League of Legends patch 14.19 early notes: Dozens of item nerfs, Lethal Tempo returns, more

League of Legends patch 14.19 is bringing a number of sweeping changes to the game, as explained by the LoL devs before patch 14.18 even hit live servers. While there aren’t many static numbers yet, the devs have given us an idea of what they’re changing around going into 2025.

From a number of new pings (ones that’ll hopefully have a longer shelf life than the bait ping) to banners announcing when objectives spawn, the experience of playing the game will be much different.

Additionally, the devs have confirmed that almost every Legendary item in the game is having its stats pared back in a number of ways, with the goal being to make all of these items weaker across the board.

Here’s everything we know about LoL patch 14.19 so far:

What’s Changing in League of Legends patch 14.19?

As Riot ramps up for Season 2025’s pre-season, there are a lot of system-wide changes going on. And, while there aren’t static numbers behind these changes just yet, the dev team has outlined some of what we’ll be seeing in terms of wide, sweeping changes.

Global Item Nerfs

The LoL dev team claims that almost every Legendary item will be receiving a nerf that makes it 5-15% less effective in terms of how statistically efficient it is. Their aim is to reduce snowball potential and make champions’ abilities stand out more than just the items they’re using.

They’ve justified this change by claiming that players are much better at farming now than they were in years passed, making it so that the game’s pace accelerates much more rapidly than they’d like at all stages. Rather than making it so players earn less gold, that gold is just a bit less effective than it was before.

Item Queuing

Players will now have the ability to assign an item to their queue, showing them how much gold they’ll need to get to it. There will also be a “One Click purchase” that’ll give you as many components as you can afford toward that big purchase without having to find them in the shop.

Additionally, players will now get alerted when they leave base without an item in their inventory, prompting them to go back to base and get to their lane with the right items in hand.

Ping Changes

Players will get notifications for anything from using potions to low health to objectives spawning on the map. Additionally, map pings will fly out if a teammate is getting invaded in the jungle, and a “My Bad” ping has been added to communicate to teammates that you know you made a mistake.

LoL patch 14.19 early patch notes

Note: The full list of item changes is being grabbed from the PBE in real-time, and there are dozens of changes. We’ll be updating it as changes are discovered.

Items

Abyssal Mask

MR reduced: 50 >>> 45

Ability haste increased: 10 >>> 15

Cost increased: 2500 >>> 2650

Archangel’s Staff/Seraph’s Embrace

Ability power reduced: 80 >>> 70

Seraph base shield reduced: 50 >>> 200

Ardent Censer

AP reduced: 50 >>> 45

Movement speed reduced: 8% >>> 4%

Heal and shield power increased: 8% >>> 10%

Cost reduced: 2300 >>> 2200

Axiom Arc

Ability haste reduced: 25 >>> 20

Passive lethality ratio reduced: 3% >>> 1.5%

Base passive cooldown refund increased: 10% >>> 15%

Banshee’s Veil

AP reduced: 120 >>> 105

MR reduced: 50 >>> 40

Cost reduced: 3100 >>> 3000

Passive cooldown increased: 30 >>> 40 seconds

Black Cleaver

AD reduced: 55 >>> 40

Item Recipe updated: Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Pickaxe Ruby >>> Kindlegem



Blackfire Torch

AP reduced: 90 >>> 80

Ability Haste reduced: 25 >>> 20

Base DoT increased: 15 >>> 20

AP scaling on DoT reduced: 3% >>> 2%

Blade of the Ruined King

AD reduced: 50 >>> 40

Bloodthirster

Passive shield increased: 165-315 >>> 180-380

Chempunk Chainsword

AD decreased: 55 >>> 45

HP increased: 250 >>> 450

Cost increased: 2800 >>> 3100

Item Recipe Changed: Ruby >>> Giant’s Belt



Cosmic Drive

AP reduced: 80 >>> 70

Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%

Passive movement speed reduced: 40-60 >>> 20

Cryptbloom

AP reduced: 70 >>> 60

Base heal increased: 50 >>> 100

Dawncore

AP decreased: 60 >>> 45

Cost decreased: 2700 >>> 2450

Dead Man’s Plate

HP increased: 300 >>> 350

Armor increased: 45 >>> 55

Movement speed: 5% >>> 4%

Death’s Dance

3200 >>> 3300

Eclipse

Cost increased: 2800 >>> 2900

Removed max health bonus damage on passive

Echoes of Helia

AP reduced: 40 >>> 35

Heal per shard reduced: 75 >>> 65

Damage per shard: 60 >>> 50

Edge of Night

Cost: 2800 >>> 3000

Essence Reaver

Ability Haste reduced: 25 >>> 15

AD reduced: 70 >>> 60

Experimental Hexplate

HP increased: 300 >>> 450

AD reduced: 55 >>> 40

Attack speed reduced: 25% >>> 20%

Item Recipe changed: Hearthbound Axe >>> Phage + Dagger



Force of Nature

Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%

Passive movement speed reduced: 10% >>> 6%

Frozen Heart

Armor increased: 65 >>> 75

Rock Solid passive removed

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

AP reduced: 35 >>> 30

AD reduced: 35 >>> 30

Heartsteel

Health regen reduced: 200% base >>> 100% base

Item Recipe changed: Ruby Crystal >>> Giant’s Belt



Hextech Rocketbelt

HP reduced: 400 >>> 350

AP reduced: 70 >>> 60

Hollow Radiance

HP reduced: 450 >>> 400

Base passive DoT increased: 10 >>> 15

DoT bonus HP ratio decreased: 1.75% >>> 1%

Monster bonus damage increased: 100% >>> 125%

Horizon Focus

Ability Haste increased: 20 >>> 25

AP reduced: 90 >>> 75

Item Recipe Hextech Alternator >>> Fiendish Codex + Amplifying Tome



Hubris

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 10

Hullbreaker

HP increased: 350 >>> 500

Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%

AD reduced: 65 >>> 40

Melee passive bonus damage to structures: 140% >>> 150%

Max HP passive damage scaling: 3.5% >>> 4%

Cost reduced: 3000 >>> 2900

Item Recipe changed: Rectrix >>> Winged Moonplate



Iceborn Gauntlet

Sheen bAD ratio increased: 100% >>> 150%

Base slow increased: 15% >>> 30%

Slow HP ratio removed

Cost: 2600 >>> 2900

Cost reduced: 2300 >>> 2250

Movement speed removed

Infinity Edge

AD reduced: 80 >>> 70

Cost increased: 3400 >>> 3600

Jak’Sho

HP increased: 300 >>> 350

Armor decreased: 50 >>> 45

MR decreased: 50 >>> 45

Item Recipe changed: Ruby Crystal >>> Giant’s Belt



Kaenic Rookern

Shield HP ratio decreased: 18% >>> 15%

HP regen decreased: 150% base >>> 100%

Knight’s Vow

Cost increased: 2200 >>> 3200

Kraken Slayer

Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%

AD reduced: 50 >>> 45

Passive base damage adjusted: 140-310 >>> 150-200

Liandry’s Torment

AP reduced: 90 >>> 70

Lich Bane

Ability Haste reduced: 15 >>> 10

Movement speed reduced: 8% >>> 4%

AP increased: 100 >>> 115

Sheen proc AP ratio reduced: 45% >>> 40%

Item Recipe changed: Hextech Alternator >>> Needlessly Large Rod



Locket of the Iron Solari

Armor and MR decreased: 30 >>> 25

Lord Dominik’s Regards

AD decreased: 45 >>> 35

Luden’s Companion

Ability Haste decreased: 20 >>> 10

Malignance

Ability Haste decreased: 25 >>> 15

Ability power increased: 80 >>> 85

Item Recipe changed: Fiendish Codex >>> Blasting Wand



Manamune/Muramana

AD reduced: 35 >>> 30

On-hit damage: 1.5% total mana >>> 1% total mana

Muramana ability damage mana scaling increased: 3.5% melee/2.7% ranged >>> 4% melee/2% ranged

Ability damage no longer scales with AD

Maw of Malmortius

AD reduced: 70 >>> 60

Shield bonus AD ratio: 225% >>> 150%

Mercurial Scimitar

MR reduced: 50 >>> 40

Cost reduced: 3300 >>> 3200

Moonstone Renewer

HP reduced: 250 >>> 200

AP reduced: 30 >>> 25

Ally bonus healing reduced: 40% >>> 30%

All bonus shielding: 45% >>> 35%

Morellonomicon

AP reduced: 90 >>> 75

Now has 350 HP

Cost increased: 2200 >>> 2950

Item Recipe changed: Fiendish Codex >>> Blasting Wand Kindlegem added



Mortal Reminder

Armor pen reduced: 35% >>> 30%

Cost increased: 3000 >>> 3200

Nashor’s Tooth

AP reduced: 90 >>> 80

AP ratio reduced: 20% >>> 15%

Navori Flickerblade

Movement speed reduced: 7% >>> 4%

Cost increased: 2600 >>> 2650

Opportunity

Movement speed decreased: 5% >>> 4%

AD decreased: 55 >>> 50

Lethality decreased: 18 >>> 15

Passive lethality adjusted: 5-10 >>> 10

Overlord’s Bloodmail

HP increased: 500 >>> 550

AD decreased: 40 >>> 30

Phantom Dancer

Movement speed reduced: 12% >>> 8%

Cost increased: 2600 >>> 2650

Profane Hydra

Ability Haste reduced: 20 >>> 15

Cleave AD ratio reduced: 50% melee/40% ranged >>> 25% melee/20% ranged

Active AD ratio reduced: 100%, increased to 130% if -50% HP >>> 80%

Rabadon’s Deathcap

AP reduced: 140 >>> 130

Passive AP: 35% >>> 30%

Rapid Firecannon

Movement speed reduced: 7% >>> 4%

Passive damage on-hit: 60 >>> 40

Cost increased: 2600 >>> 2650

Ravenous Hydra

Ability Haste reduced: 20 >>> 15

AD reduced: 70 >>> 65

Active AD ratio reduced: 100% >>> 80%

Active livesteal effectiveness increased: 100% >>> 150%

Redemption

Healing/shielding power reduced: 15% >>> 10%

Riftmaker

AP decreased: 80 >>> 70

Number of passive stacks reduced: 5 >>> 4

Rod of Ages

HP per stack decreased: 20 >>> 10

AP per stack decreased: 4 >>> 3

Runaan’s Hurricane

Cost increased: 2600 >>> 2650

Movement speed decreased: 7% >>> 4%

Rylai’s Crystal Scepter

AP reduced: 75 >>> 70

Serylda’s Grudge

Ability Haste increased: 15 >>> 20

Armor pen adjusted: 25% +11% lethality >>> 30%

Lethality removed

Item Recipe changed: Brutalizer >>> Caulfield’s Warhammer



Shadowflame

AP reduced: 115 >>> 110

Passive DoT bonus damage reduced: 125% >>> 120%

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%

Spear of Shojin

HP increased: 300 >>> 450

AD reduced: 55 >>> 45

Basic ability Ability Haste: 15 >>> 25

Ability Haste removed

Item Recipe changed: Caulfield’s Warhammer >>> Tunneler Kindlegem >>> Ruby Crystal



Spirit Visage

HP reduced: 450 >>> 400

Staff of Flowing Water

AP reduced: 40 >>> 35

Healing/shielding power increased: 8% >>> 10%

Passive AP increased: 30 >>> 45

Passive movement speed decreased

Cost reduced: 2300 >>> 2250

Statikk Shiv

Movement speed reduced: 5% >>> 4%

AD reduced: 55 >>> 50

Attack speed reduced: 45% >>> 40%

Sterak’s Gage:

Base AD converted to bAD reduced: 50% >>> 45%

Shield HP ratio reduced: 80% >>> 60%

Stormsurge

Movement speed decreased: 5% >>> 4%

Passive movement speed decreased: 30% >>> 25%

Passive base damage increased: 140 >>> 150

Passive AP scaling: 20% >>> 15%

Stridebreaker

AD decreased: 50 >>> 40

Attack speed decreased: 30% >>> 25%

Passive movement speed removed

Sundered Sky

Ability Haste decreased: 15 >>> 10

HP reduced: 450 >>> 400

AD decreased: 45 >>> 40

Passive proc healing base AD ratio: 120% >>> 100%

Item Recipe changed: Ruby Crystal added



Sunfire Aegis

Passive base damage per second increased: 15 >>> 20

Passive damage Max HP scaling decreased: 1.75% >>> 1%

Passive bonus minion damage increased: 125% >>> 150%

Passive bonus monster damage: 100% >>> 150%

Passive bonus damage per auto attack stack removed

Terminus

AD reduced: 35 >>> 30

The Collector

Lethality reduced: 12 >>> 10

Cost increased: 3200 >>> 3400

Thornmail

HP removed

Armor increased: 70 >>> 100

Base passive damage on hit: 10 >>> 15

Passive damage armor scaling: 25% >>> 15%

Cost reduced: 2700 >>> 2450

Item Recipe changed Giant’s Belt >>> Chain Vest



Runes

Lethal Tempo

Lethal Tempo is returning, but not in the same way it existed before. Instead, it’ll make attacks deal bonus damage on hit once you get to max stacks rather than pushing you above and beyond the attack speed cap.

Attacking an enemy champion grants you 5% melee/4% ranged attack speed for 6 seconds, up to 6 stacks. At max stacks, attacks deal 9-30 melee/6-24 ranged bonus damage, increased by 1% per 1% bonus attack speed.

Biscuit Delivery

Biscuit Delivery will no longer give mana regen or max mana, they’ve give bonus health and healing instead

That’s everything we know about patch 14.19 for now! We’ll update as more information comes to light.