.

LEGO may leave out the daring adventures of Hyrule, but they certainly aren’t leaving out the peaceful settings of the upcoming LEGO Animal Crossing sets.

The LEGO Hylian Shield (despite not being curved) looks fantastic. This fan faithfully recreates the Triforce and Hylian Crest perfectly, and the practical application of the adjustable strap on the handle side of it is an incredible show of ingenuity.

In the slightest realm of hope, LEGO has released a similar set with the LEGO Captain America’s Shield (76262), so they are interested in creating sets based on iconic weaponry.

LEGO

So there’s a small chance that a LEGO Hylian Shield and LEGO Master Sword could happen. But why stop there? If LEGO are aiming to create Legend of Zelda sets they should start smaller.

Link pulling the Master Sword from its stone pedestal. Link sailing the King of Red Lions ship from the The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. The many fights with Ganon, Princess Zelda in her role in Tears of the Kingdom or how she appears in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, the possibilities are endless.

Whether LEGO and Nintendo wish to collaborate again for a Legend of Zelda line of LEGO sets is up in the air, but we can say for sure they’re not going to make props out of LEGO for the Zelda movie.

