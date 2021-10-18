TFT Gizmos & Gadgets pass details: All rewards & missions in Set 6

TFT Set 6 ⁠— like all other expansions ⁠— is launching with a battle pass. The Gizmos & Gadgets pass will open up plenty of rewards for players just by playing the game. Thankfully, there are some missions to help you complete the grind in Set 6.

TFT Set 6 is arguably Riot’s most ambitious yet. From the truly unique roster of champions and traits, to the intricate Hextech Augments system, and finally co-op mode coming in the Double-Up Labs mode, there’s plenty to get excited about.

That means there’s a lot of TFT to play, with a pass to reward just that. If you want to get the most out of the Gizmos & Gadgets expansion, you’ll need to complete the pass. We’ve got all the details, including the missions and rewards on offer.

How much does the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets pass cost?

The exact cost of the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets pass is yet to be confirmed. However, it’s likely to follow the same two-tiered strategy as all previous sets.

The Pass+ Premium track should set you back around 1295RP, or $10 USD for mobile players. If you see yourself playing a lot of TFT Set 6 it’s worth the investment as you’ll earn upwards of 40 rewards including exclusive Little Legends, Arenas, Booms, and more.

However you can opt to run the free track which still has a few limited rewards. If you decide to change your mind and upgrade, you don’t have to start from square one ⁠— so if you see yourself potentially falling off the wagon, you can wait to buy the Pass+.

TFT Gizmos & Gadgets pass missions

The missions for TFT Set 6 haven’t been revealed either, but what we do know is they’ll likely force players to try out all the new additions rather than play one comp.

Expect to have to activate certain traits, buy specific Augments, and deal big amounts of damage with some units.

The missions will be worth a hefty amount of XP ⁠— in previous sets they’ve been around 15 levels worth ⁠— so if you do want to cap out your battle pass they are a must to complete.

TFT Gizmos & Gadgets pass rewards

We are still waiting on most of the rewards in the TFT Set 6 battle pass, but you can expect the usual array of Booms, Arenas, Little Legends, and more.

We do know one of them though, and that’s the Arcane Sprite which you will unlock by buying Pass+.

TFT Gizmos & Gadgets pass release & expiry date

The TFT Gizmos & Gadgets pass will launch on Set 6’s release come November 3.

It will be active for around three months until the Mid-Set update, so grind all the way through to February 2022 to make the most of it!