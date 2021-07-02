What are Radiant Items in TFT? New Set 5.5 mechanic explained

TFT Set 5.5 isn’t just adding a couple of new touches to Reckoning, it’s completely overhauling its core mechanic ⁠— Shadow Items. They’ve been replaced by Radiant Items, which offer players an even better boost without any downsides. Here’s how they work.

TFT Reckoning tested a new item mechanic that vastly expanded the pool of pre-existing picks. However, Shadow Items didn’t quite land well with players, making the game too complex for casuals.

Riot are toning it back with a new approach called Radiant Items. The rare, ultra-powerful items could be the difference between a win and a bottom four. Here’s how they work, and a full list for you to look at while you grind TFT Set 5.5.

How are Radiant Items different from Shadow Items?

Radiant Items are vastly different from Shadow Items. Unlike their cursed predecessors, the new mechanic in Set 5.5 gives players insane buffs when they pick up one of these ultra-powerful items with no downside.

You can only get one Radiant item per game in a special armory at 3-6. You will get a random choice of five out of 32 ⁠— all of the fully completed items in the game. This still gives players agency to dictate where their comp goes, without all the negative strings attached.

Riot has designed the Radiant Items to try and keep them all viable. It’s not like Shadow where a few items will prevail in the meta.

The choice between the five you see will be hard, but this is intended to make players feel good about their picks, rather than leave you licking your wounds with underpowered options.

“We’ll be taking great care in making all Radiant Items feel viable, similar in power, yet still provide plenty of variance game to game,” the devs explained.

“By giving all players at the same time the option to select one of five Radiant Items while carefully balancing them against each other, Radiant Items make every game of TFT feel like a unique experience that brings memorable moments and clever team concoctions.”

All Radiant Items in TFT Set 5.5

You can find a full list of the Radiant Items below, with values set to go live on the PBE.

These may change before they hit live servers.