TFT patch 11.22 early notes: Set 6 launch, new champions & traits, Hextech Augments

TFT patch 11.22 is on its way — and that means TFT Set 6, named Gizmos and Gadgets, is arriving on live servers shortly. The November 3 update will be one of the biggest of 2021 with 59 new champions, 28 new traits, and the all-new Hextech Augments mechanic shaking up TFT over the holiday period.
Christmas has come early for TFT players, and the presents are full of Gizmos and Gadgets.
TFT patch 11.22 is launching soon, and with it comes the arrival of TFT Set 6. 59 new champions and 28 new traits are joining the roster, along with the new Hextech Augments mechanic that gives players more than 2.7 million different ways to play the game.
Advertisement
It’s all going down in the November 3 update, and we’ve got the TFT patch 11.22 early notes right here.
When is TFT patch 11.22?
TFT patch 11.22 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, November 3, perfectly on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.
Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.
What’s coming in TFT patch 11.22?
TFT Set 6, Gizmos & Gadgets, launches on live servers
The big moment has finally arrived — TFT Set 6 launches with patch 11.22. Named Gizmos and Gadgets, the Piltover-and-Zaun-themed set is coming alongside the release of Riot’s first TV adaptation, Arcane, based in the League of Legends universe.
Advertisement
There’s a lot to break down. 59 new champions and 28 new traits are joining the TFT roster. Most interestingly, Veigar is the game’s first “secret” unit that can only be ‘bought’ through the Yordle trait (Tip: Get all six Yordles to three-star, and witness the magic).
The new Hextech Augments mechanic is a mix of all previous sets in one, giving players some pretty epic power-ups (more on that in a bit).
Not only that, but a Gizmos and Gadgets battle pass is launching, TFT’s first co-op mode named Double-Up is finally being added, and there’s a host of “Tacticians” (the new name for Little Legends) and Arenas joining the party; including TFT’s first ever Chibi Champions for Jinx, Vi, and Ekko.
Advertisement
New Hextech Augments mechanic
Now, about Hextech Augments. The TFT Set 6 mechanic has more than 140 power-ups, with players getting three of them across a game, with over 2.7 million different combinations possible.
With that many options, it might seem like an overwhelming system. However, Riot has designed it to be “very exciting to learn” after Shadow Items and Radiant Items flopped in Reckoning.
- Read More: The best TFT Set 6 comps
“The choices are right there in your face, the descriptions are very clear. You’re given a lot of time, and the choices are always positive — there’s no trick questions. We’re very enthusiastic about Augments, especially for new players,” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said in an interview.
Advertisement
Players will be presented with a choice of three different Augments in armories at Stages 1-4, 3-5, and 5-1. Each player will receive Augment armories of the same value, but not the exact same Augments.
“Some Augments break rules while others create new ones, allowing you to reinvent your game time and time again,” Riot said in TFT Set 6’s launch.
You can find the full TFT patch 11.22 early notes below (h/t [email protected]).
TFT patch 11.22 early notes
New Champions
You can find the full details on new champions in TFT Set 6 here.
- Akali
- Blitzcrank
- Braum
- Caitlyn
- Camille
- Cho’Gath
- Darius
- Dr. Mundo
- Ekko
- Ezreal
- Fiora
- Galio
- Gangplank
- Garen
- Graves
- Heimerdinger
- Illaoi
- Janna
- Jayce
- Jhin
- Jinx
- Kai’Sa
- Kassadin
- Katarina
- Kog’Maw
- Leona
- Lissandra
- Lulu
- Lux
- Malzahar
- Miss Fortune
- Orianna
- Poppy
- Quinn
- Samira
- Seraphine
- Shaco
- Singed
- Sion
- Swain
- Tahm Kench
- Talon
- Taric
- Tristana
- Trundle
- Twisted Fate
- Twitch
- Urgot
- Veigar
- Vex
- Vi
- Viktor
- Warwick
- Yone
- Yuumi
- Zac
- Ziggs
- Zilean
- Zyra
New Traits
You can find the full details on new traits in TFT Set 6 here.
Advertisement
- Academy
- Arcanist
- Assassin
- Bodyguard
- Bruiser
- Challenger
- Chemtech
- Colossus
- Clockwork
- Cuddly
- Enchanter
- Enforcer
- Glutton
- Imperial
- Innovator
- Mercenary
- Mutant
- Protector
- Scholar
- Scrap
- Sister
- Sniper
- Socialite
- Syndicate
- Transformer
- Twinshot
- Yordle
- Yordle-Lord
Hextech Augments
You can find the full details on Hextech Augments in TFT Set 6 here.
- New set mechanic powers up your board
- Three Hextech Augments given a game
- Stages 1-4, 3-5, 5-1
- Players have a choice between three Augments in each armory
- Each player will receive Augments of similar value at the same time
New Tacticians
Little Legends
- Arcane Sprite
- Dr. Shisa
- Duckbill
- Honeybuzz
- Delivery Rush
- Pajama Party
- Sugarcone
- Zaunite
- Piltover
- Goodest
- Gloop
- Honeybuzz
- Hextech
- Fireborn
- Arcade
- Sugarcone
- Pop Groove
- Pizza Time
- Piximander
- Honeybuzz
- Shimmering
- Rio
- Fruity Tooty
- Hextech
- Chemtech
- Spotted
Chibi Champions
- Chibi Ekko
- Chibi Jinx
- Chibi Vi
New Arenas
- Chemtech Plaza
- Jinx’s Explody-Fun-Land
- Shisa’s Study
- Sky-High Station
- Vi’s Pummel Pit