TFT Patch 13.24 mid-patch update notes

The devs for TFT have pushed a mid-patch balance update to the game after the Vegas LAN event, hoping to get the meta in a better spot before the holiday break.

Riot’s popular auto battler Teamfight Tactics just held its first-ever global LAN event. The Vegas TFT LAN proved to be a major success, celebrating the title and the players’ love for the mode.

Now that the event is fully out of the way, the devs have been hard at work to fine-tune and balance the game before they head off on holidays. As such, TFT has received a mid-patch update, which will hopefully stabilize the meta before the major 14.1 Patch.

Looking to get the rundown on the mid-patch update for Teamfight Tactics? We’ve got you covered.

Headliner Odds

Headliner odds at Level 9: 0/0/0/90/10 ⇒ 0/0/0/98/2

Traits

Big Shot Base AD: 10/15/25% ⇒ 10/18/30%

Bruiser bonus HP: 20/45/85% ⇒ 20/45/90%

EDM base Ability effectiveness: 80/90/100/120% ⇒ 80/100/110/125%

EDM Jax frequency Timer: 8 ⇒ 7 sec

EDM Zed frequency Timer: 7 ⇒ 6 sec

Mosher Base AS: 20/30/50% ⇒ 20/40/60%

Rapidfire AS Per Stack: 4/7/12% ⇒ 4/8/14%

Spellweaver AP Per Cast: 1/1/2/10 ⇒ 1/2/3/10

Spellweaver 10 Base AP: 120 ⇒ 200

Units: Tier 1

Vi Mana buff: 40/80 ⇒ 40/70

Vi Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 45

Yasuo HP: 600 ⇒ 650

Yasuo Spell AD ratio: 290% ⇒ 300%

Units: Tier 2

Gragas Boogie Hour Damage: 150/225/350 ⇒ 160/240/360

Kayle Fires of Ascension On Hit Damage: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/75

Kayle Fires of Ascension Finale Damage: 190/285/430 ⇒ 210/315/475

Twitch Armor & MR: 20 ⇒ 25

Twitch Bottled Anarchy AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 225%

Units: Tier 4

Poppy Hammer Time AD ratio: 240/240/500% ⇒ 260/260/525%

Zac HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100

Zac Mana buff: 60/160 ⇒ 60/130

Units: Tier 5

Sona Ethereal (AS Form) On Hit MagicDamage: 90/135/777 ⇒ 75/115/777

Headliners

Nami: 20 AP ⇒ 25 AP

Olaf: 75 HP, 10 Armor & MR ⇒ 150 HP, 10 Armor & MR

Vi: 150 HP, 10% AD ⇒ 150 HP, 20% AD

Gragas: 15% Damage, 8% DR ⇒ 15% Damage, 10% DR

Pantheon: 200 HP, 20 Armor & MR ⇒ 250 HP 20 Armor & MR

Riven: 100 HP, 10 AD 10 Armor & MR ⇒ 200 HP 10 AD 10 Armor & MR

Blitzcrank: 150 HP & Passive damage always on ⇒ 200 HP & Passive damage always on

Poppy: 150 HP, 10 AD ⇒ 200 HP, 15 AD

Thresh: 100 HP, 25 Mana Reduction ⇒ 250 HP, 25 Mana Reduction

Qiyana: 5% AD & 5% per copy ⇒ 5% AD & 2% per copy

Ziggs: 5 AP & 5 Mana Reduction ⇒ 5 AP & 15 Mana Reduction

Items

Blue Buff now also grants 20% AD

Blue Buff Damage amplification on takedown: 15% ⇒ 10%

Blue Blessing (Radiant Blue Buff) now also grants 60% AD

Blue Blessing (Radiant Blue Buff) Damage amplification on takedown: 25% ⇒ 20%

Gargoyle Stoneplate base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 35

Red Buff base AS: 45% ⇒ 40%

Runaan’s Hurricane base AD: 20% ⇒ 25%

Spear of Shojin base AD & AP: 25 ⇒ 20

Augments