League of Legends patch 14.20 early notes: Yone & Yasuo buffs, mage item nerfs & more

League of Legends patch 14.20 is a follow-up to one of the biggest LoL updates of all time in terms of changes, with over 100 items getting changed around in some way, shape, or form. As Worlds 2024 rages on, LoL continues to change.

This patch isn’t nearly as substantial as the last one, merely slotting in some buffs and nerfs to adjust certain champions and items to get things more in line after 14.19. Make no mistake, though, this patch is by no means small.

A ton of champions are seeing some small buffs and nerfs, along with some big nerfs to a couple items and Grasp of the Undying, knocking the rune down a peg. Bear in mind these are preview patch notes and are subject to change before release.

Here are the early patch notes for League of Legends patch 14.20:

LoL patch 14.20 early notes

Champions

Aphelios

Base Stats:

Base HP up: 580 >>> 600

Passive: The Hitman and the Seer

Bonus AD per rank increased: 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 >>> 5/10/15/20/25/30

Caitlyn

Base Stats:

Attack speed ratio increased: 0.61 >>> 0.625

Q: Piltover Peacemaker

Secondary target damage increased: 50% >>> 60%

Corki

Q: Phosphorus Bomb

Mana cost adjusted: 80 >>> 60/65/70/75/80

W: Valkyrie

150% bonus AD scaling added

E: Gatling Gun

Mana cost adjusted: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

Dr Mundo

E: Blunt Force Trauma

Max HP into bonus AD: 2-3.4% >>> 2-3%

Jhin

Base Stats:

AD growth per level decreased: 4.7 >>> 4.4

R: Curtain Call

Base damage decreased: 64/154/244 >>> 64/128/192

Lee Sin

Base Stats:

Base AD increased: 66 >>> 69 (nice)

Mordekaiser

Q: Obliterate

Isolation damage bonus: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 30/35/40/45/50%

Pantheon

W: Shield Vault

Max HP damage increased: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% >>> 6/6.5/7/7.5/8%

Poppy

Passive: Iron Ambassador

Cooldown increased: 13/10/7 >>> 16/12/8

Q: Hammer Shock

Monster damage cap increased: 30/60/90/120/150 >>> 50/80/110/140/170

Riven

Q: Broken Wings

Damage increased: 15/35/55/75/95 (+50/55/60/65/70% total AD) >>> 45/75/105/135/165 (+65/70/75/80/85% bonus AD)

Shyvana

W: Burnout

Movement speed AP scaling decreased: 12% >>> 10%

E: Flame Breath

Ult form ground DPS decreased: 60-120 >>> 40-100

R: Dragon’s Descent

AP ratio decreased: 130% >>> 80%

Singed

Base Stats:

Armor growth per level: 4.7 >>> 4.2

Skarner

Passive: Threads of Vibration

Max HP damage adjusted: 5-11% >>> 5-9%

E: Ixtal’s Impact

Max HP % scaling decreased: 8% >>> 6%

Tryndamere

Base Stats:

Attack speed ratio increased: 0.67 >>> 0.694

Armor growth per level increased: 4.3 >>> 4.8

Udyr

Q: Wilding Claw

Awakened bonus monster damage decreased: 20 >>> 15

E: Blazing Stampede

Movement speed decreased: 30/37/44/51/58/65% >>> 25/31/37/43/49/55%

Veigar

W: Dark Matter

AP scaling decreased: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 60/70/80/90/100

Yasuo

Q: Steel Tempest

Crit damage increased: 80% >>> 90%

R: Last Breath

Bonus armor pen on crit increased: 50% >>> 60%

Yone

Q: Mortal Steel

Crit damage increased: 80% >>> 90%

Items

Fated Ashes

Monster DPS decreased: 25 >>> 20

Liandry’s Torment

Monster DPS cap decreased: 50 >>> 40

Luden’s Companion

Fire damage increased: 60% +4% AP >>> 75 +5% AP

Repeat damage decreased: 50% >>> 20%

Max single target damage: 210 + 14% AP >>> 150 + 10% AP

Statikk Shiv

Attack speed decreased: 40% >>> 35%

Stormsurge

AP decreased: 95 >>> 90

Squall damage: 150 (+15% AP) >>> 125 (+10% AP)

The Collector

AD decreased: 60 >>> 50

Cost decreased: 3400 >>> 2950

Thornmail

Armor decreased: 80 >>> 75

Thorns damage decreased: 15 (+15% bonus armor) >>> 20 (+10% bonus armor)

Yun Tal Wildarrows

AD decreased: 65 >>> 60

Bleed damage decreased: 70 >>> 60

Cost decreased: 3200 >>> 2950

Runes

Grasp of the Undying

Heal adjusted: 3 (+1.2% Max HP) >>> 1.3% Max HP

Max HP per stack: 7 melee/4 ranged >>> 5 melee/3 ranged

Nimbus Cloak