TFT Patch 13.24 mid-patch update notes

TFT Patch 13.24 mid-patch update notesRiot Games
The devs for TFT have pushed a mid-patch balance update to the game after the Vegas LAN event, hoping to get the meta in a better spot before the holiday break.
Riot’s popular auto battler Teamfight Tactics just held its first-ever global LAN event. The Vegas TFT LAN proved to be a major success, celebrating the title and the players’ love for the mode.
Now that the event is fully out of the way, the devs have been hard at work to fine-tune and balance the game before they head off on holidays. As such, TFT has received a mid-patch update, which will hopefully stabilize the meta before the major 14.1 Patch.
Looking to get the rundown on the mid-patch update for Teamfight Tactics? We’ve got you covered.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.24 mid-patch update notes
Headliner Odds
- Headliner odds at Level 9: 0/0/0/90/10 ⇒ 0/0/0/98/2
Traits
- Big Shot Base AD: 10/15/25% ⇒ 10/18/30%
- Bruiser bonus HP: 20/45/85% ⇒ 20/45/90%
- EDM base Ability effectiveness: 80/90/100/120% ⇒ 80/100/110/125%
- EDM Jax frequency Timer: 8 ⇒ 7 sec
- EDM Zed frequency Timer: 7 ⇒ 6 sec
- Mosher Base AS: 20/30/50% ⇒ 20/40/60%
- Rapidfire AS Per Stack: 4/7/12% ⇒ 4/8/14%
- Spellweaver AP Per Cast: 1/1/2/10 ⇒ 1/2/3/10
- Spellweaver 10 Base AP: 120 ⇒ 200
Units: Tier 1
- Vi Mana buff: 40/80 ⇒ 40/70
- Vi Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 45
- Yasuo HP: 600 ⇒ 650
- Yasuo Spell AD ratio: 290% ⇒ 300%
Units: Tier 2
- Gragas Boogie Hour Damage: 150/225/350 ⇒ 160/240/360
- Kayle Fires of Ascension On Hit Damage: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/75
- Kayle Fires of Ascension Finale Damage: 190/285/430 ⇒ 210/315/475
- Twitch Armor & MR: 20 ⇒ 25
- Twitch Bottled Anarchy AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 225%
Units: Tier 4
- Poppy Hammer Time AD ratio: 240/240/500% ⇒ 260/260/525%
- Zac HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100
- Zac Mana buff: 60/160 ⇒ 60/130
Units: Tier 5
- Sona Ethereal (AS Form) On Hit MagicDamage: 90/135/777 ⇒ 75/115/777
Headliners
- Nami: 20 AP ⇒ 25 AP
- Olaf: 75 HP, 10 Armor & MR ⇒ 150 HP, 10 Armor & MR
- Vi: 150 HP, 10% AD ⇒ 150 HP, 20% AD
- Gragas: 15% Damage, 8% DR ⇒ 15% Damage, 10% DR
- Pantheon: 200 HP, 20 Armor & MR ⇒ 250 HP 20 Armor & MR
- Riven: 100 HP, 10 AD 10 Armor & MR ⇒ 200 HP 10 AD 10 Armor & MR
- Blitzcrank: 150 HP & Passive damage always on ⇒ 200 HP & Passive damage always on
- Poppy: 150 HP, 10 AD ⇒ 200 HP, 15 AD
- Thresh: 100 HP, 25 Mana Reduction ⇒ 250 HP, 25 Mana Reduction
- Qiyana: 5% AD & 5% per copy ⇒ 5% AD & 2% per copy
- Ziggs: 5 AP & 5 Mana Reduction ⇒ 5 AP & 15 Mana Reduction
Items
- Blue Buff now also grants 20% AD
- Blue Buff Damage amplification on takedown: 15% ⇒ 10%
- Blue Blessing (Radiant Blue Buff) now also grants 60% AD
- Blue Blessing (Radiant Blue Buff) Damage amplification on takedown: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Gargoyle Stoneplate base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 35
- Red Buff base AS: 45% ⇒ 40%
- Runaan’s Hurricane base AD: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Spear of Shojin base AD & AP: 25 ⇒ 20
Augments
- Training Dummies Base Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 30
- Cutting Corners XP Reduction: 4 ⇒ 3
- On a Roll Gold: 2 ⇒ 3
- On a Roll Limit per turn: 2 ⇒ 3
- Vampirism I HP per missing 5 HP: 4 ⇒ 2
- Bigger Shot (Big Shot) Explosion AD ratio: 65% ⇒ 75%
- Blinged Out (True Damage) HP Per Item: 100 ⇒ 80
- Inspiring Epitaph Shield: 30% ⇒ 25%
- Little Buddies HP per buddy: 100 ⇒ 90
- Little Buddies AS per buddy: 10% ⇒ 9%
- Low Interest Rates Interest Cap: 2 ⇒ 3
- Stars are Born Gold: 1g ⇒ 5g
- Three’s a Crowd HP per three cost: 85 ⇒ 80
- Too Big to Fail (Bruiser) Explosion HP ratio: 30% ⇒ 40%
- Too Big to Fail (Bruiser)Time before large boom: 20 ⇒ 15 sec
- Stationary Support II/III no longer can roll Needlessly Big Gem