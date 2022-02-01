All new Hextech Augments added in TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights update

Riot has expanded the Hextech Augments mechanic in TFT Set 6.5 with more than 80 new buffs being added in the Neon Nights Mid-Set update. Here’s what they do and how they work.

The Hextech Augments system has been a success in TFT Set 6. Launching with Gizmos & Gadgets, the agency granted to players has been praised with a diverse array of options to choose from every game.

Riot is continuing to play with the system in the Neon Nights Mid-Set update with more than 80 new Hextech Augments being added in TFT Set 6.5.

Here’s what you need to know about all the new Augments.

Advertisement

New Hextech Augments in TFT Set 6.5

There are 87 new Hextech Augments overall in TFT Set 6.5. Some of the Augments have drawn inspiration from traits in previous sets, like the Draconic-style Golden Egg, as well as Galaxies’ Tiny Titans (known as Medium Legends back then).

Radiant Items also make their return with a new armory Augment, while some pre-existing Augments like Weakspot have been reworked to increase diversity.

“We didn’t launch with enough generic Augments and so we’re trying to make sure there are more times where you go ‘what does this do, no matter what comp I’m playing,'” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer explained in an interview.

Advertisement

You can check the full list below, divided into their respective tiers.

Numbers correct as of TFT patch 12.4 PBE cycle.

Tier 1 (Silver)

Name Description Arcane Nullifier I Your units’ Abilities ignore 20% of the target’s Magic Resist and reduce healing received by 50% for 8 seconds. Archangel’s Embrace I Upon casting their Ability, your units gain Ability Power equal to 20% of their maximum Mana. Backfoot I Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain 20% Attack Speed. Battlemage I Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 30 Ability Power. Blue Battery I After casting their Ability, your units restore 10 Mana. Concussive Blows Striker’s critical strikes stun their target for 1.5 seconds. Each target can only be stunned once every 5 seconds. Gain a Rek’sai. Cybernetic Shell I Your champions holding an item gain 150 Health and 30 Armor. Cybernetic Uplink I Your champions holding an item gain 150 Health and restore 2 Mana per second. Debonair Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Debonair. Gain a Talon. Disintegrator I Your units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 2% of the target’s maximum Health. Double Trouble I If you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 30 Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you upgrade to 3-star, gain a 2-star copy. Electrocharge I When your units receive a critical strike, they deal 100 magic damage to nearby enemies. Free…Healthcare? All units benefit from the Chemtech trait as though they were Chemtech units. This does not affect the number of Chemtech units. Gain a Warwick Hexnova The first time a Hextech champion drops below 60% Health, they increase nearby enemies’ maximum Mana by 50% until they cast. Gain a Nocturne. Hextech Armory All units benefit from the Hextech trait as though they were Hextech units. This does not affect the number of Hextech units. Gain a Sejuani. Hextech Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Hextech. Gain a Sejuani. Irresistible Charm Debonair champions take 25% less damage. Gain a Leona. Keepers I At the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 125 health shield for 8 seconds. Luden’s Echo I When your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 150 bonus magic damage. Meditation I Your units without items equipped restore 3 Mana per second. Overpower After every 2 attacks, Strikers gain 75% Critical Strike Chance on their next attack. Gain a Rek’Sai. Phalanx I Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain 25 Armor and Magic Resist. Recombobulator Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions that cost 1 more. Gain 3 Magnetic Removers. Second Wind I After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 50% of their missing Health. Stored Power Your Hextech champions permanently gain 1 Ability Power each time they are hit by your Hexcore’s pulses. Gain a Swain. Striker Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Striker. Gain a Rek’Sai. Study the Blade All units benefit from the Challenger trait as though they were Challengers. This does not affect the number of Challengers. Gain a Quinn. Swift Justice Your Enforcers permanently gain 2% Attack Speed after each combat, and an additional 2% if they survived. Gain a Sejuani. Three’s Company Gain 3 random 3-cost champions. Treasure Trove I Gain 1 blue and 1 gray loot orb. Tri Force I Your 3-cost champions gain 233 Health, 13 starting Mana, and 23% Attack Speed.

Tier 2 (Gold)

Name Description Arcane Nullifier II Your units’ Abilities ignore 40% of the target’s Magic Resist and reduce healing received by 50% for 8 seconds. Archangel’s Embrace II Upon casting their Ability, your units gain Ability Power equal to 30% of their maximum Mana. Backfoot II Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain 30% Attack Speed. Battlemage II Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 45 Ability Power. Component Grab Bag Gain 3 random item components. Cybernetic Shell II Your champions holding an item gain 250 Health and 45 Armor. Cybernetic Uplink II Your champions holding an item gain 250 Health and restore 3 Mana per second. Debonair Crest Gain a Debonair Emblem and a Syndra. Disintegrator II Your units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 3% of the target’s maximum Health. Double Trouble II If you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 45 Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you upgrade to 3-star, gain a 2-star copy. Electrocharge II When your units receive a critical strike, they deal 150 magic damage to nearby enemies. Four Score Gain 3 random 4-cost champions. Future Sight I Know who you will fight next. Gain a Zephyr. Golden Gifts I Gain 1 golden loot orb. Hextech Crest Gain a Hextech Emblem and a Nocturne. Jeweled Lotus Magic and true damage from your units’ Abilities can critically strike. Keepers II At the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 175 Health shield for 8 seconds. Luden’s Echo II When your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 225 bonus magic damage. Meditation II Your units without items equipped restore 5 Mana per second. Phalanx II Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain 35 Armor and Magic Resist. Second Wind II After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 75% of their missing Health. Striker Crest Gain a Striker Emblem and a Rek’sai. Thieving Rascals Free Yordles from the portal have 35% chance to arrive holding an item component. Gain a Lulu. Treasure Trove II Gain 2 blue and 1 gray loot orbs. Tri Force II Your 3-cost champions gain 333 Health, 23 Mana, and 33% Attack Speed. True Twos Gain 2 random 2-star 2-cost champions. Verdant Veil Your units are immune to crowd control effects for the first 10 seconds of combat. Very VIP When an ally dies, they grant the Debonair VIP 40% of their maximum Health for the rest of combat. Gain a Syndra. Weakspot II Your units’ attacks ignore 40% of the target’s Armor and reduce healing received by 50% for 5 seconds. Woodland Trinket At the start of combat, your highest Attack Speed champion creates two 400 Health copies of themself (excluding items).

Tier 3 (Prismatic)

Name Description Arcane Nullifier III Your units’ Abilities ignore 60% of the target’s Magic Resist and reduce healing received by 50% for 8 seconds. Archangel’s Embrace III After casting their Ability, your units gain Ability Power equal to 40% of their maximum Mana. Backfoot III Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain 40% Attack Speed. Battlemage III Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 60 Ability Power. Blue Battery II After casting their Ability, your units restore 20 Mana. Cybernetic Shell III Your units holding an item gain 350 Health and 60 Armor. Cybernetic Uplink III Your units holding an item gain 350 Health and restore 4 Mana per second. Debonair Crown Gain 2 Debonair Emblems. Disintegrator III Your units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 4% of the target’s maximum Health. Double Trouble III If you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 60 Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you upgrade to 3-star, gain a 2-star copy. Electrocharge III Whenever your units receive a critical strike, they deal 200 magic damage to nearby enemies. Future Sight II Know who you fight next. Gain a Radiant Zephyr. Golden Gifts II Gain 2 golden loot orbs. Hextech Crown Gain 2 Hextech Emblems. High Five Gain 3 random 5-cost champions. Luden’s Echo III When your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 300 bonus magic damage. Meditation III Your units without items equipped restore 7 Mana per second. Phalanx III Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain 50 Armor and Magic Resist. Radiant Relics Open an Armory and choose 1 of 4 unique Radiant items. Second Wind III After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 100% of their missing Health. Striker Crown Gain 2 Striker Emblems. The Golden Egg Gain a massive golden egg that hatches in 5 turns. Tiny Titans Your Tactician heals 35 Health, grows larger, and has 135 maximum Health. Treasure Trove III Gain 3 blue loot and 2 gray loot orbs. Tri Force III Your 3-cost champions gain 433 Health, 33 Mana, and 43% Attack Speed. Weakspot III Your units’ attacks ignore 60% of the target’s Armor and reduce healing received by 50% for 5 seconds.

Removed Hextech Augments in TFT Set 6.5

Currently, it’s unclear what Augments have been removed in TFT Set 6.5. However, given Academy and Imperial are gone, trait-specific ones for those bonuses would have been cut.

We will update you with a full list of removed Augments once Riot publishes it.

When is TFT Set 6.5 releasing?

TFT Set 6.5 will be released on TFT patch 12.4, due to hit live servers on February 16, 2022.

The Neon Nights update will include more than 20 new champions and traits, a new battle pass, a reworked Scouting system, and more.