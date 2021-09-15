 TFT Set 6 details: Release date, champions, items and more - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

TFT Set 6 details: Release date, champions, items and more

Published: 15/Sep/2021 17:56 Updated: 15/Sep/2021 18:04

by Connor Knudsen
chibi champions tft
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

TFT’s newest set is coming soon, and the developers have just given fans a first look at brand-new features coming to the game.

Teamfight Tactics‘ (TFT) 5th Set, Reckoning, is just about over, and Set 6 is right on the horizon.

While the current set brought its own new mechanics and feel to the League of Legends auto-battler, Set 6 looks to continue the momentum and even bring back some blasts from the past.

Below are some of the features that developers have confirmed will be coming to the new TFT set, including Hextech Augments, Chibi Champions, a new co-op lab mode, and much more.

Advertisement

set 6 gameplay tft
Riot Games
A first look at some of the new champions, classes, and abilities in TFT Set 6

TFT Set 6 new features and release date

RiotMort and the TFT development team put out a video today on the game’s Twitter account teasing some of the new changes coming to TFT’s newest set, going through each new aspect in some detail. They also confirmed a release date happening in early November for most regions, meaning that fans won’t have to wait long at all to access the new set on the PBE.

Hextech Augments

The setting and a new mechanic were also confirmed in the video. This set will take place in a tech-focused region, and players will have access to new Hextech Augments in their games. These will provide varied options for your team, changing the way you’ll need to approach each game.

Advertisement

Some may allow you to level up all the way to level 10, while others will simply expand the range of your marksmen.

Co-op lab mode

TFT’s previous lab, Hyper Roll, will be sticking around for Set 6, and a new one will be introduced as well. This new lab will be a unique, two-player modem pitting you and a friend against three other teams.

This one doesn’t have an official name just yet, and will be debuted shortly after the new set drops. This mode will also have a competitive ladder, with a tournament planned for later on.

tft new co op lab mode
Riot Games
This new co-op lab mode will have you working together for the first time in the game’s history.

Chibi Champions

Chibi Champions will be new, playable avatars that players will use in place of Little Legends. They will resemble your favorite League of Legends champions just, as the video states, “Chibified!”

Advertisement

These are not hatched from eggs but can be bought directly from the store. These will fit into a broader category of playable characters called “Tacticians” that the game has plans to expand on later on down the line.

TFT Coins

This will be a unique currency used exclusively for TFT. Although a release for this has yet to be confirmed, this would take the place of RP that players use currently.

Advertisement
Advertisement