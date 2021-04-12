What are Shadow Items in TFT Set 5? New Reckoning mechanic - Dexerto

The TFT Set 5 mechanic has been announced: Shadow Items. The cursed items are a spin on your regular builds, giving you a huge boost if played correctly. Here’s all the Shadow items in TFT, and how you can maximize their potential.
We’ve had Elemental Hexes, Galaxies, and Chosens. Now, in TFT Set 5, we’re going to have Shadow Items.
The mechanic coming to TFT Reckoning has practically doubled the item pool in Riot’s League of Legends-inspired autobattler. Every item has a Shadow clone, but some are better than others.
To help you wrap your head around the Shadow Items mechanic we’ve got everything you need to know right here. From how you can get Shadow Items, to what each item does, be sure to keep this piece open when you jump into TFT Reckoning for the first time so you don’t get lost!
What are Shadow Items in TFT Set 5?
Shadow Items in TFT are variants on the ones you already know and love. The spooky new items allow players to min-max their builds, often offering a big benefit with a downside to counteract it.
For example, Cursed Infinity Edge gives you bonus critical strike damage, but every time you crit you take 5% of your maximum health as true damage. Dark Shroud of Stillness increases the max mana of everyone — not just enemies — for their first cast in a line.
Some of the Shadow Items are better than others. Evil Giant Slayer, for example, is an amped up version of The Collector from Set 4.5, executing enemies under 10% health and scaling up based on max health.
To make a Shadow Item, you’ll need to combine one Shadow component with another component (Shadow or Regular — but try not to waste your Shadow components by doubling up).
You’ll have to build the right items that fit your champion to really min-max your builds. A good cursed item can be the difference between getting a Top 4, or even a win.
How to get Shadow Items in TFT Set 5
You can get Shadow Items in two ways in TFT: Off the carousel, or in the new Armory. You cannot get them off of PvE rounds.
Shadow Items have a chance of appearing on the carousel; either as components in early stages of the game, or full items as time goes on.
You can also pick and choose the item you want in the Armory. At 2-2, 3-2, and 4-2, you’ll have a selection of two to four items to pick from. These items are usually split 50-50 between Shadow and regular items. Pick wisely, and think about what’ll work best for your team!
Players can expect to get two to four Shadow components in any given game, although you can maybe highroll a few more!
List of all Shadow Items in TFT Set 5
One or both of your components must be a Shadow component to make a Shadow item.
|Name
|Components
|Ability
|Cursed Infinity Edge
|Glove + Sword
|Grants 75% Critical Strike Chance (including components). Each point of Critical Strike Chance above 100% becomes +1% Critical Strike Damage.
The wearer also gains 25% critical strike damage.
Each time the wearer crits, they deal 5% of their maximum HP to themselves as true damage.
|Dark Shroud of Stillness
|Glove + Chain
|When combat begins, shoots a beam straight ahead of and behind them that delays affected enemies’ and allies’ first spellcast, increasing their max Mana by 50% until they cast.
|Cursed Thief’s Glove
|Glove + Glove
|At the beginning of each planning phase, the wearer equips 2 temporary items. These Items are always full shadow items.
|Explosive Trap Claw
|Glove + Belt
|Blocks the first enemy spell that hits the wearer, then teleports them to the spell’s caster, and causes both units to start targeting eachother. They deal 20% increased damage to eachother.
|Evil Quicksilver
|Glove + Cloak
|The wearer is immune to crowd control, but has 25% less max health.
|Final Whisper
|Glove + Bow
|When the wearer inflicts a critical hit, the target’s Armor and Magic Resist is reduced by 70% for 2 seconds. The wearer’s Armor and Magic Resist are also permanently reduced by 70%.
|Poisoned Gauntlet
|Glove + Rod
|The holder’s spells can inflict critical hits. Gain 40% Critical Strike Damage and 25% Critical Strike Chance, but when the wearer casts they lose 20% of the maximum Health.
|Hand of Vengeance
|Glove + Tear
|The holder begins combat with two buffs:
After each takedown, if the holder has these buffs, they lose them; if they do not, they get both buffs again.
|Cursed Spear of Shojin
|Tear + Sword
|The holder’s basic attacks restore an additional 14 Mana on-hit. The holder deals 25% less damage.
|Frozen Dark Heart
|Tear + Chain
|All enemies within 2 Hex(es) have their Attack Speed reduced by 50%. Allies within 1 Hex(es) have their Attack Speed reduced by 50%. This does not affect the wearer.
|Lack of Redemption
|Tear + Belt
|The wearer radiates an aura to all allies on the board, and heals them for 15% of their missing Health every 5 seconds. Each time this happens, the wearer damages themselves for 10% of their current health as true damage.
|Chalice of Malice
|Tear + Cloak
|When combat begins, all allies within 1 hex in the same row gain 50 Spell Power for the rest of combat. The wearer loses 20 Spell Power.
|Evil Statikk Shiv
|Tear + Bow
|Every other Basic Attack from the wearer unleashes a chain lightning, dealing 65 magic damage to 4 enemies.
|Archdemon’s Staff
|Tear + Rod
|Each time the holder casts their spell, they gain maximum Health equal to 250% of their maximum Mana. The holder then heals for the maximum Health that was gained from that spellcast.
|Very Dark Blue Buff
|Tear + Tear
|After casting their spell, the wearer’s Mana is set to 10. If the wearer has less than 50% health, this is increased to 40.
|Cursed Hextech Gunblade
|Rod + Sword
|The holder’s spells heal the nearest ally with missing health for 50% of the damage dealt. This heal cannot effect the holder.
|Locket of the Dark Solari
|Rod + Chain
|The wearer and all allies within 2 hexes take 20% reduced damage, but gain 5 less mana per attack.
|Mor-evil-lonomicon
|Rod + Belt
|When the holder deals magic damage with their spell, the spell deals 50% less damage but they burn the target, dealing 100% of the target’s maximum Health as true damage over 25 seconds, and reducing healing by 50% for the duration of the burn.
|Ionic Dark-Spark
|Rod + Cloak
|Enemies and allies within 2 hex(es) are zapped when they cast an ability, taking magic damage scaling with their max Mana. Enemies take 200% of their max mana, and allies take 100% of their max mana. Whenever an ally or enemy is zapped, the wearer gains 5 Ability Power for the rest of combat.
|Guinsoo’s Evil Rageblade
|Rod + Bow
|Basic Attacks grant +8% bonus Attack Speed for the rest of combat, but the wearer is dealt 2% of their maximum Health each attack. The bonus Attack Speed can stack any number of times.
|Rabadon’s Cursed Deathcap
|Rod + Rod
|The holder gains 125% additional Spell Power. The holder receives a penalty of -25% Max Health.
|Cursed Deathblade
|Sword + Sword
|Contributing to a kill grants +15 Attack Damage for the remainder of combat. This effect can stack any number of times (starting at 3 stacks). The wearer receives a penalty of -25% max health.
|Guardian Fallen Angel
|Sword + Chain
|Prevents the wearer’s first death, placing them in stasis instead. After 2 seconds, they return with 100% Health and shed all negative effects. After this effect triggers, the wearer’s Attack Speed is reduced by 50%.
|Zeke’s Evil Herald
|Sword + Belt
|Riskthirster
|Sword + Cloak
|Basic Attacks heal the holder for 40% of the damage dealt. The holder takes 25% of their maximum Health in true damage at the beginning of combat. Each time the holder heals to 90% Health, they gain 40% Attack Speed for 3 seconds (does not stack).
|Evil Giant Slayer
|Sword + Bow
|The holder instantly executes enemies they damage who are below 10% Health. If the target has more than 1750 maximum Health, the execute threshold is increased to 25% Health.
|Titan’s Explosive Resolve
|Bow + Chain
|Whenever the wearer takes damage they gain a stack of Explosive Power for each point of premitigated damage taken. This effect can stack any number of times.
|Zz’Rot Dark Portal
|Bow + Belt
|When the wearer dies, a Construct with 500 Health arises to continue the fight. When it dies it deals 777 true damage to enemies within one hex.
|Runaan’s Evil Hurricane
|Bow + Cloak
|Basic Attacks fire bolts at 2 nearby enemies, dealing 60% of the wearer’s Attack Damage. These bolts can critically strike but do not apply on-hit effects.
|Eclipse Cape
|Belt + Chain
|Every 2 seconds, a random enemy within 3 hexes is burned for 25% of their maximum Health over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50%. The wearer is also burned for 4% of their maximum Health every second.
|Warmog’s Poison Armor
|Belt + Belt
|Grants 1500 bonus Health (including components), but the wearer loses 100 Health each second.
|Explosive Zephyr
|Belt + Cloak
|When combat begins, the wearer summons a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for 8 seconds. The wearer also banishes themselves for 3 seconds.
|Evil Gargoyle Stoneplate
|Chain + Cloak
|Every 2 seconds, the wearer heals themselves for 70 for each unit targeting them.
|Villain’s Bramble Vest
|Chain + Chain
|Negates bonus damage from incoming critical hits, and reduces the base damage of those attacks by 30%. On being hit by a Basic Attack, deal 80/100/150 magic damage to all nearby enemies (once every 2.5 seconds). The wearer also deals this magic damage to themselves.
|Dark Dragon’s Claw
|Cloak + Cloak
|The wearer cannot take more than 100 damage from a single instance of magic damage.
|Rapid Deathcannon
|Bow + Bow
|The holder gains +3 Hex Attack Range for 2 Attack(s). Takedowns refresh this bonus. The holder’s Basic Attacks no longer miss.
|Force of Darkness
|Spat + Spat
|Wearer’s team gains +2 maximum team size but the player’s Little Legends takes 100% extra damage.