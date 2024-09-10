League of Legends patch 14.19 early notes: Dozens of item nerfs, Lethal Tempo returns, more

League of Legends patch 14.19 early notes: Dozens of item nerfs, Lethal Tempo returns, moreRiot Games
League of Legends patch 14.19 is bringing a number of sweeping changes to the game, as explained by the LoL devs before patch 14.18 even hit live servers. While there aren’t many static numbers yet, the devs have given us an idea of what they’re changing around going into 2025.
From a number of new pings (ones that’ll hopefully have a longer shelf life than the bait ping) to banners announcing when objectives spawn, the experience of playing the game will be much different.
Additionally, the devs have confirmed that almost every Legendary item in the game is having its stats pared back in a number of ways, with the goal being to make all of these items weaker across the board.
Here’s everything we know about LoL patch 14.19 so far:
What’s Changing in League of Legends patch 14.19?
As Riot ramps up for Season 2025’s pre-season, there are a lot of system-wide changes going on. And, while there aren’t static numbers behind these changes just yet, the dev team has outlined some of what we’ll be seeing in terms of wide, sweeping changes.
Global Item Nerfs
The LoL dev team claims that almost every Legendary item will be receiving a nerf that makes it 5-15% less effective in terms of how statistically efficient it is. Their aim is to reduce snowball potential and make champions’ abilities stand out more than just the items they’re using.
They’ve justified this change by claiming that players are much better at farming now than they were in years passed, making it so that the game’s pace accelerates much more rapidly than they’d like at all stages. Rather than making it so players earn less gold, that gold is just a bit less effective than it was before.
Item Queuing
Players will now have the ability to assign an item to their queue, showing them how much gold they’ll need to get to it. There will also be a “One Click purchase” that’ll give you as many components as you can afford toward that big purchase without having to find them in the shop.
Additionally, players will now get alerted when they leave base without an item in their inventory, prompting them to go back to base and get to their lane with the right items in hand.
Ping Changes
Players will get notifications for anything from using potions to low health to objectives spawning on the map. Additionally, map pings will fly out if a teammate is getting invaded in the jungle, and a “My Bad” ping has been added to communicate to teammates that you know you made a mistake.
LoL patch 14.19 early patch notes
Note: The full list of item changes is being grabbed from the PBE in real-time, and there are dozens of changes. We’ll be updating it as changes are discovered.
Items
Abyssal Mask
- MR reduced: 50 >>> 45
- Ability haste increased: 10 >>> 15
- Cost increased: 2500 >>> 2650
Archangel’s Staff/Seraph’s Embrace
- Ability power reduced: 80 >>> 70
- Seraph base shield reduced: 50 >>> 200
Ardent Censer
- AP reduced: 50 >>> 45
- Movement speed reduced: 8% >>> 4%
- Heal and shield power increased: 8% >>> 10%
- Cost reduced: 2300 >>> 2200
Axiom Arc
- Ability haste reduced: 25 >>> 20
- Passive lethality ratio reduced: 3% >>> 1.5%
- Base passive cooldown refund increased: 10% >>> 15%
Banshee’s Veil
- AP reduced: 120 >>> 105
- MR reduced: 50 >>> 40
- Cost reduced: 3100 >>> 3000
- Passive cooldown increased: 30 >>> 40 seconds
Black Cleaver
- AD reduced: 55 >>> 40
- Item Recipe updated:
- Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Pickaxe
- Ruby >>> Kindlegem
Blackfire Torch
- AP reduced: 90 >>> 80
- Ability Haste reduced: 25 >>> 20
- Base DoT increased: 15 >>> 20
- AP scaling on DoT reduced: 3% >>> 2%
Blade of the Ruined King
- AD reduced: 50 >>> 40
Bloodthirster
- Passive shield increased: 165-315 >>> 180-380
Chempunk Chainsword
- AD decreased: 55 >>> 45
- HP increased: 250 >>> 450
- Cost increased: 2800 >>> 3100
- Item Recipe Changed:
- Ruby >>> Giant’s Belt
Cosmic Drive
- AP reduced: 80 >>> 70
- Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%
- Passive movement speed reduced: 40-60 >>> 20
Cryptbloom
- AP reduced: 70 >>> 60
- Base heal increased: 50 >>> 100
Dawncore
- AP decreased: 60 >>> 45
- Cost decreased: 2700 >>> 2450
Dead Man’s Plate
- HP increased: 300 >>> 350
- Armor increased: 45 >>> 55
- Movement speed: 5% >>> 4%
Death’s Dance
- 3200 >>> 3300
Eclipse
- Cost increased: 2800 >>> 2900
- Removed max health bonus damage on passive
Echoes of Helia
- AP reduced: 40 >>> 35
- Heal per shard reduced: 75 >>> 65
- Damage per shard: 60 >>> 50
Edge of Night
- Cost: 2800 >>> 3000
Essence Reaver
- Ability Haste reduced: 25 >>> 15
- AD reduced: 70 >>> 60
Experimental Hexplate
- HP increased: 300 >>> 450
- AD reduced: 55 >>> 40
- Attack speed reduced: 25% >>> 20%
- Item Recipe changed:
- Hearthbound Axe >>> Phage + Dagger
Force of Nature
- Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%
- Passive movement speed reduced: 10% >>> 6%
Frozen Heart
- Armor increased: 65 >>> 75
- Rock Solid passive removed
Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- AP reduced: 35 >>> 30
- AD reduced: 35 >>> 30
Heartsteel
- Health regen reduced: 200% base >>> 100% base
- Item Recipe changed:
- Ruby Crystal >>> Giant’s Belt
Hextech Rocketbelt
- HP reduced: 400 >>> 350
- AP reduced: 70 >>> 60
Hollow Radiance
- HP reduced: 450 >>> 400
- Base passive DoT increased: 10 >>> 15
- DoT bonus HP ratio decreased: 1.75% >>> 1%
- Monster bonus damage increased: 100% >>> 125%
Horizon Focus
- Ability Haste increased: 20 >>> 25
- AP reduced: 90 >>> 75
- Item Recipe
- Hextech Alternator >>> Fiendish Codex + Amplifying Tome
Hubris
- Ability Haste: 15 >>> 10
Hullbreaker
- HP increased: 350 >>> 500
- Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%
- AD reduced: 65 >>> 40
- Melee passive bonus damage to structures: 140% >>> 150%
- Max HP passive damage scaling: 3.5% >>> 4%
- Cost reduced: 3000 >>> 2900
- Item Recipe changed:
- Rectrix >>> Winged Moonplate
Iceborn Gauntlet
- Sheen bAD ratio increased: 100% >>> 150%
- Base slow increased: 15% >>> 30%
- Slow HP ratio removed
- Cost: 2600 >>> 2900
Imperial Mandate
- Cost reduced: 2300 >>> 2250
- Movement speed removed
Infinity Edge
- AD reduced: 80 >>> 70
- Cost increased: 3400 >>> 3600
Jak’Sho
- HP increased: 300 >>> 350
- Armor decreased: 50 >>> 45
- MR decreased: 50 >>> 45
- Item Recipe changed:
- Ruby Crystal >>> Giant’s Belt
Kaenic Rookern
- Shield HP ratio decreased: 18% >>> 15%
- HP regen decreased: 150% base >>> 100%
Knight’s Vow
- Cost increased: 2200 >>> 3200
Kraken Slayer
- Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%
- AD reduced: 50 >>> 45
- Passive base damage adjusted: 140-310 >>> 150-200
Liandry’s Torment
- AP reduced: 90 >>> 70
Lich Bane
- Ability Haste reduced: 15 >>> 10
- Movement speed reduced: 8% >>> 4%
- AP increased: 100 >>> 115
- Sheen proc AP ratio reduced: 45% >>> 40%
- Item Recipe changed:
- Hextech Alternator >>> Needlessly Large Rod
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Armor and MR decreased: 30 >>> 25
Lord Dominik’s Regards
- AD decreased: 45 >>> 35
Luden’s Companion
- Ability Haste decreased: 20 >>> 10
Malignance
- Ability Haste decreased: 25 >>> 15
- Ability power increased: 80 >>> 85
- Item Recipe changed:
- Fiendish Codex >>> Blasting Wand
Manamune/Muramana
- AD reduced: 35 >>> 30
- On-hit damage: 1.5% total mana >>> 1% total mana
- Muramana ability damage mana scaling increased: 3.5% melee/2.7% ranged >>> 4% melee/2% ranged
- Ability damage no longer scales with AD
Maw of Malmortius
- AD reduced: 70 >>> 60
- Shield bonus AD ratio: 225% >>> 150%
Mercurial Scimitar
- MR reduced: 50 >>> 40
- Cost reduced: 3300 >>> 3200
Moonstone Renewer
- HP reduced: 250 >>> 200
- AP reduced: 30 >>> 25
- Ally bonus healing reduced: 40% >>> 30%
- All bonus shielding: 45% >>> 35%
Morellonomicon
- AP reduced: 90 >>> 75
- Now has 350 HP
- Cost increased: 2200 >>> 2950
- Item Recipe changed:
- Fiendish Codex >>> Blasting Wand
- Kindlegem added
Mortal Reminder
- Armor pen reduced: 35% >>> 30%
- Cost increased: 3000 >>> 3200
Nashor’s Tooth
- AP reduced: 90 >>> 80
- AP ratio reduced: 20% >>> 15%
Navori Flickerblade
- Movement speed reduced: 7% >>> 4%
- Cost increased: 2600 >>> 2650
Opportunity
- Movement speed decreased: 5% >>> 4%
- AD decreased: 55 >>> 50
- Lethality decreased: 18 >>> 15
- Passive lethality adjusted: 5-10 >>> 10
Overlord’s Bloodmail
- HP increased: 500 >>> 550
- AD decreased: 40 >>> 30
Phantom Dancer
- Movement speed reduced: 12% >>> 8%
- Cost increased: 2600 >>> 2650
Profane Hydra
- Ability Haste reduced: 20 >>> 15
- Cleave AD ratio reduced: 50% melee/40% ranged >>> 25% melee/20% ranged
- Active AD ratio reduced: 100%, increased to 130% if -50% HP >>> 80%
Rabadon’s Deathcap
- AP reduced: 140 >>> 130
- Passive AP: 35% >>> 30%
Rapid Firecannon
- Movement speed reduced: 7% >>> 4%
- Passive damage on-hit: 60 >>> 40
- Cost increased: 2600 >>> 2650
Ravenous Hydra
- Ability Haste reduced: 20 >>> 15
- AD reduced: 70 >>> 65
- Active AD ratio reduced: 100% >>> 80%
- Active livesteal effectiveness increased: 100% >>> 150%
Redemption
- Healing/shielding power reduced: 15% >>> 10%
Riftmaker
- AP decreased: 80 >>> 70
- Number of passive stacks reduced: 5 >>> 4
Rod of Ages
- HP per stack decreased: 20 >>> 10
- AP per stack decreased: 4 >>> 3
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Cost increased: 2600 >>> 2650
- Movement speed decreased: 7% >>> 4%
Rylai’s Crystal Scepter
- AP reduced: 75 >>> 70
Serylda’s Grudge
- Ability Haste increased: 15 >>> 20
- Armor pen adjusted: 25% +11% lethality >>> 30%
- Lethality removed
- Item Recipe changed:
- Brutalizer >>> Caulfield’s Warhammer
Shadowflame
- AP reduced: 115 >>> 110
- Passive DoT bonus damage reduced: 125% >>> 120%
Shurelya’s Battlesong
- Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%
Spear of Shojin
- HP increased: 300 >>> 450
- AD reduced: 55 >>> 45
- Basic ability Ability Haste: 15 >>> 25
- Ability Haste removed
- Item Recipe changed:
- Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Tunneler
- Kindlegem >>> Ruby Crystal
Spirit Visage
- HP reduced: 450 >>> 400
Staff of Flowing Water
- AP reduced: 40 >>> 35
- Healing/shielding power increased: 8% >>> 10%
- Passive AP increased: 30 >>> 45
- Passive movement speed decreased
- Cost reduced: 2300 >>> 2250
Statikk Shiv
- Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%
- AD reduced: 55 >>> 50
- Attack speed reduced: 45% >>> 40%
Sterak’s Gage:
- Base AD converted to bAD reduced: 50% >>> 45%
- Shield HP ratio reduced: 80% >>> 60%
Stormsurge
- Movement speed decreased: 5% >>> 4%
- Passive movement speed decreased: 30% >>> 25%
- Passive base damage increased: 140 >>> 150
- Passive AP scaling: 20% >>> 15%
Stridebreaker
- AD decreased: 50 >>> 40
- Attack speed decreased: 30% >>> 25%
- Passive movement speed removed
Sundered Sky
- Ability Haste decreased: 15 >>> 10
- HP reduced: 450 >>> 400
- AD decreased: 45 >>> 40
- Passive proc healing base AD ratio: 120% >>> 100%
- Item Recipe changed:
- Ruby Crystal added
Sunfire Aegis
- Passive base damage per second increased: 15 >>> 20
- Passive damage Max HP scaling decreased: 1.75% >>> 1%
- Passive bonus minion damage increased: 125% >>> 150%
- Passive bonus monster damage: 100% >>> 150%
- Passive bonus damage per auto attack stack removed
Terminus
- AD reduced: 35 >>> 30
The Collector
- Lethality reduced: 12 >>> 10
- Cost increased: 3200 >>> 3400
Thornmail
- HP removed
- Armor increased: 70 >>> 100
- Base passive damage on hit: 10 >>> 15
- Passive damage armor scaling: 25% >>> 15%
- Cost reduced: 2700 >>> 2450
- Item Recipe changed
- Giant’s Belt >>> Chain Vest
Runes
Lethal Tempo
Lethal Tempo is returning, but not in the same way it existed before. Instead, it’ll make attacks deal bonus damage on hit once you get to max stacks rather than pushing you above and beyond the attack speed cap.
- Attacking an enemy champion grants you 5% melee/4% ranged attack speed for 6 seconds, up to 6 stacks. At max stacks, attacks deal 9-30 melee/6-24 ranged bonus damage, increased by 1% per 1% bonus attack speed.
Biscuit Delivery
- Biscuit Delivery will no longer give mana regen or max mana, they’ve give bonus health and healing instead
That’s everything we know about patch 14.19 for now! We’ll update as more information comes to light.