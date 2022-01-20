TFT Set 6.5 details: Neon Nights Mid-Set update, Silco release, more

TFT Set 6.5 is upon us, with the Neon Nights Mid-Set update building on the Gizmos & Gadgets formula. There’ll be more than 20 new champions added, including three never-before-seen in TFT, fresh Hextech Augments, and more.

The most anticipated Mid-Set update in TFT history is coming. The Neon Nights patch for TFT Set 6.5 will be the biggest yet with more than 20 new champions on the way. However, it’s who’s coming that’s causing all the ruckus.

On top of that, there’ll be new Hextech Augments to try out, a few mechanics changes, and more. Here’s what we know about TFT Set 6.5.

Silco, Alistar, Corki join TFT roster for first time in Neon Nights Mid-Set

More than 20 new champions and a handful of traits will be added to TFT Set 6.5 during the Neon Nights Mid-Set update, Riot revealed on a January 19 video. This includes three champions who have never appeared in the autobattler before: League staples Alistar and Corki, as well as Arcane antagonist Silco.

The latter is quite the undertaking as Riot’s first non-League of Legends character in TFT. This forced the developers to make his model and animations from the ground up.

The new champions will be joined by new traits like Hextech and Debonair, which will shake up synergies in the Convergence. It does come at a cost though, with a number of champions being removed as well as the Academy and Imperial traits to make way for the new roster.

New Hextech Augments being added in TFT Set 6.5

Riot has also promised new Hextech Augments for TFT Set 6.5. This makes sense ⁠— after all, without Imperial you can’t have Dual Rule or All For One. The new augments will both freshen up what’s already in rotation, and complement the game’s new additions.

Exactly what augments will be added remains to be seen. The typical Heart, Crest, Soul, and Crown Augments should be a walk-on addition, but Riot might ship a couple of game-changing ones to keep players on their toes.

TFT Set 6.5 release date

TFT Set 6.5 is expected to drop in “Spring 2022”, although an exact release date hasn’t been made public yet by Riot.

However, with the battle pass ending on February 14, 2022 just as TFT patch 12.4 is set to go live, players can expect the Neon Nights Mid-Set update to ship on February 15, 2022.