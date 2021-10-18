What are Hextech Augments in TFT? Set 6 mechanic details

Hextech Augments are the TFT Set 6 special mechanic, giving players plenty of agency to play their own game. There’s over 140 to choose from — and we’ve got all the details on the new power-ups and their stats coming to Gizmos and Gadgets.

TFT Set 6 is here to shake up Riot’s hit autobattler yet again. With all kinds of Gizmos and Gadgets to play around with in the form of the Hextech Augments set mechanic, each game will be a unique experience.

There’s over 140 to choose from, and they can help enable any playstyle you want. We’ve got a breakdown of all the Hextech Augments coming in TFT Set 6, including what they do and how to get them.

How do Hextech Augments work in TFT Set 6?

Hextech Augments are the ultimate player agency mechanic in Teamfight Tactics.

“Some Augments break rules while others create new ones, allowing you to reinvent your game time and time again,” Riot said in TFT Set 6’s launch.

There are three Augment armories across the game at Stage 1-4, 3-5, and 5-1. As the game goes on, the average quality of the Augments you can choose from go up. All players will receive a similar quality of Augments in each armory (but not the exact same ones).

You will be presented with a choice of three Augments at each armory. You may only select one though, so choose wisely.

Over 140 Hextech Augments have been added to TFT Set 6, with Riot intending on adding new ones in the Mid-Set update.

It seems like a daunting amount to learn, but most of them are reprints of each other. There’s Augments that give you emblems, and there’s also Augments that scale across tiers with better values. There’s a handful of unique Augments on top.

It’s not overcomplicated like Shadow Items, which Riot intentionally avoided when designing the system.

“The choices are right there in your face, the descriptions are very clear. You’re given a lot of time, and the choices are always positive ⁠— there’s no trick questions. We’re very enthusiastic about Augments, especially for new players,” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said in an interview.

“This will be a very exciting to learn system, very easy to understand, and with a lot of variety. We don’t think it has any of the same risks as Shadow Items.”

All Hextech Augments in TFT Set 6

You can find a full list of TFT Set 6 Hextech Augments below, divided into their respective tiers.

Tier 1

Name Description Academy Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Academic. All For One When an ally dies, they grant the Tyrant 25% of their maximum Health. Arcanist Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Arcanist. Ascension After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 100% more damage. Assassin Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Assassin. Binary Airdrop Your units equipped with 2 items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Bodyguard Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Bodyguard. Bruiser Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Bruiser. Built Different I Your units with no Traits active gain 200 Health and 30% Attack Speed. Calculated Loss After losing your combat, gain 2 gold and a free Shop refresh. Celestial Blessing I Your units heal for 10% of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 300 Health. Challenger Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Challenger. Chemical Overload I Chemtechs explode on death, dealing 50% of their maximum Health as magic damage to enemies within 2 hexes. Chemtech Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Chemtech. Clockwork Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Clockwork. Cutthroat Assassins Mana Reave the first unit they attack, increasing their maximum Mana by 65% until they cast. Cybernetic Implants I Your units equipped with an item gain 300 Health and 20 Attack Damage. Dominance After winning your combat, gain 1 bonus gold for every 2 surviving units. Duet Summon 1 additional Socialite Spotlight. Enchanter Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Enchanter. Enforcer Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Enforcer. En Garde The first time an enemy is attacked by a Challenger, they are Disarmed for 4 seconds. Exiles I Your units that start combat with no adjacent allies gain a 40% maximum Health shield for 8 seconds. Featherweights I Your 1 and 2 cost units gain 40% movement and Attack Speed. First Aid Kit All healing and shielding received by your units is increased by 35%. Hyper Roll If you have less than 10 gold at the end of a round, gain 3 gold. Imperial Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Imperial. Innovator Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Innovator. Item Grab Bag I Gain 1 random completed item and 1 Reforger. Knife’s Edge I Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 30 Attack Damage. Lifelong Learning Scholars that survive combat permanently gain 3 Ability Power. Makeshift Armor I Your units with no items gain 30 Armor and Magic Resist. Mercenary Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Mercenary. Mutant Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Mutant. One For All When your Syndicates die, they grant your other Syndicates 20 Attack Damage and Ability Power. Pandora’s Items Gain a random component. At the start of each turn, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables). Phony Frontline Gain 2 Target Dummies. Pirates Mercenary units have a 50% chance to drop 1 gold when they kill an enemy. Protector Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Protector. Scholar Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Scholar. Scoped Weapons Double the hex range of your ranged units, and their attacks cannot miss. Scrap Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Scrap. Self-Repair When the Innovation dies, it will become untargetable and repair itself if an Innovator is still alive. Shrug It Off Bruisers regenerate 2% of their maximum Health each second. Smoke Bomb The first time Assassins drop below 60% Health, they briefly enter stealth, becoming untargetable and shedding all negative effects. Sniper Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Sniper. Sniper’s Nest Snipers gain +8% damage per round they’ve started combat in the same hex. (Maximum +40%) Socialite Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Socialite. So Small Yordles gain 35% Dodge Chance. Stand Behind Me At the start of combat, Bodyguards grant 100% of their Armor bonus to non-Bodyguard allies directly behind them (does not stack). Stand United I Your units gain 3 Attack Damage and Ability Power per Trait active across your team. Syndicate Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Syndicate. Thrill of the Hunt I Your units heal 300 Health on kill. Tinker Every 1 combat round(s) with Scrap active, gain a Magnetic Remover or Reforger. Twinshot Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Twinshot. Underdogs Whenever your team has fewer units alive than your opponent, your units regenerate 15% of their missing Health every second. Unstable Evolution Mutants randomly gain one of the following when they reach 2 star: 500 Health, 35% Attack Speed, 35 Attack Damage, or 35 Ability Power. These bonuses stack. Weakspot Your units’ attacks ignore 25% of the target’s Armor and reduce healing received by 50% for 10 seconds. Wise Spending Gain 1 experience point when you refresh your Shop.

Tier 2

Name Description Academy Honors Gain an Academy Emblem. Ancient Archives Gain 1 Tome of Traits. A New Challenger Gain a Challenger Emblem. Arcane Sigil Gain an Arcanist Emblem. Ardent Censer Allies healed or shielded by Enchanters gain 15% stacking Attack Speed for the rest of combat (maximum once every 2 seconds). Armor Plating Colossus become invulnerable for 2 seconds the first time their Health drops to 60% and 30%. Beef Up Gain a Bruiser Emblem. Built Different II Your units with no Traits active gain 300 Health and 45% Attack Speed. Bulwark Gain a Protector Emblem. Celestial Blessing II Your units heal for 15% of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 450 Health. Chemical Overload II Chemtechs explode on death, dealing 75% of their maximum Health as magic damage to enemies within 2 hexes. Clear Mind If you have no units on your bench at the end of a round, gain 4 experience points. Cybernetic Implants II Your units equipped with an item gain 450 Health and 30 Attack Damage. Deadeye Gain a Sniper Emblem. Dual Rule There are now 2 Tyrants. Element X Gain a Chemtech Emblem. Exiles II Your units that start combat with no adjacent allies gain a 60% maximum Health shield for 8 seconds. Experiment 13-37 Gain a Mutant Emblem. Featherweights II Your 1 and 2 cost units gain 60% movement and Attack Speed. Gold Reserves Mercenaries deal 1% more damage per 1 gold you have. (Maximum +60%) Hidden Blade Gain an Assassin Emblem. High End Shopping Champions appear in your Shop as if you were 1 level higher. High Roller Gain 2 Loaded Dice. Hired Gun Gain a Mercenary Emblem. Imperial Banner Gain an Imperial Emblem. Instant Injection Chemtechs now additionally trigger their bonuses at the start of combat. Knife’s Edge II Your units that start combat in the first 2 rows gain 45 Attack Damage. Makeshift Armor II Your units with no items gain 45 Armor and Magic Resist. March of Progress Gain 4 bonus experience points per round. You can no longer use gold to gain experience points. Metabolic Accelerator Your Tactician moves faster and heals 2 Health at the start of each round. Metal Detector Gain a Scrap Emblem. Rich Get Richer Gain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7. Runic Shield II Arcanists start combat with a shield equal to 600% of their Ability Power. Safety Vest Gain a Bodyguard Emblem. Salvage Bin Gain a random completed item. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Force of Nature). Shady Business Gain a Syndicate Emblem. Share the Spotlight Allies adjacent to a spotlight at the start of combat gain 50% of its bonuses. Sharpshooter Twinshot’s ranged attacks and abilities can bounce once, dealing 20% less damage. Spell Blade Arcanists’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 30% Ability Power on hit. Stand United II Your units gain 4 Attack Damage and Ability Power per Trait active across your team. Sunfire Board At the start of combat, burn all enemies for 40% of their maximum HP over 16 seconds and reduce healing received by 50%. Thrill of the Hunt II Your units heal 450 Health on kill. Tick Tock Gain a Clockwork Emblem. Titanic Force Your units with more than 1200 maximum Health gain Attack Damage equal to 4% of their maximum Health. Trade Sector Gain a free Shop refresh each round. Valedictorian Gain a Scholar Emblem. Woodland Charm At the start of combat, your highest Health Champion creates a 1500 Health copy of themself (excluding items).

Tier 3

Name Description Academy Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Academics. Arcanist Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Arcanists. Assassin Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Assassins. Band of Thieves Gain 2 Thief’s Gloves. Bodyguard Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Bodyguards. Broken Stopwatch 8 seconds into combat, all enemies and non-Clockwork units are frozen in time for 4 seconds. Bruiser Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Bruisers. Built Different III Your units with no Traits active gain 400 Health and 60% Attack Speed. Celestial Blessing III Your units heal for 20% of the damage dealt by attacks and abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 600 Health. Challenger Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Challengers. Chemical Overload III Chemtechs explode on death, dealing 100% of their maximum Health as magic damage to enemies within 2 hexes. Chemtech Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Chemtechs. Clockwork Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Clockworks. Cram Session After casting their first Ability, Academics restore 80% of their maximum Mana. Cybernetic Implants III Your units equipped with an item gain 600 Health and 40 Attack Damage Enchanter Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Enchanters. Enforcer Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Enforcers. Exiles III Your units that start combat with no adjacent allies gain an 80% maximum Health shield for 8 seconds. Featherweights III Your 1 and 2 cost units gain 80% movement and Attack Speed. Golden Ticket Each time your Shop is refreshed, you have a 35% chance to gain a free refresh. Imperial Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Imperials. Innovator Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Innovators. Item Grab Bag II Gain 2 random completed items and 2 Reforgers. Junkyard Every 3 combat rounds with the Scrap Trait active, gain a random component. Knife’s Edge III Your units that start combat in the first 2 rows gain 60 Attack Damage. Level Up! When you buy experience points, gain an additional 4 experience points. You can now reach level 10. Makeshift Armor III Your units with no items gain 60 Armor and Magic Resist. Mercenary Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Mercenaries. Mutant Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Mutants. New Recruit Gain +1 team size. Payday After winning your combat, gain 1 bonus gold for each surviving Syndicate. Portable Forge Open an Armory and choose 1 of 3 unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn. Protector Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Protectors. Runic Shield III Arcanists start combat with a shield equal to 800% Ability Power. Scholar Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Scholars. Scrap Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Scraps. Sniper Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Snipers. Socialite Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Socialites. Stand United III Your units gain 6 Attack Damage and Ability Power per Trait active across your team. Syndicate Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Syndicates. Thrill of the Hunt III Your units heal 600 Health on kill. Twinshot Soul Your team counts as having 2 additional Twinshots. Windfall Gain gold based on the number of Augments you currently have. 0 = 20g, 1 = 25g, 2 = 30g.

What else is coming in TFT Set 6?

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new TFT set without a new roster of champions and traits. 59 new champions and 28 new traits have been added as a part of the Gizmos and Gadgets expansion in TFT Set 6.

There’s also a new Labs game mode on the way named Double-Up. It’s the first co-op TFT experience, with players pairing up to face off in a 2v2v2v2 format.

TFT Set 6 will launch on TFT patch 11.22, planned for November 3.