League of Legends patch 14.20 early notes: Yone & Yasuo buffs, mage item nerfs & more

League of Legends patch 14.20 early notes: Yone & Yasuo buffs, mage item nerfs & moreRiot Games
League of Legends patch 14.20 is a follow-up to one of the biggest LoL updates of all time in terms of changes, with over 100 items getting changed around in some way, shape, or form. As Worlds 2024 rages on, LoL continues to change.
This patch isn’t nearly as substantial as the last one, merely slotting in some buffs and nerfs to adjust certain champions and items to get things more in line after 14.19. Make no mistake, though, this patch is by no means small.
A ton of champions are seeing some small buffs and nerfs, along with some big nerfs to a couple items and Grasp of the Undying, knocking the rune down a peg. Bear in mind these are preview patch notes and are subject to change before release.
Here are the early patch notes for League of Legends patch 14.20:
LoL patch 14.20 early notes
Champions
Aphelios
Base Stats:
- Base HP up: 580 >>> 600
Passive: The Hitman and the Seer
- Bonus AD per rank increased: 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 >>> 5/10/15/20/25/30
Caitlyn
Base Stats:
- Attack speed ratio increased: 0.61 >>> 0.625
Q: Piltover Peacemaker
- Secondary target damage increased: 50% >>> 60%
Corki
Q: Phosphorus Bomb
- Mana cost adjusted: 80 >>> 60/65/70/75/80
W: Valkyrie
- 150% bonus AD scaling added
E: Gatling Gun
- Mana cost adjusted: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
Dr Mundo
E: Blunt Force Trauma
- Max HP into bonus AD: 2-3.4% >>> 2-3%
Jhin
Base Stats:
- AD growth per level decreased: 4.7 >>> 4.4
R: Curtain Call
- Base damage decreased: 64/154/244 >>> 64/128/192
Lee Sin
Base Stats:
- Base AD increased: 66 >>> 69 (nice)
Mordekaiser
Q: Obliterate
- Isolation damage bonus: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 30/35/40/45/50%
Pantheon
W: Shield Vault
- Max HP damage increased: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% >>> 6/6.5/7/7.5/8%
Poppy
Passive: Iron Ambassador
- Cooldown increased: 13/10/7 >>> 16/12/8
Q: Hammer Shock
- Monster damage cap increased: 30/60/90/120/150 >>> 50/80/110/140/170
Riven
Q: Broken Wings
- Damage increased: 15/35/55/75/95 (+50/55/60/65/70% total AD) >>> 45/75/105/135/165 (+65/70/75/80/85% bonus AD)
Shyvana
W: Burnout
- Movement speed AP scaling decreased: 12% >>> 10%
E: Flame Breath
- Ult form ground DPS decreased: 60-120 >>> 40-100
R: Dragon’s Descent
- AP ratio decreased: 130% >>> 80%
Singed
Base Stats:
- Armor growth per level: 4.7 >>> 4.2
Skarner
Passive: Threads of Vibration
- Max HP damage adjusted: 5-11% >>> 5-9%
E: Ixtal’s Impact
- Max HP % scaling decreased: 8% >>> 6%
Tryndamere
Base Stats:
- Attack speed ratio increased: 0.67 >>> 0.694
- Armor growth per level increased: 4.3 >>> 4.8
Udyr
Q: Wilding Claw
- Awakened bonus monster damage decreased: 20 >>> 15
E: Blazing Stampede
- Movement speed decreased: 30/37/44/51/58/65% >>> 25/31/37/43/49/55%
Veigar
W: Dark Matter
- AP scaling decreased: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 60/70/80/90/100
Yasuo
Q: Steel Tempest
- Crit damage increased: 80% >>> 90%
R: Last Breath
- Bonus armor pen on crit increased: 50% >>> 60%
Yone
Q: Mortal Steel
- Crit damage increased: 80% >>> 90%
Items
Fated Ashes
- Monster DPS decreased: 25 >>> 20
Liandry’s Torment
- Monster DPS cap decreased: 50 >>> 40
Luden’s Companion
- Fire damage increased: 60% +4% AP >>> 75 +5% AP
- Repeat damage decreased: 50% >>> 20%
- Max single target damage: 210 + 14% AP >>> 150 + 10% AP
Statikk Shiv
- Attack speed decreased: 40% >>> 35%
Stormsurge
- AP decreased: 95 >>> 90
- Squall damage: 150 (+15% AP) >>> 125 (+10% AP)
The Collector
- AD decreased: 60 >>> 50
- Cost decreased: 3400 >>> 2950
Thornmail
- Armor decreased: 80 >>> 75
- Thorns damage decreased: 15 (+15% bonus armor) >>> 20 (+10% bonus armor)
Yun Tal Wildarrows
- AD decreased: 65 >>> 60
- Bleed damage decreased: 70 >>> 60
- Cost decreased: 3200 >>> 2950
Runes
Grasp of the Undying
- Heal adjusted: 3 (+1.2% Max HP) >>> 1.3% Max HP
- Max HP per stack: 7 melee/4 ranged >>> 5 melee/3 ranged
Nimbus Cloak
- Movespeed increased: 12-35% >>> 14-40%