Every TFT Set 6 champion & trait added for Gizmos & Gadgets expansion

TFT Set 6, named Gizmos & Gadgets, is introducing 59 new champions and 28 new traits. There’s a lot to learn, but we’ve got all the info you need right here to wrap your head around all the TFT Set 6 champions and traits.

The latest Teamfight Tactics expansion has finally arrived. Reckoning is long gone, and TFT Set 6 now awaits players for the next six months.

Named Gizmos & Gadgets, it leans heavily into a Piltover and Zaun theme ⁠— perfectly timed around League of Legends TV show Arcane’s launch on Netflix.

It’s reflected in the diverse champion roster, featuring 59 new champions and a number of new traits. The amount might seem like a lot, but we’ve got all the details you need to master all the new TFT Set 6 champions and traits.

TFT Set 6 champions

59 new champions have been added to TFT Set 6 ⁠— one more than the usual package of 58.

Why’s that? Well, there’s a hidden champion in Veigar. He can only be found if you are playing 6 Yordles, and you hit three-star copies of all of them. If you do get him, he’s worth every last roll.

Most of the champions have been reimagined from previous sets (Fiora no longer has her W, finally). Be sure to read each champion description carefully before jumping in-game.

Akali

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Syndicate Assassin

Syndicate Assassin Ability ⁠— Perfect Execution: Akali dashes through the most enemies in a line, dealing 225/350/2000 magic damage and marking them for 7 seconds. When a marked target drops below 15/25/90% Health, Akali dashes again, dealing 225/350/2000 magic damage to enemies she passes through, and executes the marked target.

Blitzcrank

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Scrap Protector Bodyguard

Scrap Protector Bodyguard Ability ⁠— Rocket Grab: Blitzcrank pulls the farthest enemy, dealing 200/350/999 magic damage and stunning them for 2.5 seconds. His next attack after pulling knocks up for 1 second. Allies within range prefer attacking Blitzcrank’s target.

Braum

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Syndicate Bodyguard

Syndicate Bodyguard Ability ⁠— Vault Breaker: Braum slams his vault door into the ground, creating a fissure towards his target. Enemies within 2 hexes of Braum, and those struck by the fissure, are stunned for 2.5/3.5/7 seconds and take 100/125/1000 magic damage.

Caitlyn

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Enforcer Sniper

Enforcer Sniper Ability ⁠— Ace in the Hole: Caitlyn takes aim at the farthest enemy, firing a deadly bullet towards them that deals 800/1200/2000 magic damage to the first enemy it hits.

Camille

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Clockwork Challenger

Clockwork Challenger Ability ⁠— Defensive Sweep: Camille gains a shield blocking 300/400/600 damage over 4 seconds, then sweeps her leg, dealing 150/200/300 magic damage to enemies in a cone. While this shield holds, Camille’s attacks restore 30 Health.

Cho’Gath

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Mutant Colossus Bruiser

Mutant Colossus Bruiser Ability ⁠— Feast: Cho’Gath devours the lowest Health enemy within range, dealing 500/750/1500 magic damage. If this kills the target, Cho’Gath gains a stack of Feast, up to 6/12/999. Each stack of Feast grants 2% bonus Health and size permanently.

Darius

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Syndicate Bodyguard

Syndicate Bodyguard Ability ⁠— Decimate: Darius swings his axe in a circle, dealing 100/150/200 magic damage, then heals himself for 50/75/100 health for each enemy hit.

Dr. Mundo

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Chemtech Mutant Bruiser

Chemtech Mutant Bruiser Ability ⁠— Zap Dose: Dr. Mundo injects himself with “medicine”, restoring 20% of his maximum Health and becoming energized for 6 seconds. While energized, he restores an additional 65/75/200% of his maximum Health over the duration and deals 30/50/100 magic damage to a random nearby enemy. When the “medicine” expires, Dr. Mundo expels a burst of electricity that deals 20/25/30% of his current Health as magic damage to all enemies within 2 hexes.

Ekko

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Scrap Assassin

Scrap Assassin Ability ⁠— Parallel Convergence: Ekko invokes an afterimage that bats a device towards the largest group of units. Upon landing, it deals 200/325/450 magic damage to enemies within and applies 35/35/50% reduced movement speed for 4 seconds. Allies inside gain 30/50/70% Attack Speed for 4 seconds.

Ezreal

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Scrap Innovator

Scrap Innovator Ability ⁠— Mystic Shot: Ezreal fires a missile at his target, dealing 125/200/350 magic damage. If the missile hits, he grants himself 30% bonus stacking Attack Speed, up to 150% at 5 stacks.

Fiora

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Enforcer Challenger

Enforcer Challenger Ability ⁠— Blade Waltz: Fiora becomes untargetable and strikes 4 times at her target’s vitals. Each strike deals 200% of her Attack Damage as physical damage, 75/125/400 bonus true damage, and heals her for 15% of the total damage dealt. If the target dies, Fiora will change targets to the nearest enemy.

Galio

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Socialite Colossus Bodyguard

Socialite Colossus Bodyguard Ability ⁠— Colossal Entrance: Galio becomes invulnerable and leaps into the sky before crashing down on the largest group of enemies. Enemies within a large radius take 200/300/2000 magic damage and are knocked into the sky. The lower the enemy’s maximum Health is compared to Galio’ s, the further they are knocked up.

Gangplank

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Mercenary Twinshot

Mercenary Twinshot Ability ⁠— Parrrley: Gangplank shoots his target, dealing 225/250/300% percent of his Attack Damage. If this kills a champion, Gangplank plunders 1 gold.

Garen

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Academy Protector

Academy Protector Ability ⁠— Decisive Strike: Garen shrugs off all crowd control effects, empowering his next strike to deal 225% of his Attack Damage, plus an additional 20/25/30% of his missing Health in bonus physical damage. This Ability can be cast while stunned.

Graves

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Academy Twinshot

Academy Twinshot Ability ⁠— Smoke Grenade: Graves launches a smoke grenade toward the enemy with the highest Attack Speed. The grenade explodes on impact, dealing 150/250/400 magic damage to nearby enemies, who are unable to attack for 2/2.5/3 seconds while they remain within the smoke cloud.

Heimerdinger

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Yordle Scholar Inventor

Yordle Scholar Inventor Ability ⁠— Rocket Swarm: Heimerdinger fires 3 waves of 5 rockets that converge on his target. Each rocket deals 30/45/75 magic damage, reduced by 30% for each target they hit. Every 3rd cast, Heimerdinger summons 3 waves instead.

Illaoi

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Mercenary Bruiser

Mercenary Bruiser Ability ⁠— Harsh Lesson: Illaoi slams her target, linking her soul to it for 5 seconds and dealing 175/300/500 magic damage. While linked, Illaoi is healed for 30/35/40% of the damage taken by her target

Janna

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Scrap Enchanter Scholar

Scrap Enchanter Scholar Ability ⁠— Monsoon: Janna summons a Monsoon, knocking back nearby enemies and stunning them for 1/1/4 second(s). The Monsoon heals your team for 400/550/2000 Health over 3 seconds.

Jayce

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Enforcer Transformer Innovator

Enforcer Transformer Innovator Ability ⁠— Mercury Hammer / Mercury Cannon: Melee form (Hammer): Jayce slams his hammer down onto nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing their Armor and Magic Resist. Ranged form (Cannon): Jayce deploys an acceleration gate, granting bonus Attack Speed to allies in the same row, then fires an orb of electricity at the largest enemy group.



Jhin

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Clockwork Sniper

Clockwork Sniper Ability ⁠— Curtain Call: Jhin transforms his weapon into a powerful sniper rifle for his next 4 shots. Each shot deals 175/250/444% of his Attack Damage as physical damage, reduced by 33% for each target it pierces through. The 4th shot is guaranteed to critically strike, and deals 44% more damage based on his target’s missing Health.

Jinx

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Sister Scrap Twinshot

Sister Scrap Twinshot Ability ⁠— Super Mega Death Rocket: Jinx rides her rocket high into the sky. After a moderate delay, she comes crashing down near the center-most enemy, dealing 400/600/3000 magic damage to enemies around the epicenter, and 50% to all other enemies in a large area. The epicenter burns every unit except Jinx for 5 seconds, dealing 2/2.5/3% of the target’s maximum Health as true damage, and reducing healing for the duration. She then swaps to her rocket launcher, causing her attacks to deal a 100% bonus Attack Damage in a small area around her target.

Kai’Sa

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Mutant Challenger

Mutant Challenger Ability ⁠— Icathian Monsoon: Kai’sa dashes to the hex furthest from all enemies. She then fires a volley of 14/18/40 missiles spread evenly among all enemies that deal 50/75/150 magic damage each. Kai’Sa fires a bonus missile for each time she has attacked this combat.

Kassadin

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Mutant Protector

Mutant Protector Ability ⁠— Null Sphere: Kassadin fires an orb of void energy at his target, dealing 200/275/340 magic damage, applying 35/50/65% Mana Reave, and granting Kassadin a shield that reduces incoming damage by 30% for 4 seconds.

Katarina

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Academy Assassin

Academy Assassin Ability ⁠— Shunpo: Katarina blinks behind the enemy with the lowest Health within 3 hexes and slashes all adjacent enemies, dealing 175/225/300 magic damage. Katarina gains 20/20/40 Mana for each enemy killed by Shunpo.

Kog’Maw

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Mutant Sniper Twinshot

Mutant Sniper Twinshot Ability ⁠— Barrage: For 3 seconds, Kog’Maw gains infinite Attack Range, 80% Attack Speed, and his attacks deal 3/4/6% of the target’s maximum Health as bonus magic damage.

Leona

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Academy Bodyguard

Academy Bodyguard Ability ⁠— Solar Eclipse: Leona calls down a beacon of light, granting herself a 500/800/1300 Health shield for 4 seconds. Leona and allies within 2 hexes gain 30/50/80 Armor and Magic Resistance for the same duration.

Lissandra

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Chemtech Scholar

Chemtech Scholar Ability ⁠— Iron Maiden: Lissandra encases her target in an iron maiden, stunning them for 1.5 seconds and dealing 250/400/700 magic damage to enemies within a large area. Damage from the iron maiden reduces enemies’ Attack Damage by 40% for 5 seconds. If Lissandra is below 50% Health, she encases herself instead, dealing damage to surrounding enemies and becoming untargetable and invulnerable for 2 seconds.

Lulu

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Yordle Enchanter

Yordle Enchanter Ability ⁠— Wild Growth: Lulu embiggens 1/2/3 low Health allies, granting them 300/350/400 bonus Health and knocking up enemies near them. If the ally is already embiggened, they are healed instead.

Lux

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Academy Arcanist

Academy Arcanist Ability ⁠— Final Spark: After gathering energy, Lux fires a beam towards the farthest enemy target, dealing 350/500/1337 magic damage and reducing the Magic Resist of enemies by 40/40/80%% for 4 seconds.

Malzahar

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Mutant Arcanist

Mutant Arcanist Ability ⁠— Malefic Visions: Malzahar infects the mind of the closest unafflicted target, dealing 800/1100/1500 magic damage over 8 seconds and applying 40% Magic Resistance shred for the duration. If an afflicted target dies, Malefic Visions spreads to the nearest 1/1/2 unafflicted targets with the remaining duration.

Miss Fortune

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Mercenary Sniper

Mercenary Sniper Ability ⁠— Make It Rain: Miss Fortune rains 4 waves of bullets down around a random enemy, dealing 200/300/450 total magic damage to enemies in the area and reducing their incoming healing by 50% for 6 seconds.

Orianna

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Clockwork Enchanter

Clockwork Enchanter Ability ⁠— Command: Shockwave: Orianna sends out her ball towards the largest group of champions, then commands it to release a shockwave. Allies within two hexes gain 175/375/750 shield for 4 seconds, while enemies within the area are briefly knocked up and dealt 350/550/1500 magic damage. Enemies adjacent to the ball are drawn in, stunning them for 1.5/1.5/5 seconds.

Poppy

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Yordle Bodyguard

Yordle Bodyguard Ability ⁠— Buckler Toss: Poppy throws her buckler at the farthest enemy, dealing 200/250/300%% of her Armor as magic damage. The buckler then bounces back, granting Poppy a shield that blocks 250/375/525 damage.

Quinn

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Mercenary Challenger

Mercenary Challenger Ability ⁠— Disarming Assault: Quinn sends Valor out at her target, dealing 150/250/350 magic damage to the target and nearby enemies. The main target is disarmed for 3 seconds and all nearby enemies have their Attack Damage reduced by 40/40/80% for 4 seconds.

Samira

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Imperial Challenger

Imperial Challenger Ability ⁠— Flair: If a target is adjacent to Samira, she slashes with her blade in a cone towards them dealing 150/160/175%% of her Attack Damage as physical damage to all enemies within and reducing their Armor by 5/10/15. This armor reduction can stack. Otherwise, she fires an empowered shot at her target with the same effects and refunds 20 mana.

Seraphine

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Socialite Innovator

Socialite Innovator Ability ⁠— Encore: Seraphine projects her song towards the largest group of units. The song deals 200/300/1000 magic damage to enemies and applies 35/35/50% Attack Speed slow for 4 seconds. Allies it passes through are healed for 200/300/1000 Health and gain 30/50/100% Attack Speed for 4 seconds

Shaco

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Syndicate Assassin

Syndicate Assassin Ability ⁠— Deceive: Shaco dips into the shadows, briefly becoming untargetable. His next attack is empowered to deal 250/260/275% of his Attack Damage as physical damage, and is guaranteed to critically strike targets below 50% Health.

Singed

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Chemtech Innovator

Chemtech Innovator Ability ⁠— Fling: Singed flings a nearby enemy towards the largest cluster of enemies, stunning his target for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds when they land. All adjacent enemies take 125/175/250 magic damage and are briefly stunned.

Sion

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Imperial Protector Colossus

Imperial Protector Colossus Ability ⁠— Decimating Smash: Sion winds up for a moment, then smashes his axe down. All enemies within a large area are knocked up, stunned for 1/1.5/4 seconds, and dealt 400/600/2500 magic damage.

Swain

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Imperial Arcanist

Imperial Arcanist Ability ⁠— Death’s Hand: Swain unleashes piercing bolts of eldritch power in a cone towards his target, dealing 300/425/575 magic damage to enemies within and healing Swain for 200/275/350 for each enemy hit.

Tahm Kench

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Mercenary Glutton Bruiser

Mercenary Glutton Bruiser Ability ⁠— Devour: Tahm Kench devours his target, storing them in his belly for 1000/2000/30000 seconds and dealing 3 magic damage damage over the duration. During this time, they are invulnerable to other sources of damage and Tahm Kench takes 40%% reduced damage. If they die while inside, Tahm Kench spits out a random item component they were holding, or the cost of the unit in gold. Otherwise, he spits them towards the farthest enemy, briefly stunning targets they impact.

Talon

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Imperial Assassin

Imperial Assassin Ability ⁠— Blade’s End: Passive: Talon’s first attack on an enemy causes them to bleed for 450/600/1000 magic damage over 7 seconds. Every third attack on a target applies an additional bleed.

Taric

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Socialite Enchanter

Socialite Enchanter Ability ⁠— Starlight Bastion: Taric heals himself and the lowest Health ally for 200/300/600. Any overhealing is converted to a shield that lasts 4 seconds.

Tristana

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Yordle Sniper

Yordle Sniper Ability ⁠— Buster Shot: Tristana fires a massive cannonball towards her target, dealing 200/210/225% of her Attack Damage plus 150/200/250 physical damage to the first enemy it hits. If the target is within two hexes of Tristana, they’re knocked back 1/2/3 hexes and briefly stunned.

Trundle

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Scrap Bruiser

Scrap Bruiser Ability ⁠— Chomp: Trundle bites his target dealing 175% of his Attack Damage, applying 50% AS Slow for 3 seconds, and stealing 20/30/50 Attack Damage for the rest of combat.

Twisted Fate

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Syndicate Arcanist

Syndicate Arcanist Ability ⁠— Wild Cards: Twisted Fate throws three cards in a cone that deal 150/225/300 magic damage to each enemy they pass through.

Twitch

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Chemtech Assassin

Chemtech Assassin Ability ⁠— Piercing Bolt: Twitch fires a powerful bolt towards his target that pierces through enemies hit, dealing 175/185/200% of his Attack Damage as physical damage and applying 50% Grievous Wounds for 5 seconds.

Urgot

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Chemtech Twinshot

Chemtech Twinshot Ability ⁠— Purge: For the next 5 seconds, Urgot attacks the closest enemy at a fixed rate of 5/7/15 attacks per second. Each attack deals 30% AD x 30% AS physical damage. (This ability’s damage scales with Attack Damage and Attack Speed.)

Veigar

Cost: N/A (Must have all Yordles 3-star, then acquire through trait)

N/A (Must have all Yordles 3-star, then acquire through trait) Traits: Yordle-Lord

Yordle-Lord Ability — Furyhorn Storm: Veigar calls down 20/30/99 Furyhorns over a few seconds near random enemies, each dealing 250/250/777 magic damage.

Vex

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Yordle Arcanist

Yordle Arcanist Ability ⁠— Personal Space: Vex shields herself against 500/700/900 damage over 4 seconds. When the shield expires, it deals 150/250/350 magic damage to all enemies within 2 hexes, and an additional 150/250/350 damage if it wasn’t destroyed. If it was destroyed, Personal Space becomes 25% stronger this combat. This effect can stack.

Vi

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Enforcer Sister Bruiser

Enforcer Sister Bruiser Ability ⁠— Denting Blow: Vi empowers her next attack to blast through her target, dealing 350/500/750 magic damage to all enemies in a cone and reducing their Armor by 40/50/70% for 8 seconds.

Viktor

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Chemtech Arcanist

Chemtech Arcanist Ability ⁠— Death Rays: Viktor summons multiple singularities to fire death rays that cut across the battlefield in a line, melting through enemies’ defenses. Enemies caught in their path take 300/400/1500 magic damage, have 25/33/100% of any remaining shields destroyed, and suffer 40/50/70% Armor Shred for seconds.

Warwick

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Chemtech Challenger

Chemtech Challenger Ability ⁠— Eternal Hunger: Passive: Warwick’s Attacks deal an additional 6/9/12% of his target’s current Health as bonus magic damage, and heal him for the damage dealt.

Yone

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Academy Challenger

Academy Challenger Ability ⁠— Soul Unbound: Yone summons his spirit to attack distant enemies for 4/5/20 seconds. The spirit is an untargetable, invulnerable copy of Yone and heals him for 40/50/100% of the damage it deals. If Yone dies, his spirit dies with him.

Yuumi

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Academy Cuddly Scholar

Academy Cuddly Scholar Ability ⁠— Final Chapter: Yuumi and Book launch 4/6/33 waves toward the farthest enemy, each dealing 60/80/247 magic damage and stunning enemies for 1 seconds. She then re-attaches to the nearest ally.

Zac

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Chemtech Bruiser

Chemtech Bruiser Ability ⁠— Yoink!: Zac stretches his arms up to three hexes to pull the two most distant enemies towards him, dealing 450/600/999 magic damage. Zac takes 60/70/80% less damage while using this ability.

Ziggs

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Scrap Yordle Arcanist

Scrap Yordle Arcanist Ability ⁠— Mini Inferno Bomb: Ziggs hurls a bomb at his target. After a moderate delay, the bomb lands dealing 250/350/475 magic damage to the enemy in the epicenter, and half to adjacent enemies.

Zilean

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Clockwork Innovator

Clockwork Innovator Ability ⁠— Time Bomb: Zilean places a bomb on the closest enemy, Stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds. When the stun ends, or the target dies, the bomb explodes dealing 200/300/450 magic damage to adjacent enemies and applying 20/35/50% AS Slow for 3 seconds.

Zyra

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Syndicate Scholar

Syndicate Scholar Ability ⁠— Grasping Spines: Zyra summons vines in the row with the most enemies, dealing 200/300/500 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds.

TFT Set 6 traits

Along with all the new champions, there’s plenty of new traits to wrap your head around. As far as TFT goes, this is one of the biggest drops of new traits with very few surviving between sets (not even Brawler this time around).

Most of them play into the Piltover and Zaun, Arcane-inspired Gizmos & Gadgets theme. Here’s what they all do.

Name Description Breakpoints Academy (Graves, Garen, Katarina, Leona, Lux, Yone, Yuumi) Academics have bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power, and can learn from their allies, increasing this bonus whenever an ally casts an ability. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Arcanist (Twisted Fate, Ziggs, Swain, Vex, Malzahar, Lux, Viktor) Allies have increased Ability Power. 2: All allies gain AP.

4: Arcanists gain additional AP.

6: All allies gain more AP. Arcanists gain 50% AP.

8: All allies gain a ton of AP. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Assassin (Twitch, Katarina, Talon, Ekko, Shaco, Akali) Innate: Assassins jump to the enemy backline at the start of combat. Assassins’ abilities can critically strike, and they gain bonus Critical Strike Chance and Critical Strike Damage. 2 / 4 / 6 Bodyguard (Darius, Poppy, Blitzcrank, Leona, Braum, Galio) Bodyguards have increased Armor. Shortly after combat begins, Bodyguards taunt adjacent enemies. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Bruiser (Illaoi, Trundle, Vi, Cho’Gath, Zac, Dr. Mundo, Tahm Kench) All allies have increased Health. Bruisers gain double this bonus. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Challenger (Camille, Quinn, Warwick, Samira, Yone, Fiora, Kai’Sa) Challengers have increased Attack Speed. Upon landing a takedown on their target, Challengers will dash to a new target, doubling this bonus for 2.5 seconds. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Chemtech (Singed, Twitch, Lissandra, Warwick, Zac, Dr. Mundo, Urgot, Viktor) After dropping below 60% Health, Chemtech champions gain 25% Damage Reduction, 50% Attack Speed, and regenerate 5% of their maximum Health each second. Breakpoints add to the duration of this effect. 3 / 5 / 7 / 9 Colossus (Cho’Gath, Sion, Galio) Innate: Colossus are bigger, more powerful, and take up two slots in your army. Colossus are immune to crowd control effects. 2 Colossus: Units take reduced damage. 1 / 2 Clockwork (Camille, Zilean, Jhin, Orianna) All allies have increased Attack Speed, and additional Attack Speed for each Hextech Augment you own. 2 / 4 / 6 Cuddly (Yuumi) Yuumi attaches herself to her nearest ally at the start of combat, or to the lowest Health ally after being briefly unattached. Attaching grants the ally a shield equal to a portion of Yuumi’s maximum Health, and Yuumi detaches if the shield is broken. While attached Yuumi is untargetable and can’t attack, but gains Mana per second, and whenever the ally attacks. 1 Enchanter (Lulu, Taric, Orianna, Janna) Enchanters’ healing and shielding are stronger, and all allies gain increased Magic Resistance. 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 Enforcer (Caitlyn, Vi, Fiora, Jayce) Enforcers detain enemies at the start of combat, temporarily removing them from combat. 2: Detain the enemy who has the most Health.

4: And detain the enemy who dealth the most damage last combat. 2 / 4 Glutton (Tahm Kench) Once per planning phase, you can feed a unit to Tahm Kench. This unit is consumed, granting permanent bonus stats. The more valuable the unit, the bigger the bonus. To feed Tahm Kench, hover a unit over him until his mouth opens, then release. 1 Imperial (Swain, Talon, Samira, Sion) At the start of combat, the Imperial who dealt the most damage last combat becomes the Tyrant. The Tyrant deals bonus damage. When the Tyrant dies, the Imperial who has dealt the most damage this combat becomes the new Tyrant. 3 / 5 Innovator (Ezreal, Singed, Zilean, Heimerdinger, Seraphine, Jayce) Innovators build a mechanical companion to join their battle. 3: Mechanical Scarab

5: Mechanical Bear

7: Mechanical Dragon 3 / 5 / 7 Mercenary (Illaoi, Quinn, Gangplank, Miss Fortune, Tahm Kench) Gain a treasure chest that opens when you win combat against a player. At the start of each planning phase, roll the dice to add more loot to the chest! The longer you’ve gone without opening the chest, the luckier the dice. 3: Roll two dice

5: Roll a third dice that grants you a bonus orb right away 3 / 5 Mutant (Kassadin, Kog’Maw, Cho’Gath, Malzahar, Dr. Mundo, Kai’Sa) Mutants gain unique bonuses. These are different every game. Cybernetic Enhancement: Mutants with at least one item equipped gain a bonus

Voracious Appetite: Mutants grow stronger each time an ally dies

Voidborne: Mutants execute targets they damage who are below 20% health

Metamorphosis: Every two seconds Mutants grow, gaining bonuses that stack up to five times.

Hyper-Adrenal Glands: Mutants’ attacks have a chance to trigger 2 additional attacks against their target.

Synaptic Web: The abilities of Mutants cost less to cast.

Bio-Leeching: All allies gain Omnivamp. 3 / 5 Protector (Garen, Kassadin, Blitzcrank, Sion) Protectors shield themselves for four seconds whenever they cast a spell. This shield scales with maximum Health and trait breakpoints. The shield doesn’t stack. 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 Scholar (Zyra, Heimerdinger, Lissandra, Janna, TYuumi) All allies restore some mana every two seconds. 2 / 4 / 6 Scrap (Ezreal, Ziggs, Trundle, Blitzcrank, Ekko, Janna, Jinx) At the start of combat, a number of incomplete components on Scrap champions turn into an ephemeral full item for that combat. Additionally, at the start of combat, Scrap champions gain a Health shield increasing with each item equipped in your army. 2: One incomplete component

4: Three incomplete components

6: All incomplete components, and Health bonus is doubled. 2 / 4 / 6 Sister (Vi, Jinx) Sisters are empowered by trying to one-up each other. Vi’s ability range increases by two hexes. Jinx gains stacking Attack Speed for three seconds on takedown. 2 Sniper (Caitlyn, Kog’Maw, Tristana, Miss Fortune, Jhin) Snipers deal bonus damage for each hex between themselves and their target. 2 / 4 / 6 Socialite (Taric, Seraphine, Galio) Socialite reveal a spotlight on the battlefield. The unit standing in the spotlight at the start of combat gains unique bonuses. 1: Bonus Damage

2: Bonus Mana Regen

3: Bonus Omnivamp 1 / 2 / 3 Syndicate (Darius, Twisted Fate, Zyra, Shaco, Braum, Akali) Chosen allies are cloaked in the shadows, gaining Omnivamp, Armor, and Magic Resistance. 3: The Syndicate champion with the lowest current Health.

5: All Syndicate champions

7: All allies. Bonuses are increased. 3 / 5 / 7 Transformer (Jayce) Transformers have two forms that they can swap in from during planning phase depending on whether they are placed in the frontline (first two rows) or backline (last two rows) 1 Twinshot (Graves, Kog’Maw, Gangplank, Urgot, Jinx) Whenever a Twinshot attacks, they have a chance to attack twice instead. 2 / 4 / 6 Yordle (Poppy, Ziggs, Lulu, Tristana, Heimerdinger, Vex) After combat with a player, a random free Yordle appears on your bench. 6: Yordle’s mana cost are reduced. Star up your Yordles to call forth Veigar. 3 / 6 Yordle-Lord (Veigar) TBC 1

What else is coming in TFT Set 6?

TFT Set 6 introduces a new mechanic called Hextech Augments. It’s a mish-mash of all past mechanics into one — with its own flair.

You get three Augment armories across the game, giving you a choice of three power-ups. There’s dozens to choose from, so pick wisely.

The next Labs game mode called Double-Up is also launching in TFT Set 6. While it won’t be available on launch, players will finally be able to play with their friends in a 2v2v2v2 format, sharing HP pools.