Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom needs to use this one Pokemon Gold & Silver feature

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is doing something that hasn’t been seen since the Philips CD-i — giving Princess Zelda a starring role in the games.

So, with Princess Zelda as the protagonist, where does this leave Link? Is the Hero of Hyrule the new damsel in distress, or will the series take an idea from Pokemon Gold & Silver and use him to expand the post-game?

Echoes of Wisdom needs a second run-through as Link

Echoes of Wisdom is using a drastically different gameplay style than previous Legend of Zelda games. Where Link gathers items that allow him to explore the world, Zelda will be using a single item for various uses: the Tri Rod.

The Tri Rod lets Zelda copy “echoes” of items and replicate them on the overworld, letting you summon tables to use as a makeshift platform or conjure Moblins to fight at your side.

It would be a fantastic decision to put a regular Legend of Zelda game in as a bonus run, with fans playing as Link as he uses his usual array of items to complete dungeons. We have an entire world setup where Zelda has to use unconventional means to bypass hazards (like summoning items), and then Link can barrel through them with his iconic gear.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a new 2D Zelda experience, especially considering that Link’s Awakening was a remake. After completing Zelda’s bizarre adventure with a new gameplay style, the players can be rewarded with the classic experience they love.

Considering Tears of the Kingdom is out and there’s no word about the HD ports of Twilight Princess and Wind Waker that are stuck on the Wii U, a Link exclusive mode might be the closest thing Zelda fans can get to a new classic entry in the franchise — at least for a while.

Zelda’s Awakening could be the next “return to Kanto”

Putting a playable Link in a Zelda game isn’t the most ground-breaking idea in the world, though. There’s something even more inventive that the developers could do.

Echoes of Wisdom is heavily based on the Switch remake of Link’s Awakening. It uses the same visuals, character models, and a world similar to Koholint Island.

What if the unlockable mode at the end of Echoes of Wisdom wasn’t a playable version of Link, but a playable Zelda… in Link’s Awakening?

That’s right! Zelda’s Awakening, where you use the Tri Rod to complete Link’s Awakening, using a whole new roster of moves. The story will probably have to drop the depressing framework of being trapped on a boat out at sea, but the rest should fit together nicely.

This could evoke the return to Kanto in Pokemon Gold & Silver, where the player gets to sail to the region from the first game and tackle all of the familiar foes, including a rematch with the original protagonist.

The final boss of Link’s Awakening is Nightmare, which shifts into different forms, including Ganon. In the Zelda version of the fight, it could also transform into Shadow Link, giving players a Zelda vs. Link battle that mirrors Gold vs. Red.

The big question is whether Nintendo would include this as an unlockable secret in Echoes of Wisdom. It’s unlikely to be a freebie, but it could certainly be a paid DLC release. The modern Zelda games have been receiving DLC (with the notable exception of Tears of the Kingdom), and this would be a great add-on to Zelda’s adventure.

Echoes of Wisdom finally gives Zelda fans her long-awaited time in the spotlight, and its success will hopefully lead to more games in the future. If the developers are going to follow Pokemon’s example, then a visit to Zelda’s dreams could make for an epic follow-up adventure.