TFT patch 12.4 notes: Neon Nights launch, new Set 6.5 champions & traits

The first big update of 2022 is here for Teamfight Tactics with TFT patch 12.4 marking the launch of Neon Nights. The Mid-Set update for TFT Set 6.5 includes more than 20 new champions and traits, a host of new cosmetics, and some quality of life changes.

It’s time to celebrate the new year in style with TFT’s latest Mid-Set expansion, Neon Nights. Coming to Gizmos & Gadgets in TFT patch 12.4, the Set 6.5 update will be the biggest yet with over a third of the champion roster changing.

That’s not all though. New cosmetics, quality of life changes, and balance changes to the surviving cast will also be shipped as part of TFT patch 12.4. Here’s what we know so far.

Advertisement

A cheat sheet with all the units and traits for Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights!

Take a look and download the full version at: https://t.co/aBzQ2OQQ4B pic.twitter.com/sds72GmObj — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 1, 2022

When is TFT patch 12.4?

TFT patch 12.4 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, right on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 12.4?

Neon Nights launch: New champions and traits

As with every Mid-Set release, Neon Nights will feature a refresh of the TFT Set 6 champions and traits roster. It’s the biggest one yet, with Riot replacing 21 units and five traits with new options.

Read More: Riot wants to add more unique TFT champions after Silco success

Five champions will be making their TFT debut, including the newly-released Zeri and Renata Glasc as well as Arcane antagonist Silco. Corki and Alistar will also be making their first TFT appearance alongside reprints of Ahri, Draven, Morgana, and more.

Advertisement

Traits-wise, Academy and Imperial are out, with Debonair and Hextech taking their place. Mastermind, Rival, and Striker also join the roster. You can find the full list of champion and trait changes coming to Neon Nights in our hub.

This is on top of more than 80 new Hextech Augments too, which will diversify the range that already exists in the game.

New battle pass and Tacticians coming for TFT Set 6.5

It wouldn’t be a new TFT release if there weren’t new cosmetics. In TFT patch 12.4, a new battle pass ⁠— Gizmos & Gadgets Pass II ⁠— will launch, along with new Tacticians that live up to the Neon Nights theme.

Advertisement

Abyssia is a new Tactician archetype completely, coming to TFT with a Project-inspired high-tech theme. A new Plant Buddy Sprite will be bundled into the battle pass, as well as new Fenroar, QiQi, and Lightcharger variants.

You can find out full details on the new cosmetics in our TFT Set 6.5 battle pass wrap.

TFT patch 12.4 will launch on February 16. We’ll keep you updated with all the latest changes on the PBE server (h/t [email protected]) as they happen.