Arcane Season 2 collab confirmed in League of Legends, TFT, Valorant & 2XKO

To celebrate Arcane Season 2, League of Legends, Team Fight Tactics, Valorant and 2XKO confirmed crossover events.

Arcane show runners Christian Linke and Alex Yee took a unique approach for Season 2. Act 1 will be released on Nov. 9, and then there will be new batches of episodes every week until Nov. 23.

Unfortunately, pieces of the first five episodes leaked online after a Netflix branch, but there are a few simple tricks that help avoid any spoilers ahead of the official release date.

The Netflix breach wasn’t enough to ruin the party. Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill and Arcane co-creator Christian Linke announced a collaboration coming to several Riot Games titles.

Riot Games previously announced Ambessa Medarda as the first Arcane character to become a champion in League of Legends. Linke and Merrill also revealed that she will be a playable character in Legends of Runeterra: Path of Champions and a unit in TFT.

In addition, TFT is set to introduce exclusive Arcane champions, mechanics, traits, cosmetics, and more. This includes Powder, who will be a playable character. More information will be revealed in the development drop sometime in November.

2XKO is an upcoming 2v2 free-to-play team-based fighting game with League of Legends champions launching in 2025. On Nov. 11, the game will ass an updated look for Jinx to align with season 2.

Next, Tockers Trials returns to TFT in the first patch of the new set, giving new and returning players a way to learn the ropes. In Wild Rift, there will be an Arcane-themed mode called Showdown, and there will be story-driven mini-games in League PC and Wild Rift.

If that wasn’t already enough, League of Legends is adding a Jinx skin at a new tier, Exalted. LOL also features other skins and a Jinx-themed finisher. As for TFT chibi, Caitlyn is a new tactician, and new arenas are taking place in the Arcane universe.

For Valorant, the FPS title features a season 2-themed bundle.

For more on Arcane Season 2, check out why we believe it’s the perfect way to end the show.