Baldur’s Gate 3: How to add fire to weapons

If you want to improve your DPS in Baldur’s Gate 3, then a good way to do so is to add fire to your weapon of choice. Our guide will show you what you need to do to pull this off in Larian Studios’ BG3.

You can’t beat a good elemental upgrade to an attack. Giving an already solid strike an extra bit of oomph with a tinge of burning flames is a must, right? Baldur’s Gate 3 is very diverse in how it allows players to utilize combat, and adding fire to a weapon is just one of the game’s ways to do this.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re not too busy tracking down an Owlbear Cub or trying to romance your favorite characters in the game, you should read on for easy tips on how to ignite your weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios

How to add fire to weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

Adding fire to a Baldur’s Gate 3 weapon is simple as you simply need to find a fire source in the world around you, or create one yourself.

So, if you’re walking about the game’s map and you encounter a Torch, Candle, or another general fire source, you can interact your weapon with it and it will now be imbued with the power of fire to literally roast your opponents.

Article continues after ad

How to get a Candle in Baldur’s Gate 3

The only way for players to get a hold of a Candle in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to find them as loot in the open world or hope that a Vendor has one or more as part of their inventory.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unfortunately, there is no concrete method to securing yourself a guaranteed Candle in Baldur’s Gate 3 – it’s purely down to luck.

If you’re looking to manually create a spark on the go, you’ll need a Candle, simple as that. Unless the full release of the title grants a different method, then you’ll have to rely on the Baldur’s Gate Gods to smile upon you!

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for even more handy guides to bolster your Baldur’s Gate 3 knowledge, make sure you read all the other guides we’ve made for you:

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | PC requirements | Voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | How to solve moon door puzzle | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have microtransactions?