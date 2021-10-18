Every TFT Set 6 champion & trait added for Gizmos & Gadgets expansion

TFT Set 6, named Gizmos & Gadgets, is introducing 59 new champions and 28 new traits. There’s a lot to learn, but we’ve got all the info you need right here to wrap your head around all the TFT Set 6 champions and traits.
The latest Teamfight Tactics expansion has finally arrived. Reckoning is long gone, and TFT Set 6 now awaits players for the next six months.
Named Gizmos & Gadgets, it leans heavily into a Piltover and Zaun theme — perfectly timed around League of Legends TV show Arcane’s launch on Netflix.
It’s reflected in the diverse champion roster, featuring 59 new champions and a number of new traits. The amount might seem like a lot, but we’ve got all the details you need to master all the new TFT Set 6 champions and traits.
TFT Set 6 champions
59 new champions have been added to TFT Set 6 — one more than the usual package of 58.
Why’s that? Well, there’s a hidden champion in Veigar. He can only be found if you are playing 6 Yordles, and you hit three-star copies of all of them. If you do get him, he’s worth every last roll.
- Read More: The best TFT Set 6 comps
Most of the champions have been reimagined from previous sets (Fiora no longer has her W, finally). Be sure to read each champion description carefully before jumping in-game.
Akali
- Cost: 5 gold
- Traits: Syndicate Assassin
- Ability — Perfect Execution: Akali dashes through the most enemies in a line, dealing 225/350/2000 magic damage and marking them for 7 seconds. When a marked target drops below 15/25/90% Health, Akali dashes again, dealing 225/350/2000 magic damage to enemies she passes through, and executes the marked target.
Blitzcrank
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Scrap Protector Bodyguard
- Ability — Rocket Grab: Blitzcrank pulls the farthest enemy, dealing 200/350/999 magic damage and stunning them for 2.5 seconds. His next attack after pulling knocks up for 1 second. Allies within range prefer attacking Blitzcrank’s target.
Braum
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Syndicate Bodyguard
- Ability — Vault Breaker: Braum slams his vault door into the ground, creating a fissure towards his target. Enemies within 2 hexes of Braum, and those struck by the fissure, are stunned for 2.5/3.5/7 seconds and take 100/125/1000 magic damage.
Caitlyn
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Enforcer Sniper
- Ability — Ace in the Hole: Caitlyn takes aim at the farthest enemy, firing a deadly bullet towards them that deals 800/1200/2000 magic damage to the first enemy it hits.
Camille
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Clockwork Challenger
- Ability — Defensive Sweep: Camille gains a shield blocking 300/400/600 damage over 4 seconds, then sweeps her leg, dealing 150/200/300 magic damage to enemies in a cone. While this shield holds, Camille’s attacks restore 30 Health.
Cho’Gath
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Mutant Colossus Bruiser
- Ability — Feast: Cho’Gath devours the lowest Health enemy within range, dealing 500/750/1500 magic damage. If this kills the target, Cho’Gath gains a stack of Feast, up to 6/12/999. Each stack of Feast grants 2% bonus Health and size permanently.
Darius
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Syndicate Bodyguard
- Ability — Decimate: Darius swings his axe in a circle, dealing 100/150/200 magic damage, then heals himself for 50/75/100 health for each enemy hit.
Dr. Mundo
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Chemtech Mutant Bruiser
- Ability — Zap Dose: Dr. Mundo injects himself with “medicine”, restoring 20% of his maximum Health and becoming energized for 6 seconds. While energized, he restores an additional 65/75/200% of his maximum Health over the duration and deals 30/50/100 magic damage to a random nearby enemy. When the “medicine” expires, Dr. Mundo expels a burst of electricity that deals 20/25/30% of his current Health as magic damage to all enemies within 2 hexes.
Ekko
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Scrap Assassin
- Ability — Parallel Convergence: Ekko invokes an afterimage that bats a device towards the largest group of units. Upon landing, it deals 200/325/450 magic damage to enemies within and applies 35/35/50% reduced movement speed for 4 seconds. Allies inside gain 30/50/70% Attack Speed for 4 seconds.
Ezreal
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Scrap Innovator
- Ability — Mystic Shot: Ezreal fires a missile at his target, dealing 125/200/350 magic damage. If the missile hits, he grants himself 30% bonus stacking Attack Speed, up to 150% at 5 stacks.
Fiora
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Enforcer Challenger
- Ability — Blade Waltz: Fiora becomes untargetable and strikes 4 times at her target’s vitals. Each strike deals 200% of her Attack Damage as physical damage, 75/125/400 bonus true damage, and heals her for 15% of the total damage dealt. If the target dies, Fiora will change targets to the nearest enemy.
Galio
- Cost: 5 gold
- Traits: Socialite Colossus Bodyguard
- Ability — Colossal Entrance: Galio becomes invulnerable and leaps into the sky before crashing down on the largest group of enemies. Enemies within a large radius take 200/300/2000 magic damage and are knocked into the sky. The lower the enemy’s maximum Health is compared to Galio’ s, the further they are knocked up.
- Passive: Galio’s critical strikes slam the ground, dealing 100/150/500 bonus magic damage to enemies around his target.
Gangplank
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Mercenary Twinshot
- Ability — Parrrley: Gangplank shoots his target, dealing 225/250/300% percent of his Attack Damage. If this kills a champion, Gangplank plunders 1 gold.
Garen
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Academy Protector
- Ability — Decisive Strike: Garen shrugs off all crowd control effects, empowering his next strike to deal 225% of his Attack Damage, plus an additional 20/25/30% of his missing Health in bonus physical damage. This Ability can be cast while stunned.
Graves
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Academy Twinshot
- Ability — Smoke Grenade: Graves launches a smoke grenade toward the enemy with the highest Attack Speed. The grenade explodes on impact, dealing 150/250/400 magic damage to nearby enemies, who are unable to attack for 2/2.5/3 seconds while they remain within the smoke cloud.
Heimerdinger
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Yordle Scholar Inventor
- Ability — Rocket Swarm: Heimerdinger fires 3 waves of 5 rockets that converge on his target. Each rocket deals 30/45/75 magic damage, reduced by 30% for each target they hit. Every 3rd cast, Heimerdinger summons 3 waves instead.
Illaoi
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Mercenary Bruiser
- Ability — Harsh Lesson: Illaoi slams her target, linking her soul to it for 5 seconds and dealing 175/300/500 magic damage. While linked, Illaoi is healed for 30/35/40% of the damage taken by her target
Janna
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Scrap Enchanter Scholar
- Ability — Monsoon: Janna summons a Monsoon, knocking back nearby enemies and stunning them for 1/1/4 second(s). The Monsoon heals your team for 400/550/2000 Health over 3 seconds.
Jayce
- Cost: 5 gold
- Traits: Enforcer Transformer Innovator
- Ability — Mercury Hammer / Mercury Cannon:
- Melee form (Hammer): Jayce slams his hammer down onto nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing their Armor and Magic Resist.
- Ranged form (Cannon): Jayce deploys an acceleration gate, granting bonus Attack Speed to allies in the same row, then fires an orb of electricity at the largest enemy group.
Jhin
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Clockwork Sniper
- Ability — Curtain Call: Jhin transforms his weapon into a powerful sniper rifle for his next 4 shots. Each shot deals 175/250/444% of his Attack Damage as physical damage, reduced by 33% for each target it pierces through. The 4th shot is guaranteed to critically strike, and deals 44% more damage based on his target’s missing Health.
- Passive: Jhin always attacks .9/.9/1.4 times per second. He converts each 1% of bonus Attack Speed into .8 Attack Damage.
Jinx
- Cost: 5 gold
- Traits: Sister Scrap Twinshot
- Ability — Super Mega Death Rocket: Jinx rides her rocket high into the sky. After a moderate delay, she comes crashing down near the center-most enemy, dealing 400/600/3000 magic damage to enemies around the epicenter, and 50% to all other enemies in a large area. The epicenter burns every unit except Jinx for 5 seconds, dealing 2/2.5/3% of the target’s maximum Health as true damage, and reducing healing for the duration. She then swaps to her rocket launcher, causing her attacks to deal a 100% bonus Attack Damage in a small area around her target.
Kai’Sa
- Cost: 5 gold
- Traits: Mutant Challenger
- Ability — Icathian Monsoon: Kai’sa dashes to the hex furthest from all enemies. She then fires a volley of 14/18/40 missiles spread evenly among all enemies that deal 50/75/150 magic damage each. Kai’Sa fires a bonus missile for each time she has attacked this combat.
Kassadin
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Mutant Protector
- Ability — Null Sphere: Kassadin fires an orb of void energy at his target, dealing 200/275/340 magic damage, applying 35/50/65% Mana Reave, and granting Kassadin a shield that reduces incoming damage by 30% for 4 seconds.
Katarina
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Academy Assassin
- Ability — Shunpo: Katarina blinks behind the enemy with the lowest Health within 3 hexes and slashes all adjacent enemies, dealing 175/225/300 magic damage. Katarina gains 20/20/40 Mana for each enemy killed by Shunpo.
Kog’Maw
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Mutant Sniper Twinshot
- Ability — Barrage: For 3 seconds, Kog’Maw gains infinite Attack Range, 80% Attack Speed, and his attacks deal 3/4/6% of the target’s maximum Health as bonus magic damage.
Leona
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Academy Bodyguard
- Ability — Solar Eclipse: Leona calls down a beacon of light, granting herself a 500/800/1300 Health shield for 4 seconds. Leona and allies within 2 hexes gain 30/50/80 Armor and Magic Resistance for the same duration.
Lissandra
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Chemtech Scholar
- Ability — Iron Maiden: Lissandra encases her target in an iron maiden, stunning them for 1.5 seconds and dealing 250/400/700 magic damage to enemies within a large area. Damage from the iron maiden reduces enemies’ Attack Damage by 40% for 5 seconds. If Lissandra is below 50% Health, she encases herself instead, dealing damage to surrounding enemies and becoming untargetable and invulnerable for 2 seconds.
Lulu
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Yordle Enchanter
- Ability — Wild Growth: Lulu embiggens 1/2/3 low Health allies, granting them 300/350/400 bonus Health and knocking up enemies near them. If the ally is already embiggened, they are healed instead.
Lux
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Academy Arcanist
- Ability — Final Spark: After gathering energy, Lux fires a beam towards the farthest enemy target, dealing 350/500/1337 magic damage and reducing the Magic Resist of enemies by 40/40/80%% for 4 seconds.
Malzahar
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Mutant Arcanist
- Ability — Malefic Visions: Malzahar infects the mind of the closest unafflicted target, dealing 800/1100/1500 magic damage over 8 seconds and applying 40% Magic Resistance shred for the duration. If an afflicted target dies, Malefic Visions spreads to the nearest 1/1/2 unafflicted targets with the remaining duration.
Miss Fortune
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Mercenary Sniper
- Ability — Make It Rain: Miss Fortune rains 4 waves of bullets down around a random enemy, dealing 200/300/450 total magic damage to enemies in the area and reducing their incoming healing by 50% for 6 seconds.
Orianna
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Clockwork Enchanter
- Ability — Command: Shockwave: Orianna sends out her ball towards the largest group of champions, then commands it to release a shockwave. Allies within two hexes gain 175/375/750 shield for 4 seconds, while enemies within the area are briefly knocked up and dealt 350/550/1500 magic damage. Enemies adjacent to the ball are drawn in, stunning them for 1.5/1.5/5 seconds.
Poppy
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Yordle Bodyguard
- Ability — Buckler Toss: Poppy throws her buckler at the farthest enemy, dealing 200/250/300%% of her Armor as magic damage. The buckler then bounces back, granting Poppy a shield that blocks 250/375/525 damage.
Quinn
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Mercenary Challenger
- Ability — Disarming Assault: Quinn sends Valor out at her target, dealing 150/250/350 magic damage to the target and nearby enemies. The main target is disarmed for 3 seconds and all nearby enemies have their Attack Damage reduced by 40/40/80% for 4 seconds.
Samira
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Imperial Challenger
- Ability — Flair: If a target is adjacent to Samira, she slashes with her blade in a cone towards them dealing 150/160/175%% of her Attack Damage as physical damage to all enemies within and reducing their Armor by 5/10/15. This armor reduction can stack. Otherwise, she fires an empowered shot at her target with the same effects and refunds 20 mana.
Seraphine
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Socialite Innovator
- Ability — Encore: Seraphine projects her song towards the largest group of units. The song deals 200/300/1000 magic damage to enemies and applies 35/35/50% Attack Speed slow for 4 seconds. Allies it passes through are healed for 200/300/1000 Health and gain 30/50/100% Attack Speed for 4 seconds
Shaco
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Syndicate Assassin
- Ability — Deceive: Shaco dips into the shadows, briefly becoming untargetable. His next attack is empowered to deal 250/260/275% of his Attack Damage as physical damage, and is guaranteed to critically strike targets below 50% Health.
Singed
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Chemtech Innovator
- Ability — Fling: Singed flings a nearby enemy towards the largest cluster of enemies, stunning his target for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds when they land. All adjacent enemies take 125/175/250 magic damage and are briefly stunned.
Sion
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Imperial Protector Colossus
- Ability — Decimating Smash: Sion winds up for a moment, then smashes his axe down. All enemies within a large area are knocked up, stunned for 1/1.5/4 seconds, and dealt 400/600/2500 magic damage.
Swain
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Imperial Arcanist
- Ability — Death’s Hand: Swain unleashes piercing bolts of eldritch power in a cone towards his target, dealing 300/425/575 magic damage to enemies within and healing Swain for 200/275/350 for each enemy hit.
Tahm Kench
- Cost: 5 gold
- Traits: Mercenary Glutton Bruiser
- Ability — Devour: Tahm Kench devours his target, storing them in his belly for 1000/2000/30000 seconds and dealing 3 magic damage damage over the duration. During this time, they are invulnerable to other sources of damage and Tahm Kench takes 40%% reduced damage. If they die while inside, Tahm Kench spits out a random item component they were holding, or the cost of the unit in gold. Otherwise, he spits them towards the farthest enemy, briefly stunning targets they impact.
Talon
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Imperial Assassin
- Ability — Blade’s End: Passive: Talon’s first attack on an enemy causes them to bleed for 450/600/1000 magic damage over 7 seconds. Every third attack on a target applies an additional bleed.
Taric
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Socialite Enchanter
- Ability — Starlight Bastion: Taric heals himself and the lowest Health ally for 200/300/600. Any overhealing is converted to a shield that lasts 4 seconds.
Tristana
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Yordle Sniper
- Ability — Buster Shot: Tristana fires a massive cannonball towards her target, dealing 200/210/225% of her Attack Damage plus 150/200/250 physical damage to the first enemy it hits. If the target is within two hexes of Tristana, they’re knocked back 1/2/3 hexes and briefly stunned.
Trundle
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Scrap Bruiser
- Ability — Chomp: Trundle bites his target dealing 175% of his Attack Damage, applying 50% AS Slow for 3 seconds, and stealing 20/30/50 Attack Damage for the rest of combat.
Twisted Fate
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Syndicate Arcanist
- Ability — Wild Cards: Twisted Fate throws three cards in a cone that deal 150/225/300 magic damage to each enemy they pass through.
Twitch
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Chemtech Assassin
- Ability — Piercing Bolt: Twitch fires a powerful bolt towards his target that pierces through enemies hit, dealing 175/185/200% of his Attack Damage as physical damage and applying 50% Grievous Wounds for 5 seconds.
Urgot
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Chemtech Twinshot
- Ability — Purge: For the next 5 seconds, Urgot attacks the closest enemy at a fixed rate of 5/7/15 attacks per second. Each attack deals 30% AD x 30% AS physical damage. (This ability’s damage scales with Attack Damage and Attack Speed.)
Veigar
- Cost: N/A (Must have all Yordles 3-star, then acquire through trait)
- Traits: Yordle-Lord
- Ability — Furyhorn Storm: Veigar calls down 20/30/99 Furyhorns over a few seconds near random enemies, each dealing 250/250/777 magic damage.
Vex
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Yordle Arcanist
- Ability — Personal Space: Vex shields herself against 500/700/900 damage over 4 seconds. When the shield expires, it deals 150/250/350 magic damage to all enemies within 2 hexes, and an additional 150/250/350 damage if it wasn’t destroyed. If it was destroyed, Personal Space becomes 25% stronger this combat. This effect can stack.
Vi
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Enforcer Sister Bruiser
- Ability — Denting Blow: Vi empowers her next attack to blast through her target, dealing 350/500/750 magic damage to all enemies in a cone and reducing their Armor by 40/50/70% for 8 seconds.
Viktor
- Cost: 5 gold
- Traits: Chemtech Arcanist
- Ability — Death Rays: Viktor summons multiple singularities to fire death rays that cut across the battlefield in a line, melting through enemies’ defenses. Enemies caught in their path take 300/400/1500 magic damage, have 25/33/100% of any remaining shields destroyed, and suffer 40/50/70% Armor Shred for seconds.
Warwick
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Chemtech Challenger
- Ability — Eternal Hunger: Passive: Warwick’s Attacks deal an additional 6/9/12% of his target’s current Health as bonus magic damage, and heal him for the damage dealt.
Yone
- Cost: 4 gold
- Traits: Academy Challenger
- Ability — Soul Unbound: Yone summons his spirit to attack distant enemies for 4/5/20 seconds. The spirit is an untargetable, invulnerable copy of Yone and heals him for 40/50/100% of the damage it deals. If Yone dies, his spirit dies with him.
Yuumi
- Cost: 5 gold
- Traits: Academy Cuddly Scholar
- Ability — Final Chapter: Yuumi and Book launch 4/6/33 waves toward the farthest enemy, each dealing 60/80/247 magic damage and stunning enemies for 1 seconds. She then re-attaches to the nearest ally.
Zac
- Cost: 3 gold
- Traits: Chemtech Bruiser
- Ability — Yoink!: Zac stretches his arms up to three hexes to pull the two most distant enemies towards him, dealing 450/600/999 magic damage. Zac takes 60/70/80% less damage while using this ability.
Ziggs
- Cost: 1 gold
- Traits: Scrap Yordle Arcanist
- Ability — Mini Inferno Bomb: Ziggs hurls a bomb at his target. After a moderate delay, the bomb lands dealing 250/350/475 magic damage to the enemy in the epicenter, and half to adjacent enemies.
Zilean
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Clockwork Innovator
- Ability — Time Bomb: Zilean places a bomb on the closest enemy, Stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds. When the stun ends, or the target dies, the bomb explodes dealing 200/300/450 magic damage to adjacent enemies and applying 20/35/50% AS Slow for 3 seconds.
Zyra
- Cost: 2 gold
- Traits: Syndicate Scholar
- Ability — Grasping Spines: Zyra summons vines in the row with the most enemies, dealing 200/300/500 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds.
TFT Set 6 traits
Along with all the new champions, there’s plenty of new traits to wrap your head around. As far as TFT goes, this is one of the biggest drops of new traits with very few surviving between sets (not even Brawler this time around).
Most of them play into the Piltover and Zaun, Arcane-inspired Gizmos & Gadgets theme. Here’s what they all do.
|Name
|Description
|Breakpoints
|Academy (Graves, Garen, Katarina, Leona, Lux, Yone, Yuumi)
|Academics have bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power, and can learn from their allies, increasing this bonus whenever an ally casts an ability.
|2 / 4 / 6 / 8
|Arcanist (Twisted Fate, Ziggs, Swain, Vex, Malzahar, Lux, Viktor)
|Allies have increased Ability Power.
|2 / 4 / 6 / 8
|Assassin (Twitch, Katarina, Talon, Ekko, Shaco, Akali)
|Innate: Assassins jump to the enemy backline at the start of combat. Assassins’ abilities can critically strike, and they gain bonus Critical Strike Chance and Critical Strike Damage.
|2 / 4 / 6
|Bodyguard (Darius, Poppy, Blitzcrank, Leona, Braum, Galio)
|Bodyguards have increased Armor. Shortly after combat begins, Bodyguards taunt adjacent enemies.
|2 / 4 / 6 / 8
|Bruiser (Illaoi, Trundle, Vi, Cho’Gath, Zac, Dr. Mundo, Tahm Kench)
|All allies have increased Health. Bruisers gain double this bonus.
|2 / 4 / 6 / 8
|Challenger (Camille, Quinn, Warwick, Samira, Yone, Fiora, Kai’Sa)
|Challengers have increased Attack Speed. Upon landing a takedown on their target, Challengers will dash to a new target, doubling this bonus for 2.5 seconds.
|2 / 4 / 6 / 8
|Chemtech (Singed, Twitch, Lissandra, Warwick, Zac, Dr. Mundo, Urgot, Viktor)
|After dropping below 60% Health, Chemtech champions gain 25% Damage Reduction, 50% Attack Speed, and regenerate 5% of their maximum Health each second. Breakpoints add to the duration of this effect.
|3 / 5 / 7 / 9
|Colossus (Cho’Gath, Sion, Galio)
|Innate: Colossus are bigger, more powerful, and take up two slots in your army. Colossus are immune to crowd control effects.
|1 / 2
|Clockwork (Camille, Zilean, Jhin, Orianna)
|All allies have increased Attack Speed, and additional Attack Speed for each Hextech Augment you own.
|2 / 4 / 6
|Cuddly (Yuumi)
|Yuumi attaches herself to her nearest ally at the start of combat, or to the lowest Health ally after being briefly unattached. Attaching grants the ally a shield equal to a portion of Yuumi’s maximum Health, and Yuumi detaches if the shield is broken. While attached Yuumi is untargetable and can’t attack, but gains Mana per second, and whenever the ally attacks.
|1
|Enchanter (Lulu, Taric, Orianna, Janna)
|Enchanters’ healing and shielding are stronger, and all allies gain increased Magic Resistance.
|2 / 3 / 4 / 5
|Enforcer (Caitlyn, Vi, Fiora, Jayce)
|Enforcers detain enemies at the start of combat, temporarily removing them from combat.
|2 / 4
|Glutton (Tahm Kench)
|Once per planning phase, you can feed a unit to Tahm Kench. This unit is consumed, granting permanent bonus stats. The more valuable the unit, the bigger the bonus. To feed Tahm Kench, hover a unit over him until his mouth opens, then release.
|1
|Imperial (Swain, Talon, Samira, Sion)
|At the start of combat, the Imperial who dealt the most damage last combat becomes the Tyrant. The Tyrant deals bonus damage. When the Tyrant dies, the Imperial who has dealt the most damage this combat becomes the new Tyrant.
|3 / 5
|Innovator (Ezreal, Singed, Zilean, Heimerdinger, Seraphine, Jayce)
|Innovators build a mechanical companion to join their battle.
|3 / 5 / 7
|Mercenary (Illaoi, Quinn, Gangplank, Miss Fortune, Tahm Kench)
|Gain a treasure chest that opens when you win combat against a player. At the start of each planning phase, roll the dice to add more loot to the chest! The longer you’ve gone without opening the chest, the luckier the dice.
|3 / 5
|Mutant (Kassadin, Kog’Maw, Cho’Gath, Malzahar, Dr. Mundo, Kai’Sa)
|Mutants gain unique bonuses. These are different every game.
|3 / 5
|Protector (Garen, Kassadin, Blitzcrank, Sion)
|Protectors shield themselves for four seconds whenever they cast a spell. This shield scales with maximum Health and trait breakpoints. The shield doesn’t stack.
|2 / 3 / 4 / 5
|Scholar (Zyra, Heimerdinger, Lissandra, Janna, TYuumi)
|All allies restore some mana every two seconds.
|2 / 4 / 6
|Scrap (Ezreal, Ziggs, Trundle, Blitzcrank, Ekko, Janna, Jinx)
|At the start of combat, a number of incomplete components on Scrap champions turn into an ephemeral full item for that combat. Additionally, at the start of combat, Scrap champions gain a Health shield increasing with each item equipped in your army.
|2 / 4 / 6
|Sister (Vi, Jinx)
|Sisters are empowered by trying to one-up each other. Vi’s ability range increases by two hexes. Jinx gains stacking Attack Speed for three seconds on takedown.
|2
|Sniper (Caitlyn, Kog’Maw, Tristana, Miss Fortune, Jhin)
|Snipers deal bonus damage for each hex between themselves and their target.
|2 / 4 / 6
|Socialite (Taric, Seraphine, Galio)
|Socialite reveal a spotlight on the battlefield. The unit standing in the spotlight at the start of combat gains unique bonuses.
1: Bonus Damage
|1 / 2 / 3
|Syndicate (Darius, Twisted Fate, Zyra, Shaco, Braum, Akali)
|Chosen allies are cloaked in the shadows, gaining Omnivamp, Armor, and Magic Resistance.
3: The Syndicate champion with the lowest current Health.
|3 / 5 / 7
|Transformer (Jayce)
|Transformers have two forms that they can swap in from during planning phase depending on whether they are placed in the frontline (first two rows) or backline (last two rows)
|1
|Twinshot (Graves, Kog’Maw, Gangplank, Urgot, Jinx)
|Whenever a Twinshot attacks, they have a chance to attack twice instead.
|2 / 4 / 6
|Yordle (Poppy, Ziggs, Lulu, Tristana, Heimerdinger, Vex)
|After combat with a player, a random free Yordle appears on your bench.
|3 / 6
|Yordle-Lord (Veigar)
|TBC
|1
What else is coming in TFT Set 6?
TFT Set 6 introduces a new mechanic called Hextech Augments. It’s a mish-mash of all past mechanics into one — with its own flair.
You get three Augment armories across the game, giving you a choice of three power-ups. There’s dozens to choose from, so pick wisely.
The next Labs game mode called Double-Up is also launching in TFT Set 6. While it won’t be available on launch, players will finally be able to play with their friends in a 2v2v2v2 format, sharing HP pools.
